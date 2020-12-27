Central York QB Beau Pribula named state 6-A player of year by Pennsylvania coaches

STEVE HEISER

The Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select all-state honorees were announced over the weekend.

Central York quarterback Beau Pribula was named the Class 6-A player of the year.

Central York's Gerry Yonchiuk was picked the 6-A co-coach of the year.

In all, 13 players from York or Adams counties earned all-state honors from the coaches.

Beau Pribula has impressed a lot of folks during the past year.

Starting in the spring, the scholarship offers started piling up from multiple Power Five college programs, which were obviously impressed with the junior quarterback’s passing and running skills. Penn State head coach James Franklin eventually won the battle for Pribula’s talents and bagged a verbal commitment from the Central York standout in early August.

Then, once the games finally got started in late September during a truncated, COVID-plagued high school season, Pribula impressed fans across the region and the state while leading the Panthers’ program to new heights.

Now, it’s apparent that Pennsylvania's high school coaches were also impressed. Sunday afternoon, Pribula was selected as the Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select Class 6-A Player of the Year.

In addition, Pribula’s head coach, Gerry Yonchiuk, was picked as the PFN Coaches Select Class 6-A Co-Coach of the Year, sharing the award with Souderton’s Ed Gallagher.

In all, 13 players from York or Adams counties earned PFN Coaches Select all-state recognition, including six players from Central York.

Pribula won the 6-A state player-of-the-year honor over numerous athletes who are headed to big-time colleges, including St. Joseph’s Prep senior QB Kyle McCord, who is going to Ohio State. Pribula and McCord were each named to the PFN Coaches Select 6-A first team.

McCord led Prep to a win over Central York in the 6-A state championship game. That was the Panthers’ only loss during a 10-1 season that included York-Adams Division I and District 3 6-A titles. Central also won a pair of state playoff games. Before the 2020 season, no Y-A team had ever captured a football crown in the district’s largest class or won a state playoff game in any big-school classification.

The Panthers accomplished all of that in Yonchiuk’s first season with the Panthers. The veteran head coach had previously been named the state 6-A coach of the year by the Pennsylvania Football Writers.

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 205-pound Pribula was a big reason the Panthers were so successful. Pribula recorded 2,675 all-purpose yards and was responsible for 48 total touchdowns in 2020. He finished the season with 34 TD passes and seven interceptions, while completing 68% of his passes. He also ran for 519 yards and averaged 8.4 yards per carry, scoring 14 rushing TDs.

Other local all-state honorees: The other PFN Coaches Select first-team honorees from the Y-A League were Central York’s Judah Tomb (as both a wideout and a kick/punt returner in 6-A), Central York’s Josh Gaffney (6-A offensive tackle), Kennard-Dale’s Gabe Hulslander (4-A defensive end) and Northern York’s Mason Yohn (4-A kicker).

Local players earning second-team PFN Coaches Select all-state recognition were: Central York’s Kyle Fontes (6-A tight end), Central York’s Seth Griffiths (6-A defensive end), Central York’s Taylor Wright-Rawls (6-A defensive athlete), York High’s Sam Stoner (6-A quarterback), York High’s Jahiem White (6-A running back), York High’s Saumir Deshields (6-A defensive tackle), Red Lion’s Randy Fizer (5-A offensive athlete), Yohn (4-A punter) and York Catholic’s Nick Andrasi (2-A kicker).

The 6-foot, 180-pound Tomb enjoyed a breakout senior season that has seen his recruiting profile increase markedly. Tomb led the York-Adams League with 844 receiving yards and scored 12 touchdowns, while he also starred on defense and as a kick returner. He averaged 53.3 yards on kickoff returns and 32.2 yards on punt returns.

Gaffney was the senior leader of the Panthers' offensive line that allowed Pribula the time to find playmakers such as Tomb. The 6-foot, 4-inch, 310-pound lineman recently signed with Football Championship Subdivision Albany.

The 6-3, 240-pound Hulslander led K-D with 27 tackles (19 solo, eight assists, five sacks) over six games during his senior season.

Yohn, a 5-11 sophomore, was 20 for 21 on extra points and 7 for 11 on field goals, with a long field goal of 47 yards. He also averaged 47.6 yards on his kickoffs, with three touchbacks. As a punter, he averaged 36.4 yards per punt, with 14 of his 34 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Fontes finished 2020 with 24 receptions for 309 yards, averaging 12.9 yards per catch, with five touchdowns. The 6-4, 215-pound senior is committed to play for FCS Bucknell.

Griffiths was an undersized defensive lineman at 5-9, 180 pounds, but the senior made a big impact on the field. The Y-A Division I Defensive Player of the Year had four sacks, 12 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one recovered fumble and a blocked punt.

The 6-2, 165-pound Wright-Rawls finished with 24 tackles (18 solo and six assists) to go with four interceptions and a forced fumble. The senior is headed to FCS Bryant.

White enjoyed a breakout sophomore season and led the Bearcats' offense to the District 3 final. The 5-9, 187-pound sophomore carried the ball 138 times for 1,332 rushing yards to lead the Y-A League. He also led the league in total scoring with 16 touchdowns and four 2-point conversions.

Stoner finished his first season as York High’s starting QB with 16 TDs and just two interceptions. The sophomore was 66 for 127 (52%) for 1,182 yards.

DeShields, a 6-1, 240-pound senior, anchored a Bearcats defense that was sixth in the Y-A League in rushing yards allowed (127.7) and second in the league in turnover differential.

Fizer, a 6-1, 169-pound senior, switched over to quarterback after he broke records as a wide receiver during his previous two varsity seasons. In 2020, he recorded 1,935 all-purpose yards and was responsible for 23 total touchdowns. Fizer signed with FCS Wagner College last week.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Andrasi was a special-teams weapon for the Irish. The junior was 28 for 29 on extra point attempts and 5 for 7 on field goal attempts, with a long field goal of 44 yards. He scored a total of 43 points.

PENNSYLVANA FOOTBALL NEWS COACHES SELECT ALL-STATE TEAMS

CLASS 6-A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Beau Pribula, Central York

Co-COACH OF THE YEAR

Ed Gallagher, Souderton

Gerry Yonchiuk, Central York

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback:

Beau Pribula - Central York, Junior

Kyle McCord - St. Joseph’s Prep, Senior

Running back:

Chris James - Neshaminy, Senior

Jalen White - Souderton, Senior

Fullback:

Noble House - St. Josephs Prep, Senior

Slot/Hback:

Eli Heidenreich - Mt. Lebanon, Junior

Wide Receiver:

Judah Tomb - Central York, Senior

Marvin Harrison - Marvin Harrison Jr, Senior

Sahmir Hagans - St. Josephs Prep, Senior

Tight End:

Nassir Jones - Williamsport, Senior

Offensive Guard:

Nate Bruce - Harrisburg, Senior

Michael Dincher - State College, Sophomore

Offensive Tackle:

Connor McMahon - Canon-McMillan, Senior

Josh Gaffney - Central York, Senior

Center:

Eli Kantor - Pennridge, Senior

Long Snapper:

Kyle Kennedy - Spring-Ford, Senior

Punter:

Alex Orlando - Emmaus, Senior

Kicker:

Antonio Chada - St. Josephs Prep, Junior

PFN Pick

Spencer Briscoe - Hempfield, Senior

Offensive Athlete:

Timmy Smith - Central Dauphin, Senior

Malik Cooper - St. Josephs Prep, Senior

DEFENSE:

Defensive Tackle:

Bralen Henderson - Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Senior

Nick Yagodich - St. Josephs Prep, Senior

Defensive End:

Rob Jackson - Archbishop Wood, Senior

Josh Miller - Seneca Valley, Senior

Nose Guard:

Aonghas Evanick - Souderton, Senior

Outside Linebacker:

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. - St. Josephs Prep, Senior

Mahlik Robinson - Wilkes Barre, Senior

Mid/Inside Linebacker:

Shane Hartzell - Pennridge, Senior

Jason Henderson - Delaware Valley, Senior

Cornerback:

Keenan Nelson Jr - St Josephs Prep, Senior

Malachi Bowman - Central Dauphin, Senior

Safety:

Sammy Knipe - State College, Senior

Abdul Stewart - Coatesville, Senior

Kick/Punt Returner:

Judah Tomb - Central York, Senior

Defensive Athlete:

Brian Dickey - Methacton, Junior

Julian Talley - St. Josephs Prep, Senior

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback:

Sam Stoner - York High, Sophomore

Max Mosey - Central Dauphin, Junior

Running back:

Jahiem White - York High, Sophomore

Nahjee Adams - Easton, Senior

Ed Tillman - Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Senior

Fullback:

Brandon Camire - Emmaus, Senior

Slot/Hback:

Keith Freeman Jr. - Williamsport, Junior

Wide Receiver:

Troy Corson - Wilson-West Lawn, Senior

Caleb Baker - Abington, Senior

PFN Pick

Jaiden Cabrera - Nazareth, Senior

Tight End:

Kyle Fontes - Central York, Senior

Offensive Guard:

Derek Frinzi - Easton, Senior

Offensive Tackle:

Brad Harris - St. Josephs Prep, Senior

Ben Murawski - Souderton, Senior

Center:

Maximus Fisher - St. Josephs Prep, Senior

Long Snapper:

Michael Ippoliti - Conestoga, Senior

Punter:

Sam Hershey - JP McCaskey, Senior

Kicker:

Jack Wagner - Wilson-West Lawn, Senior

Offensive Athlete:

Cooper Baxter - Butler, Junior

Isaac Burks - JP McCaskey, Junior

DEFENSE:

Defensive Tackle:

Saumir Deshields - York High, Senior

Donovan Hinish - Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Junior

Defensive End:

Jake Tarburton - Pennridge, Senior

Seth Griffiths - Central York, Senior

Nose Guard:

Kairos Beasley - Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Senior

Outside Linebacker:

Phillip Picciotti - Pennridge, Sophomore

John Hutchinson - Neshaminy, Senior

Mid/Inside Linebacker:

Jacob Horton - Souderton, Senior

Tamir Jackson - Easton, Senior

Cornerback:

Nate Capers - Spring-Ford, Senior

Shaun Purvy - Souderton, Sophomore

Safety:

Matt Blakemore - Methacton, Junior

Oreck Frazier - Abington, Senior

Kick/Punt Returner:

Malik Cooper - St. Josephs Prep, Senior

Defensive Athlete:

JD Younger - Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Senior

Taylor Wright Rawls - Central York, Senior

CLASS 5-A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland

COACH OF THE YEAR

Eric Kasperowicz Pine Richland

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback:

Cole Spencer - Pine-Richland, Senior

Joe McCracken - Warwick, Senior

Running back:

Nicholas Singleton - Governor Mifflin, Junior

Christian Arrington - East Stroudsburg South, Senior

Fullback:

n/a

Slot/Hback:

Chris Cacace - East Stroudsburg South, Senior

Wide Receiver:

Eli Jochem - Pine-Richland, Senior

Caleb Schmitz - Warwick, Senior

Charley Rossi - South Fayette, Senior

Tight End:

Scott Cummings - West Chester East, Senior

Offensive Guard:

Coltin Deery - Malvern Prep, Junior

Joe Goodman - Marple Newtown, Senior

Offensive Tackle:

Nolan Rucci - Warwick, Senior

Harrison Hayes - Pine-Richland, Senior

Center:

Isiah Kerns - Pine-Richland, Senior

Long Snapper:

Jake Steinmentz - Sun Valley, Senior

Punter:

Brock Boyer - Ephrata, Senior

Kicker:

Jim O'Brien - Marple Newtown, Senior

Offensive Athlete:

Ethan Carr - Penn Trafford, Senior

Lonnie White - Malvern Prep, Senior

DEFENSE:

Defensive Tackle:

Jacob Domer - Pine-Richland, Junior

Shane Lynch - Wissahickon, Senior

Defensive End:

Miguel Jackson - Pine-Richland, Senior

Cam’Ron Stewart - Governor Mifflin, Senior

Nose Guard:

Jake Welch - Central Mountain, Senior

Outside Linebacker:

Luke Miller - Pine-Richland, Senior

Owen Morrongiello - Ephrata, Senior

Mid/Inside Linebacker:

Corban Hondru - Peters Twp, Senior

Tucker Knupp - Latrobe, Senior

Cornerback:

Micah Bootman - Upper Dublin, Senior

Rhyan Day - Waynesboro, Junior

Safety:

Derek Davis - Gateway, Senior

Donovan McMillan - Peters Twp, Senior

Kick/Punt Returner:

Chamor Price - Gateway, Senior

Defensive Athlete:

Andre Weidman - Ephrata, Sophomore

Evan Roche - East Stroudsburg South, Senior

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback:

Ryan Duell - West Chester East, Senior

Will Fish - East Stroudsburg South, Senior

PFN pick

Micah Brubaker - Mechanicsburg, Senior

Running back:

Ky'Ron Craggette - Connellsville, Senior

Mike Parks III - Cathedral Prep, Junior

Slot/Hback:

Alexander Rufe - Lebanon, Senior

Wide Receiver:

Dawson Snyder - Moon Twp, Senior

Patrick Body - Gateway, Junior

Peyton Johnson - Central Mountain, Senior

Tight End:

Thatcher Miller - Warwick, Senior

Offensive Guard:

Dominic Sheidy - Governor Mifflin, Senior

Offensive Tackle:

Claude Vangulus - Penn Hills, Senior

Ryan O’hair - South Fayette, Senior

Ryan Lain - Marple Newtown, Senior

Center:

Luke Pugliese - Penn Hills, Junior

Long Snapper:

Billy McNitt - Elizabethtown - Senior

Punter:

Ronan Swope - Malvern Prep, Senior

Kicker:

Jake Reid - Malvern Prep, Junior

Offensive Athlete:

Charlie Box - Marple Newtown, Junior

Randy Fizer Jr. - Red Lion, Senior

DEFENSE:

Defensive Tackle:

John Campbell - Cathedral Prep, Senior

Austin McKinnon - Peters Twp, Senior

Defensive End:

Keon Johnson - South Fayette, Junior

Ben Bladel - Moon Twp, Junior

Nose Guard:

Yadyn Cooper - West Chester East, Senior

Outside Linebacker:

Anton Stratts - Central Mountain, Junior

Nico Flati - West Allegheny, Senior

Mid/Inside Linebacker:

Justus Lamb - West Chester East, Senior

Brandon Strausser - Governor Mifflin, Senior

Cornerback:

Joey Audia - South Fayette, Senior

Brandon Gillard - Wissahickon, Senior

Sam Neill - Pine-Richland, Senior

Safety:

Noel Roach - Penn Hills, Senior

Christian Sapp - East Stroudsburg South, Senior

Defensive Athlete:

Bobby Walters - Elizabethtown, Senior

CLASS 4-A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Sean McTaggert -Lampeter- Strasburg

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tom Gravish - Jersey Shore

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback:

Branden Wheary - Jersey Shore, Senior

Sean McTaggart - Lampeter-Strasburg, Senior

Running back:

Vernon Redd - Aliquippa, Senior

Cam Russell - Oil City, Senior

Fullback:

TJ Noto - Valley View, Senior

Slot/Hback:

Christian Cacchione - Berks Catholic, Junior

Wide Receiver:

Cayden Hess - Jersey Shore, Junior

Ian Hansen - Thomas Jefferson, Senior

Preston Zandier - Thomas Jefferson, Senior

Tight End:

Beau Heyser - Lampeter-Strasburg, Junior

Offensive Guard:

Colin Lyons - McKeesport, Senior

Trevor Mauk - Bellefonte, Senior

Offensive Tackle:

Nick Bryan - Thomas Jefferson, Junior

Zac Shelley - Lampeter-Strasburg, Senior

Center:

James McBride - Aliquippa, Sophomore

Long Snapper:

Jacob Condo - Juniata, Junior

Punter:

Clayton Rosensteel - Ringgold, Senior

Kicker:

Mason Yohn - Northern York, Sophomore

Offensive Athlete:

Owen Anderson - Jersey Shore, Senior

PFN Pick

Devin Whitlock - Belle Vernon, Junior

DEFENSE:

Defensive Tackle:

Lavon Johnson - Allentown Central Catholic, Junior

Mario Fantanazza - Oil City, Senior

Defensive End:

Parker Owens - Lampeter-Strasburg, Senior

Gabe Hulslander - Kennard-Dale, Senior

Nose Guard:

Colin Samar - Jersey Shore, Senior

Outside Linebacker:

Logan Arnold - Crestwood, Senior

Brandon Hile - Selinsgrove, Junior

Mid/Inside Linebacker:

Duncan Weir - Shikellamy, Senior

Ryan Aument - Selinsgrove, Senior

Cornerback:

Austin Stoltzfus - Lampeter-Strasburg, Senior

Cyair Clark - Aliquippa, Junior

Safety:

Anthony Collura - Chartiers Valley, Senior

Ayden Garnes - Bonner & Prendie, Senior

Kick/Punt Returner:

Owen Anderson - Jersey Shore, Senior

Defensive Athlete:

Braden Bohannon - ELCO, senior

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback:

Jake Pugh - Thomas Jefferson, Senior

Lek Powel - Bishop McDevitt, Senior

Running back:

Jayden Williams - Allentown Central Catholic, Senior

Cam Allison - Jersey Shore, Senior

Fullback:

Mike Trainor - Octorara, Senior

Slot/Hback:

Gus Ross - Bishop Shanahan, Junior

Wide Receiver:

Zach Hunsicker - Lehighton, Senior

Jahzeel Watson - Pottstown, Senior

Aanjay Feliciano - Conrad Weiser, Junior

Tight End:

James Weide - Bonner & Prendie, Senior

Gavin Bartholemew - Blue Mountain, Senior

Offensive Guard:

Lee Springman - Jersey Shore, Senior

Michael Yeakel - Lehighton, Senior

Offensive Tackle:

Tyrese Jones - Aliquippa, Junior

JD Besch - Bellefonte, Senior

Justin Kanyuk - Bethlehem Catholic, Senior

Center:

Mark McFadden - Berks Catholic, Senior

Long Snapper:

Connor Gundersen - Berks Catholic, Senior

Punter:

Mason Yohn - Northern York, Sophomore

Kicker:

Roman Levant - Wallenpaupack, Sophomore

Offensive Athlete:

Jack McGorry - Allentown Central Catholic, Senior

Ben Fife - Dallas, Senior

Micah Finley - Trinity (7) Senior

DEFENSE:

Defensive Tackle:

Neco Eberhardt - Aliquippa, Sophomore

Sam Deron - Honesdale, Senior

Defensive End:

Jordan Mayer - Thomas Jefferson, Soph

Dalton Dugan - Jersey Shore, Senior

Owen Ordonez - Lewisburg, Junior

Nose Guard:

Trent Martin - Juniata, Junior

Outside Linebacker:

Gabe Packer - Jersey Shore, Senior

Bobby Walchak - Pottsville, Senior

Mid/Inside Linebacker:

Brandon Choi - Bishop Shanahan, Junior

Nick Del Grande - Lampeter-Strasburg, Junior

Cornerback:

Kamil Foster - Bishop McDevitt, Junior

Tyler Ziggas - Beaver Area, Senior

Safety:

RJ Wren - Dallas, Senior

Teague Hoover - Selinsgrove, Junior

Kick/Punt Returner:

Reed Martin - Plum, Senior

Defensive Athlete:

Micah Passmore - Warren, Senior

TJ Schamlze - Junior, Wallenpaupack

CLASS 3-A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ameer Dudley - Central Valley

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mark Lyons, Central Valley

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback:

Ameer Dudley - Central Valley, Senior

K.J. Riley - Danville, Senior

Running back:

Landon Alexander - Cetnral Valley, Junior

Zane Janiszewski - Western Wayne, Senior

Fullback:

Hunter Smith - Central Dragons, Freshman

Slot/Hback:

Myles Walker - Central Valley, Senior

Wide Receiver:

Caron Persing - Danville, Sophomore

Shea Morgan - Pine Grove, Senior

Damon Gripp - Tyrone, Senior

Tight End:

C.J. Dippre - Lakeland, Senior

Offensive Guard:

Jack Feightner - Wyomissing, Senior

Nick Elko - Wyoming Area, Junior

Offensive Tackle:

Lex Rivera - ND Green Pond, Senior

Jackson Tonya - Central Valley, Sophomore

Center:

Bryce Hinkle - Wyoming Area, Senior

Long Snapper:

Blaise Sokach-Minnick - Wyoming Area, Junior

Punter:

Aidan Cirulli - Wyomissing, Senior

Kicker:

Nick Garrido - ND Green Pond, Junior

Offensive Athlete:

Chad Parton - Salisbury, Senior

Ethan Adams - Lake Lehman, Senior

DEFENSE:

Defensive Tackle:

Sean Fitzsimmons - Central Valley, Junior

Derek Hunter - Jim Thorpe, Senior

Defensive End:

Chase Whatton - Elizabeth Forward, Senior

Amarian Saunders - Central Valley, Senior

Nose Guard:

Steve Olexy - Wyomissing, Senior

Outside Linebacker:

Darren Brunner - Wyomissing, Senior

Dylan Bennett - Montoursville, Senior

Mid/Inside Linebacker:

Brody Robinson - Pine Grove Area, Senior

Evan Neidrowski - Wyomissing, Senior

Cornerback:

Seven Ressler - Bedford, Senior

Rob Rossi - Scranton Prep, Junior

Safety:

Stephon Hall - Central Valley, Senior

Dillon Young - Montoursville, Senior

Kick/Punt Returner:

Myles Walker - Central Valley, Senior

Defensive Athlete:

Javin Thompson - Central Valley, Sophomore

Ashton Dull - Bedford, Senior

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback:

Michael Henwood - Hickory, Senior

Jake Hall - North Schuylkill, Junior

PFN Pick

Jeff Hoenstine - Central Dragons, Sophomore

Running back:

Matt Frauen - ND Green Pond, Senior

Rocco Pulizzi - Montoursville, Junior

Fullback:

Josh Chowansky - North Schuylkill, Junior

Slot/Hback:

Hunter Wofley - Midd-West, Senior

Wide Receiver:

Ramarion Whitehead - Hickory, Junior

Jake Lezzer - Clearfield, Senior

Tanner Walacavage - North Schuylkill, Senior

Robert Rossi - Scranton Prep, Junior

Tight End:

Vito Gianello - Scranton Prep, Senior

Offensive Guard:

Josh Waite - Central Dragons, Junior

Kaden Bluey - Mercyhurst Prep, Senior

Offensive Tackle:

Caiden Baker - St. Marys, Junior

James Hoogstraten - Episcopal Academy, Senior

Center:

Brandon Guffy - ND Green Pond, Senior

Long Snapper:

Josh Biesinger - Central Dragons, Junior

Punter:

Daniel Mueller - Lancaster Catholic, Junior

Kicker:

Mac Plummer - Annville-Cleona, Senior

Offensive Athlete:

Chase Cavanaugh - Loyalsock, Senior

Ryan Eiden - Lake-Lehman, Senior

DEFENSE:

Defensive Tackle:

Cross Douglas - Lakeland, Senior

Sean Solokowski - Mercyhurst Prep, Freshman

Defensive End:

William Jordan - ND Green Pond, Senior

Aeden Holler - Loyalsock, Senior

Devin Atkinson - Lancaster Catholic, Senior

Nose Guard:

Outside Linebacker:

Elijah Cook - Bedford, Senior

Matt Merritt - Central Valley, Junior

Mid/Inside Linebacker:

Mason Raup - Danville, Sophomore

Rocco Iacino - Hickory, Senior

Cornerback:

Amory Thompson - Wyomissing, Junior

Rocco Pizano - Wyoming Area, Junior

Safety:

Antonio Epps - South Allegheny, Senior

Dylan Dietz - North Schuylkill, Senior

Kick/Punt Returner:

Diohnny Ruiz - Hamburg, Junior

Defensive Athlete:

Zach Zechman - Wyomissing,

Connor Hummer - Hanover Area, Senior

CLASS 2-A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jim Roth, Southern Columbia

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback:

Johnny Gilchrist - Riverside, Senior

Calvin German - Clarion Central, Senior

Running back:

Gavin Garcia - Southern Columbia, Junior

Josh Hough - Beaver Falls, Senior

Fullback:

Darren Miller - Wilmington, Senior

Slot/Hback:

Matt Whysong - Chestnut Ridge, Junior

Wide Receiver:

Ethan Buford - Central Clarion, Senior

Griffen Larue- Richland, Junior

Reece Gaughan - Riverside, Freshman

Tight End:

Mason Lieb - Penns Valley, Senior

Offensive Guard:

Weston Phanco - Wilmington, Senior

Mitch Miles - Laurel, Senior

Offensive Tackle:

Jake Chimiak - Wilmington, Senior

Aidan Marshall - Richland, Senior

Center:

Garry Satterwhite III - Farrell, Senior

Long Snapper:

Eilliot Park - Brookville, Senior

Punter:

Nathan Taylor - Brookville, Senior

Kicker:

Brady Glessner - Berlin-Brothers Valley, Senior

Offensive Athlete:

Will Spochart - Berlin-Brothers Valley, Senior

Jacob Feese - Line Mountain, Senior

DEFENSE:

Defensive Tackle:

Braden Heim - Southern Columbia, Senior

Josh Schaffer - Northern Lehigh, Senior

Defensive End:

Derek Berlitz - Southern Columbia, Junior

Mitch Myers - Beaver Falls, Senior

Nose Guard:

Mason Reber - Schuylkill Haven, Senior

Outside Linebacker:

Tyler Jones - Beaver Falls, Senior

Brody Hock - Bloomsburg, Senior

Mid/Inside Linebacker:

Garret Garcia - Southern Columbia, Freshman

Wade Kerstetter - Southern Columbia, Senior

Cornerback:

Jake Davis - Southern Columbia, Senior

Darius Bruce - Westinghouse, Senior

Safety:

Kenny Fine - Frazier, Senior

Caelan Bender - Wilmington, Senior

Kick/Punt Returner:

Kaden Scherer - Karns City, Senior

Defensive Athlete:

Cutter Boggas - Central Clarion, Senior

Eli Morrision - Central Columbia, Senior

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback:

Logan Pfister - Chestnut Ridge, Senior

Jack Krug - Brookville, Senior

Running back:

Ethan Susen - Wilmington, Senior

Anthony Stallworth - Farrell, Junior

Fullback:

Ray Melnikoff Lackawanna Trail, Senior

Matt Frame - Northern Lehigh, Junior

Slot/Hback:

Braden Wislowski - Southern Columbia, Sophomore

Wide Receiver:

Jaymont Green Miller - Sto-Rox, Sophomore

Klay Fitzroy - Apollo-Ridge, Senior

Cam Ochs - Camp Hill, Senior

Gabe Davis - Minersville, Senior

Tight End:

Nate Waltman - Karns City, Senior

Offensive Guard:

Bryce Batche - Richland, Senior

Owen Buck - Palmerton, Senior

Offensive Tackle:

Conner Vass-Gal - Wilmington, Senior

John Aston - Penns Valley, Senior

PFN Pick George May – Northwest, Senior

Center:

JD Hunter - Northern Lehigh, Senior

Punter:

Beau Verdill - Central Clarion, Senior

Kicker:

Nick Andrasi - York Catholic, Junior

Offensive Athlete:

Jared Gaeff - Minersville, Junior

Stephen Ripka - Penns Valley, Senior

DEFENSE:

Defensive Tackle:

Conner Rager - Richland, Senior

Joey Antuono - Neshannock, Senior

Defensive End:

Spencer Perry - Neshannock, Senior

Dominick Bridi - Line Mountain, Senior

Ben Sharer - Penns Valley, Senior

Nose Guard:

Luke Garing - Karns City, Junior

Outside Linebacker:

Darren Miller - Wilmington, Senior

Joe Abidelli - Northern Lehigh, Senior

Mid/Inside Linebacker:

Taidon Strickland - Farrell, Junior

Garrett Carter - Central Columbia, Senior

Diontae Givens - Sto-Rox, Senior

Cornerback:

Kyle MacBeth - Brookville, Senior

Dawson Booher - Southern Huntingdon, Senior

Safety:

Brock Polinsky - Minersville, Sophomore

Danny Guzevich - Bloomsburg, Junior

Kick/Punt Returner:

Carter Hontz - Northwest Area, Sophomore

Defensive Athlete:

Aaron Willis - Windber, Senior

Garret Laudenslager - Line Mountain, Senior

CLASS 1-A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Mehki Flowers, Steelton-Highspire

COACH OF THE YEAR

Andrew Erby, Steelton-Highspire

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback:

Alex Erby - Steelton-Highspire, Freshman

Ben Schmidt - Homer-Center, Senior

Running back:

Odell Green - Steelton-Highspire, Senior

Dontae Sanders - Clairton, Senior

Fullback:

Kaden Lucko - Tussey Mountain, Senior

Slot/Hback:

Sam Kaul - Elk County Catholic, Senior

Wide Receiver:

Damein Hammonds - Steelton-Highspire, Senior

Brett Birch - Jeannette, Junior

Mehki Flowers - Steelton-Highspire, Junior

Tight End:

Jesse Engle - Williams Valley, Senior

Offensive Guard:

Cyllel Rose - Old Forge, Sophomore

Tyhri Duncan - Steelton-Highspire, Senior

Offensive Tackle:

Damatreus Weatherspoon - Clairton, Senior

Luke Faber - Reynolds, Senior

Center:

Brendan Shaffer, Bishop Guilfoyle, Senior

Long Snapper:

Ryan Bohrer - Bishop Carroll, Senior

Punter:

Wil Haslett - Bishop McCort, Senior

Kicker:

Bryan Hernandez - Steelton-Highspire, Senior

Offensive Athlete:

Roberto Smith - Jeannette, Senior

Ben Terry - Mahanoy Area, Senior

DEFENSE:

Defensive Tackle:

Chad Morningstar - Tussey Mountain, Senior

Cameron Maloney - Bishop Guilfoyle, Senior

Defensive End:

Anderw Yanoshak - Bishop Guilfoyle, Senior

Joseph Mansfield - Redbank Valley, Junior

Nose Guard:

Kobe Bonanno - Redbank Valley, Senior

Outside Linebacker:

Cole Toy - Reynolds, Senior

Amari Williams - Steelton-Highspire, Freshman

Mid/Inside Linebacker:

Ethan Gush - Muncy, Senior

Cole Holzman, Old Forge, Senior

PFN PICK: Nate Schilling - Blacklick Valley, Junior

Cornerback:

Jake Herman - Williams Valley, Senior

Ryan Stahl - Halifax, Senior

Safety:

Ross Eyer - Muncy, Sophomore

Daivin Pryor - Steelton-Highspire, Junior

Kick/Punt Returner:

Logan Willard - Williams Valley, Junior

Defensive Athlete:

Bryce Enders - Halifax, Junior

Zander McHenry - Keystone, Junior

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback:

Bryce Herb - Williams Valley, Senior

Brad Birch - Jeannette, Freshman

Running back:

Josh Syster - Purchase Line, Senior

Hunter Cameron - United, Senior

Fullback:

Caden Ebersole - Northern Bedford, Senior

Slot/Hback:

Kolten Szmusiak - Blacklick Valley, Junior

Wide Receiver:

Drew Kochman - Homer-Center, Senior

Haiden Garner - Bishop Guilfoyle, Junior

Dillion Benson - Eisenhower, Senior

Tight End:

Eli Rich - Leechburg, Junior

Offensive Guard:

Trever Valenti - Shenango, Junior

Colt Bickford - Glendale, Senior

Offensive Tackle:

Rocco John Daniello - Reynolds, Senior

Isaac Harris - Muncy, Junior

Center:

Thayden Miller - Montgomery, Junior

Long Snapper:

Coltin Bartley - Redbank Valley, Senior

Punter:

Hudson Martz - Redbank Valley, Senior

Kicker:

Collin Rafferty - Williams Valley, Senior

Aidan Johnston - Shenango, Senior

Offensive Athlete:

Branson Eyer - Muncy, Sophomore

Owen Petrisek - Bentworth, Senior

DEFENSE:

Defensive Tackle:

Cale Ayers - Coudersport, Senior

Tydre Holland-Ali - Steelton-Highspire, Senior

Defensive End:

Kiyler Raye - Steelton-Highspire, Senior

Eziriah Hite - Williams Valley, Sophomore

Nose Guard:

Gavin Aley - Reynolds, Junior

Outside Linebacker:

Ryan Lenhart - Shenango, Senior

Aidan Mull - Reynolds, Senior

Mid/Inside Linebacker:

Gage Sutliff - Bucktail, Senior

Jesse McFadden - Maplewood, Junior

Cornerback:

Cooper Rother - Bishop Guilfoyle, Sophomore

Luca Tofani - Reynolds, Senior

Safety:

Keegan Myrick - Bishop Guilfoyle, Senior

Dreyvin Livingston - Reynolds, Senior

Kick/Punt Returner:

Ryan Stahl - Halifax, Senior

Defensive Athlete:

Bruce Moore - Conemaugh Valley, Junior

Mitchell Cook - Fort Cherry, Junior