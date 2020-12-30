Seven York-Adams players listed among top small-school football performers in eastern Pa.

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Seven York-Adams League players have been recognized for being among the best small-school football players in the eastern half of Pennsylvania.

The All-EasternPaFootball.com teams have been released for Class 3-A, Class 2-A and Class 1-A.

Delone Catholic, which claimed a second consecutive Y-A Division III championship, had four players honored in Class 1-A, including two first-team selections. York Catholic, which finished second to Delone in D-III, had two players selected in 2-A, including one first-team pick. In 3-A, Bermudian Springs had one second-team honoree.

Delone's Tate Neiderer and Nick Groft were first-team 1-A picks at linebacker and offensive line, respectively. Elijah Staub (offensive line) and Justin Emeigh (kicker) were second-team 1-A selections for Delone.

York Catholic's Nick Andrasi was the 2-A first-team kicker, while De'Kzeon Wyche was a second-team 2-A running back.

In 3-A, Bermudian's Savauri Shelton was a second-team defensive specialist.

Delone honorees: The 5-foot, 10-inch, 175-pound Neiderer has been a dominant defensive presence for the Squires over the past two years. He was the 2019 Y-A D-III Defensive Player of the Year and the 2020 Y-A D-III Co-Defensive Player of the Year, sharing the award with Shelton.

Defensively, during the 2020 regular season, Neiderer had a team-best 65 tackles, including 30 solo hits, and three sacks. The senior helped the Squires to a 6-0 regular season. Delone, which finished 6-1 overall, won each of its D-III games by at least 18 points.

Spearheaded by Neiderer, Delone's defense was No. 1 in the Y-A League in yards allowed per game (150.4) and No. 2 in the Y-A League in points allowed (10.7) and rushing defense (78.3 yards per game). Neiderer had previously been named an all-state defensive specialist by the Pennsylvania Football Writers.

Neiderer was also an offensive standout at running back, finishing the year with 866 yards rushing on 121 carries, averaging 7.2 yards per carry and 124 yards per game. He also scored 17 touchdowns to finish second in the league. He was named the Y-A D-III Offensive Player of the Year.

Much of Neiderer's offensive success can be attributed to the strong play up front by the 6-1, 255-pound Groft and the 6-4, 265-pound Staub. Groft is a senior and Staub is a junior. They helped Delone finish No. 2 in the Y-A League in rushing at 267.7 yards per game and fourth in points per game at 34.4. Groft and Staub were each named Y-A D-III first-team all-stars at offensive tackle.

According to Delone's MaxPreps.com site, Emeigh, a 5-9, 145-pound junior, was 29 for 30 on extra points and 4 for 4 on field goals during the regular season.

The York Catholic picks: The 6-foot, 200-pound Andrasi was a special-teams weapon for the Irish, who finished 6-2 overall. According to the York Catholic MaxPreps site, the junior was 28 for 29 on extra-point attempts and 5 for 7 on field-goal attempts, with a long field goal of 44 yards. He scored a total of 43 points. On 45 kickoffs, Andrasi had 20 touchbacks and averaged 49.8 yards on his 45 kickoffs. Andrasi had previously been named a Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select all-state second-team pick in 2-A.

Wyche, a 6-foot, 200-pound senior, finished No. 3 in the Y-A League in rushing yards with 954, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. He was a first-team Y-A D-III all-star running back.

Other players recognized: Shelton, a 5-11, 205-pound senior linebacker, finished with a team-leading 58 tackles, including 33 solo stops and two sacks. He helped the Eagles finish 4-3 overall and earn a District 3 3-A playoff berth.

The EasternPaFootball.com 1-A Player of the Year was Steel-High wideout Mehki Flowers, while Flowers' head coach, Andrew Erby, was the EasternPaFootball.com 1-A Coach of the Year. Steel-High won the PIAA 1-A state crown and also handed Delone its only loss of the season in the District 3 1-A final, 23-13.

In 2-A, Southern Columbia swept the top awards from EasternPaFootball.com, with running back Gavin Garcia taking the player-of-the-year honors and Jim Roth taking coach-of-the-year award. Southern Columbia now has won 11 state crowns, including four consecutive titles.

In 3-A, Danville quarterback K.J. Riley was the player of the year and Wyomissing's Bob Wolfrum was named the top coach. Wolfrum led Wyomissing to the District 3 3-A title and the state 3-A final.

EasternPaFootball.com will announce its 4-A, 5-A and 6-A honorees over the coming days.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.