York-Adams area well represented when big-school eastern Pa. football honors awarded

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Central York's Gerry Yonchiuk is the EasternPaFootball.com Class 6-A Coach of the Year.

The Panthers finished 10-1, winning York-Adams Division I and District 3 6-A crowns.

Seven Central players earned All-EasternPaFootball.com honors, including six first-team selections.

In all, 23 big-school players from the York-Adams region were honored by EasternPaFootball.com.

Gerry Yonchiuk is going to have a tough act to follow in 2021.

Yonchiuk’s first season as the Central York High School head football coach couldn’t have gone much better.

The Panthers won the York-Adams League Division I and District 3 Class 6-A championships. Before this year, Central had never even managed to win a district 6-A playoff game, much less a title.

The Panthers followed that by earning two 6-A state playoff victories — another feat that had never been accomplished in program history.

Central’s magical season finally ended with a loss in the PIAA 6-A state final to a powerhouse St. Joseph’s Prep outfit.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

The Panthers finished at 10-1.

For his efforts, Yonchiuk was named the EasternPaFootball.com Class 6-A Coach of the Year on Saturday. He had previously won 6-A state coach-of-the-year honors from the Pennsylvania Football Writers and was the 6-A Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select Co-Coach of the Year.

Not surprisingly, seven Central players were honored as All-EasternPaFootball.com 6-A selections, including six first-team honorees.

In all, 23 local players were recognized with big-school honors (6-A, 5-A, 4-A) by EasternPaFootball.com over the New Year’s weekend — with nine getting first-team recognition.

Previously, seven Y-A players earned All-EasternPaFootball.com honors in the small-school classes (3-A, 2-A and 1-A).

Seven York-Adams players listed among top small-school football performers in eastern Pa.

Only players from the eastern part of Pennsylvania were eligible for selection on the EasternPaFootball.com teams.

Following are the area players recognized by EasternPaFootball.com in the big-school classes, along with the player-of-the-year and coach-of-the-year selections.

CLASS 6-A

Kyle Fontes, Central York, first team, tight end, 6-4, 220, senior: Fontes finished 2020 with 24 receptions for 309 yards, averaging 12.9 yards per catch, with five touchdowns. He is committed to play for Football Championship Subdivision Bucknell.

Judah Tomb, Central York, first team, wideout, 5-10, 180, senior: Tomb enjoyed a breakout senior season that has seen his recruiting profile increase markedly. Tomb led the York-Adams League with 844 receiving yards and scored 12 touchdowns.

Josh Gaffney, Central York, first team, offensive line, 6-4, 315, senior: Gaffney was the senior leader of the Panthers' offensive line that allowed Pribula the time to find playmakers such as Tomb. The 6-foot, 4-inch, 310-pound lineman recently signed with FCS Albany.

Beau Pribula, Central York, first team, quarterback, 6-3, 205, junior: Pribula recorded 2,675 all-purpose yards and was responsible for 48 total touchdowns in 2020. He finished the season with 34 TD passes and seven interceptions, while completing 68% of his passes. He also ran for 519 yards and averaged 8.4 yards per carry, scoring 14 rushing TDs.

Jahiem White, York High, first team, running back, 5-9, 185, sophomore: White enjoyed a breakout sophomore season and led the Bearcats' offense to the District 3 6-A final. The sophomore carried the ball 138 times for 1,332 rushing yards to lead the Y-A League. He also led the league in total scoring with 16 touchdowns and four 2-point conversions.

Seth Griffiths, Central York, first team, defensive line, 5-9, 190, senior: Griffiths was an undersized defensive lineman, but the senior made a big impact on the field. The Y-A D-I Defensive Player of the Year had four sacks, 12 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one recovered fumble and a blocked punt.

Jack Smith, Central York, first team, linebacker, 6-0, 210, senior: Smith recorded 106 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and three forced fumbles. The senior linebacker has offers to play at FCS Saint Francis and Sacred Heart.

Sam Stoner, York High, second team, quarterback, 6-0, 195, sophomore: Stoner finished his first season as York High’s starting QB with 16 TDs and just two interceptions. The sophomore was 66 for 127 (52%) for 1,182 yards.

Mitch Groh, Dallastown, second team, kicker, 6-1, 175, senior: Groh has already committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Groh is ranked No. 19 nationally in his recruiting class by Kohl's Kicking. He had nine touchbacks on 23 kickoffs, averaging more than 50 yards per kickoff.

Carter Glassmyer, Central York, second team, linebacker, 6-1, 200, junior: Glassmyer was second for Central with 94 total tackles, including 57 solo hits. He also had five tackles for loss.

Player of the Year: Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep.

Coach of the Year: Gerry Yonchiuk, Central York.

CLASS 5-A

Randy Fizer, Red Lion, first team, offensive specialist, 6-0, 170, senior: Fizer switched over to quarterback as a senior after he broke records as a wideout during his previous two varsity seasons. In 2020, he recorded 1,935 all-purpose yards and was responsible for 23 total touchdowns. Fizer signed with FCS Wagner College.

Jeff Nyamekye, Red Lion, second team, wideout, 5-11, 160, junior: Nyamekye finished with 42 receptions for 511 yards and four TDs. He averaged 12.2 yards per catch and 73.0 yards per game.

Kenny Johnson, York Suburban, second team, wideout, 6-1, 180, sophomore: In a breakout sophomore season, Johnson had 30 receptions for 633 yards, averaging 21.1 yards per catch and 105.5 yards per game. He had nine TDs in just six games.

Frankie Richardson, Gettysburg, second team, offensive line, 6-5, 285, junior: The towering Richardson helped Gettysburg average 230.3 yards rushing per game, which was fifth in the York-Adams League.

Camden Brewer, York Suburban, second team, quarterback, 5-8, 160, junior: Brewer was 83 for 146 (57%) for 1,477 yards. He had 17 TDs and four interceptions. He averaged 246.2 yards passing per game.

Ben Leese, New Oxford, second team, offensive specialist, 5-11, 175, junior: Leese finished with 33 catches for 440 yards, averaging 13.3 yards per catch. He had five TDs.

Zach Parr, Gettysburg, second team, kicker, 5-9, 170, senior: Parr’s leg was a true weapon for the Warriors. He also earned Y-A D-II first-team honors.

Charles Gaither, South Western, second team, defensive line, 6-3, 230, senior: Gaither finished with 34 total tackles, including 11 solo shots and two tackles for loss.

Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove, second team, punter, 6-1, 190, sophomore: Osmun’s leg helped the Rockets often win the field-position battle. He was also the Y-A D-I first-team punter.

Co-Players of the Year: Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin; Lonnie White Jr., Malvern Prep.

Coach of the Year: Jeff Lang, Governor Mifflin.

CLASS 4-A

Mason Yohn, Northern York, first team, kicker, 5-11, 155, sophomore: Yohn was 20 for 21 on extra points and 7 for 11 on field goals, with a long field goal of 47 yards. He also averaged 47.6 yards on his kickoffs, with three touchbacks.

Darius Bailey, Kennard-Dale, second team, running back, 6-0, 160, senior: In just six games, Bailey rushed for 869 yards (144.8 yards per game) and averaged 10.2 yards per carry. He scored eight TDs.

Gabe Hulslander, Kennard-Dale, second team, defensive line, 6-3, 240, senior: Hulslander led K-D with 27 tackles (19 solo, eight assists, five sacks) over six games during his senior season.

Zach Mowchan, Northern York, second team, linebacker, 6-2, 220, senior: Mowchan led Northern with 86 tackles, including 44 solo stops. He averaged nearly 11 tackles per game and had 12 tackles for loss.

Player of the Year: Braden Wheary, Jersey Shore.

Coach of the Year: Tom Gravish, Jersey Shore.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.