Central York QB Beau Pribula named state 6-A player of year by Pennsylvania coaches
- The Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select all-state honorees were announced over the weekend.
- Central York quarterback Beau Pribula was named the Class 6-A player of the year.
- Central York's Gerry Yonchiuk was picked the 6-A co-coach of the year.
- In all, 13 players from York or Adams counties earned all-state honors from the coaches.
Beau Pribula has impressed a lot of folks during the past year.
Starting in the spring, the scholarship offers started piling up from multiple Power Five college programs, which were obviously impressed with the junior quarterback’s passing and running skills. Penn State head coach James Franklin eventually won the battle for Pribula’s talents and bagged a verbal commitment from the Central York standout in early August.
Then, once the games finally got started in late September during a truncated, COVID-plagued high school season, Pribula impressed fans across the region and the state while leading the Panthers’ program to new heights.
Now, it’s apparent that Pennsylvania's high school coaches were also impressed. Sunday afternoon, Pribula was selected as the Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select Class 6-A Player of the Year.
In addition, Pribula’s head coach, Gerry Yonchiuk, was picked as the PFN Coaches Select Class 6-A Co-Coach of the Year, sharing the award with Souderton’s Ed Gallagher.
In all, 13 players from York or Adams counties earned PFN Coaches Select all-state recognition, including six players from Central York.
Pribula won the 6-A state player-of-the-year honor over numerous athletes who are headed to big-time colleges, including St. Joseph’s Prep senior QB Kyle McCord, who is going to Ohio State. Pribula and McCord were each named to the PFN Coaches Select 6-A first team.
McCord led Prep to a win over Central York in the 6-A state championship game. That was the Panthers’ only loss during a 10-1 season that included York-Adams Division I and District 3 6-A titles. Central also won a pair of state playoff games. Before the 2020 season, no Y-A team had ever captured a football crown in the district’s largest class or won a state playoff game in any big-school classification.
The Panthers accomplished all of that in Yonchiuk’s first season with the Panthers. The veteran head coach had previously been named the state 6-A coach of the year by the Pennsylvania Football Writers.
Seven York-Adams players on big-school all-state teams; Central leader gets coaching award
The 6-foot, 2-inch, 205-pound Pribula was a big reason the Panthers were so successful. Pribula recorded 2,675 all-purpose yards and was responsible for 48 total touchdowns in 2020. He finished the season with 34 TD passes and seven interceptions, while completing 68% of his passes. He also ran for 519 yards and averaged 8.4 yards per carry, scoring 14 rushing TDs.
Other local all-state honorees: The other PFN Coaches Select first-team honorees from the Y-A League were Central York’s Judah Tomb (as both a wideout and a kick/punt returner in 6-A), Central York’s Josh Gaffney (6-A offensive tackle), Kennard-Dale’s Gabe Hulslander (4-A defensive end) and Northern York’s Mason Yohn (4-A kicker).
Local players earning second-team PFN Coaches Select all-state recognition were: Central York’s Kyle Fontes (6-A tight end), Central York’s Seth Griffiths (6-A defensive end), Central York’s Taylor Wright-Rawls (6-A defensive athlete), York High’s Sam Stoner (6-A quarterback), York High’s Jahiem White (6-A running back), York High’s Saumir Deshields (6-A defensive tackle), Red Lion’s Randy Fizer (5-A offensive athlete), Yohn (4-A punter) and York Catholic’s Nick Andrasi (2-A kicker).
The 6-foot, 180-pound Tomb enjoyed a breakout senior season that has seen his recruiting profile increase markedly. Tomb led the York-Adams League with 844 receiving yards and scored 12 touchdowns, while he also starred on defense and as a kick returner. He averaged 53.3 yards on kickoff returns and 32.2 yards on punt returns.
Gaffney was the senior leader of the Panthers' offensive line that allowed Pribula the time to find playmakers such as Tomb. The 6-foot, 4-inch, 310-pound lineman recently signed with Football Championship Subdivision Albany.
The 6-3, 240-pound Hulslander led K-D with 27 tackles (19 solo, eight assists, five sacks) over six games during his senior season.
Yohn, a 5-11 sophomore, was 20 for 21 on extra points and 7 for 11 on field goals, with a long field goal of 47 yards. He also averaged 47.6 yards on his kickoffs, with three touchbacks. As a punter, he averaged 36.4 yards per punt, with 14 of his 34 punts inside the 20-yard line.
Fontes finished 2020 with 24 receptions for 309 yards, averaging 12.9 yards per catch, with five touchdowns. The 6-4, 215-pound senior is committed to play for FCS Bucknell.
Griffiths was an undersized defensive lineman at 5-9, 180 pounds, but the senior made a big impact on the field. The Y-A Division I Defensive Player of the Year had four sacks, 12 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one recovered fumble and a blocked punt.
The 6-2, 165-pound Wright-Rawls finished with 24 tackles (18 solo and six assists) to go with four interceptions and a forced fumble. The senior is headed to FCS Bryant.
White enjoyed a breakout sophomore season and led the Bearcats' offense to the District 3 final. The 5-9, 187-pound sophomore carried the ball 138 times for 1,332 rushing yards to lead the Y-A League. He also led the league in total scoring with 16 touchdowns and four 2-point conversions.
Stoner finished his first season as York High’s starting QB with 16 TDs and just two interceptions. The sophomore was 66 for 127 (52%) for 1,182 yards.
DeShields, a 6-1, 240-pound senior, anchored a Bearcats defense that was sixth in the Y-A League in rushing yards allowed (127.7) and second in the league in turnover differential.
Fizer, a 6-1, 169-pound senior, switched over to quarterback after he broke records as a wide receiver during his previous two varsity seasons. In 2020, he recorded 1,935 all-purpose yards and was responsible for 23 total touchdowns. Fizer signed with FCS Wagner College last week.
The 6-foot, 200-pound Andrasi was a special-teams weapon for the Irish. The junior was 28 for 29 on extra point attempts and 5 for 7 on field goal attempts, with a long field goal of 44 yards. He scored a total of 43 points.
— Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.
PENNSYLVANA FOOTBALL NEWS COACHES SELECT ALL-STATE TEAMS
CLASS 6-A
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Beau Pribula, Central York
Co-COACH OF THE YEAR
Ed Gallagher, Souderton
Gerry Yonchiuk, Central York
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback:
Beau Pribula - Central York, Junior
Kyle McCord - St. Joseph’s Prep, Senior
Running back:
Chris James - Neshaminy, Senior
Jalen White - Souderton, Senior
Fullback:
Noble House - St. Josephs Prep, Senior
Slot/Hback:
Eli Heidenreich - Mt. Lebanon, Junior
Wide Receiver:
Judah Tomb - Central York, Senior
Marvin Harrison - Marvin Harrison Jr, Senior
Sahmir Hagans - St. Josephs Prep, Senior
Tight End:
Nassir Jones - Williamsport, Senior
Offensive Guard:
Nate Bruce - Harrisburg, Senior
Michael Dincher - State College, Sophomore
Offensive Tackle:
Connor McMahon - Canon-McMillan, Senior
Josh Gaffney - Central York, Senior
Center:
Eli Kantor - Pennridge, Senior
Long Snapper:
Kyle Kennedy - Spring-Ford, Senior
Punter:
Alex Orlando - Emmaus, Senior
Kicker:
Antonio Chada - St. Josephs Prep, Junior
PFN Pick
Spencer Briscoe - Hempfield, Senior
Offensive Athlete:
Timmy Smith - Central Dauphin, Senior
Malik Cooper - St. Josephs Prep, Senior
DEFENSE:
Defensive Tackle:
Bralen Henderson - Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Senior
Nick Yagodich - St. Josephs Prep, Senior
Defensive End:
Rob Jackson - Archbishop Wood, Senior
Josh Miller - Seneca Valley, Senior
Nose Guard:
Aonghas Evanick - Souderton, Senior
Outside Linebacker:
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. - St. Josephs Prep, Senior
Mahlik Robinson - Wilkes Barre, Senior
Mid/Inside Linebacker:
Shane Hartzell - Pennridge, Senior
Jason Henderson - Delaware Valley, Senior
Cornerback:
Keenan Nelson Jr - St Josephs Prep, Senior
Malachi Bowman - Central Dauphin, Senior
Safety:
Sammy Knipe - State College, Senior
Abdul Stewart - Coatesville, Senior
Kick/Punt Returner:
Judah Tomb - Central York, Senior
Defensive Athlete:
Brian Dickey - Methacton, Junior
Julian Talley - St. Josephs Prep, Senior
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback:
Sam Stoner - York High, Sophomore
Max Mosey - Central Dauphin, Junior
Running back:
Jahiem White - York High, Sophomore
Nahjee Adams - Easton, Senior
Ed Tillman - Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Senior
Fullback:
Brandon Camire - Emmaus, Senior
Slot/Hback:
Keith Freeman Jr. - Williamsport, Junior
Wide Receiver:
Troy Corson - Wilson-West Lawn, Senior
Caleb Baker - Abington, Senior
PFN Pick
Jaiden Cabrera - Nazareth, Senior
Tight End:
Kyle Fontes - Central York, Senior
Offensive Guard:
Derek Frinzi - Easton, Senior
Offensive Tackle:
Brad Harris - St. Josephs Prep, Senior
Ben Murawski - Souderton, Senior
Center:
Maximus Fisher - St. Josephs Prep, Senior
Long Snapper:
Michael Ippoliti - Conestoga, Senior
Punter:
Sam Hershey - JP McCaskey, Senior
Kicker:
Jack Wagner - Wilson-West Lawn, Senior
Offensive Athlete:
Cooper Baxter - Butler, Junior
Isaac Burks - JP McCaskey, Junior
DEFENSE:
Defensive Tackle:
Saumir Deshields - York High, Senior
Donovan Hinish - Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Junior
Defensive End:
Jake Tarburton - Pennridge, Senior
Seth Griffiths - Central York, Senior
Nose Guard:
Kairos Beasley - Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Senior
Outside Linebacker:
Phillip Picciotti - Pennridge, Sophomore
John Hutchinson - Neshaminy, Senior
Mid/Inside Linebacker:
Jacob Horton - Souderton, Senior
Tamir Jackson - Easton, Senior
Cornerback:
Nate Capers - Spring-Ford, Senior
Shaun Purvy - Souderton, Sophomore
Safety:
Matt Blakemore - Methacton, Junior
Oreck Frazier - Abington, Senior
Kick/Punt Returner:
Malik Cooper - St. Josephs Prep, Senior
Defensive Athlete:
JD Younger - Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Senior
Taylor Wright Rawls - Central York, Senior
CLASS 5-A
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland
COACH OF THE YEAR
Eric Kasperowicz Pine Richland
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback:
Cole Spencer - Pine-Richland, Senior
Joe McCracken - Warwick, Senior
Running back:
Nicholas Singleton - Governor Mifflin, Junior
Christian Arrington - East Stroudsburg South, Senior
Fullback:
n/a
Slot/Hback:
Chris Cacace - East Stroudsburg South, Senior
Wide Receiver:
Eli Jochem - Pine-Richland, Senior
Caleb Schmitz - Warwick, Senior
Charley Rossi - South Fayette, Senior
Tight End:
Scott Cummings - West Chester East, Senior
Offensive Guard:
Coltin Deery - Malvern Prep, Junior
Joe Goodman - Marple Newtown, Senior
Offensive Tackle:
Nolan Rucci - Warwick, Senior
Harrison Hayes - Pine-Richland, Senior
Center:
Isiah Kerns - Pine-Richland, Senior
Long Snapper:
Jake Steinmentz - Sun Valley, Senior
Punter:
Brock Boyer - Ephrata, Senior
Kicker:
Jim O'Brien - Marple Newtown, Senior
Offensive Athlete:
Ethan Carr - Penn Trafford, Senior
Lonnie White - Malvern Prep, Senior
DEFENSE:
Defensive Tackle:
Jacob Domer - Pine-Richland, Junior
Shane Lynch - Wissahickon, Senior
Defensive End:
Miguel Jackson - Pine-Richland, Senior
Cam’Ron Stewart - Governor Mifflin, Senior
Nose Guard:
Jake Welch - Central Mountain, Senior
Outside Linebacker:
Luke Miller - Pine-Richland, Senior
Owen Morrongiello - Ephrata, Senior
Mid/Inside Linebacker:
Corban Hondru - Peters Twp, Senior
Tucker Knupp - Latrobe, Senior
Cornerback:
Micah Bootman - Upper Dublin, Senior
Rhyan Day - Waynesboro, Junior
Safety:
Derek Davis - Gateway, Senior
Donovan McMillan - Peters Twp, Senior
Kick/Punt Returner:
Chamor Price - Gateway, Senior
Defensive Athlete:
Andre Weidman - Ephrata, Sophomore
Evan Roche - East Stroudsburg South, Senior
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback:
Ryan Duell - West Chester East, Senior
Will Fish - East Stroudsburg South, Senior
PFN pick
Micah Brubaker - Mechanicsburg, Senior
Running back:
Ky'Ron Craggette - Connellsville, Senior
Mike Parks III - Cathedral Prep, Junior
Slot/Hback:
Alexander Rufe - Lebanon, Senior
Wide Receiver:
Dawson Snyder - Moon Twp, Senior
Patrick Body - Gateway, Junior
Peyton Johnson - Central Mountain, Senior
Tight End:
Thatcher Miller - Warwick, Senior
Offensive Guard:
Dominic Sheidy - Governor Mifflin, Senior
Offensive Tackle:
Claude Vangulus - Penn Hills, Senior
Ryan O’hair - South Fayette, Senior
Ryan Lain - Marple Newtown, Senior
Center:
Luke Pugliese - Penn Hills, Junior
Long Snapper:
Billy McNitt - Elizabethtown - Senior
Punter:
Ronan Swope - Malvern Prep, Senior
Kicker:
Jake Reid - Malvern Prep, Junior
Offensive Athlete:
Charlie Box - Marple Newtown, Junior
Randy Fizer Jr. - Red Lion, Senior
DEFENSE:
Defensive Tackle:
John Campbell - Cathedral Prep, Senior
Austin McKinnon - Peters Twp, Senior
Defensive End:
Keon Johnson - South Fayette, Junior
Ben Bladel - Moon Twp, Junior
Nose Guard:
Yadyn Cooper - West Chester East, Senior
Outside Linebacker:
Anton Stratts - Central Mountain, Junior
Nico Flati - West Allegheny, Senior
Mid/Inside Linebacker:
Justus Lamb - West Chester East, Senior
Brandon Strausser - Governor Mifflin, Senior
Cornerback:
Joey Audia - South Fayette, Senior
Brandon Gillard - Wissahickon, Senior
Sam Neill - Pine-Richland, Senior
Safety:
Noel Roach - Penn Hills, Senior
Christian Sapp - East Stroudsburg South, Senior
Defensive Athlete:
Bobby Walters - Elizabethtown, Senior
CLASS 4-A
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Sean McTaggert -Lampeter- Strasburg
COACH OF THE YEAR
Tom Gravish - Jersey Shore
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback:
Branden Wheary - Jersey Shore, Senior
Sean McTaggart - Lampeter-Strasburg, Senior
Running back:
Vernon Redd - Aliquippa, Senior
Cam Russell - Oil City, Senior
Fullback:
TJ Noto - Valley View, Senior
Slot/Hback:
Christian Cacchione - Berks Catholic, Junior
Wide Receiver:
Cayden Hess - Jersey Shore, Junior
Ian Hansen - Thomas Jefferson, Senior
Preston Zandier - Thomas Jefferson, Senior
Tight End:
Beau Heyser - Lampeter-Strasburg, Junior
Offensive Guard:
Colin Lyons - McKeesport, Senior
Trevor Mauk - Bellefonte, Senior
Offensive Tackle:
Nick Bryan - Thomas Jefferson, Junior
Zac Shelley - Lampeter-Strasburg, Senior
Center:
James McBride - Aliquippa, Sophomore
Long Snapper:
Jacob Condo - Juniata, Junior
Punter:
Clayton Rosensteel - Ringgold, Senior
Kicker:
Mason Yohn - Northern York, Sophomore
Offensive Athlete:
Owen Anderson - Jersey Shore, Senior
PFN Pick
Devin Whitlock - Belle Vernon, Junior
DEFENSE:
Defensive Tackle:
Lavon Johnson - Allentown Central Catholic, Junior
Mario Fantanazza - Oil City, Senior
Defensive End:
Parker Owens - Lampeter-Strasburg, Senior
Gabe Hulslander - Kennard-Dale, Senior
Nose Guard:
Colin Samar - Jersey Shore, Senior
Outside Linebacker:
Logan Arnold - Crestwood, Senior
Brandon Hile - Selinsgrove, Junior
Mid/Inside Linebacker:
Duncan Weir - Shikellamy, Senior
Ryan Aument - Selinsgrove, Senior
Cornerback:
Austin Stoltzfus - Lampeter-Strasburg, Senior
Cyair Clark - Aliquippa, Junior
Safety:
Anthony Collura - Chartiers Valley, Senior
Ayden Garnes - Bonner & Prendie, Senior
Kick/Punt Returner:
Owen Anderson - Jersey Shore, Senior
Defensive Athlete:
Braden Bohannon - ELCO, senior
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback:
Jake Pugh - Thomas Jefferson, Senior
Lek Powel - Bishop McDevitt, Senior
Running back:
Jayden Williams - Allentown Central Catholic, Senior
Cam Allison - Jersey Shore, Senior
Fullback:
Mike Trainor - Octorara, Senior
Slot/Hback:
Gus Ross - Bishop Shanahan, Junior
Wide Receiver:
Zach Hunsicker - Lehighton, Senior
Jahzeel Watson - Pottstown, Senior
Aanjay Feliciano - Conrad Weiser, Junior
Tight End:
James Weide - Bonner & Prendie, Senior
Gavin Bartholemew - Blue Mountain, Senior
Offensive Guard:
Lee Springman - Jersey Shore, Senior
Michael Yeakel - Lehighton, Senior
Offensive Tackle:
Tyrese Jones - Aliquippa, Junior
JD Besch - Bellefonte, Senior
Justin Kanyuk - Bethlehem Catholic, Senior
Center:
Mark McFadden - Berks Catholic, Senior
Long Snapper:
Connor Gundersen - Berks Catholic, Senior
Punter:
Mason Yohn - Northern York, Sophomore
Kicker:
Roman Levant - Wallenpaupack, Sophomore
Offensive Athlete:
Jack McGorry - Allentown Central Catholic, Senior
Ben Fife - Dallas, Senior
Micah Finley - Trinity (7) Senior
DEFENSE:
Defensive Tackle:
Neco Eberhardt - Aliquippa, Sophomore
Sam Deron - Honesdale, Senior
Defensive End:
Jordan Mayer - Thomas Jefferson, Soph
Dalton Dugan - Jersey Shore, Senior
Owen Ordonez - Lewisburg, Junior
Nose Guard:
Trent Martin - Juniata, Junior
Outside Linebacker:
Gabe Packer - Jersey Shore, Senior
Bobby Walchak - Pottsville, Senior
Mid/Inside Linebacker:
Brandon Choi - Bishop Shanahan, Junior
Nick Del Grande - Lampeter-Strasburg, Junior
Cornerback:
Kamil Foster - Bishop McDevitt, Junior
Tyler Ziggas - Beaver Area, Senior
Safety:
RJ Wren - Dallas, Senior
Teague Hoover - Selinsgrove, Junior
Kick/Punt Returner:
Reed Martin - Plum, Senior
Defensive Athlete:
Micah Passmore - Warren, Senior
TJ Schamlze - Junior, Wallenpaupack
CLASS 3-A
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Ameer Dudley - Central Valley
COACH OF THE YEAR
Mark Lyons, Central Valley
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback:
Ameer Dudley - Central Valley, Senior
K.J. Riley - Danville, Senior
Running back:
Landon Alexander - Cetnral Valley, Junior
Zane Janiszewski - Western Wayne, Senior
Fullback:
Hunter Smith - Central Dragons, Freshman
Slot/Hback:
Myles Walker - Central Valley, Senior
Wide Receiver:
Caron Persing - Danville, Sophomore
Shea Morgan - Pine Grove, Senior
Damon Gripp - Tyrone, Senior
Tight End:
C.J. Dippre - Lakeland, Senior
Offensive Guard:
Jack Feightner - Wyomissing, Senior
Nick Elko - Wyoming Area, Junior
Offensive Tackle:
Lex Rivera - ND Green Pond, Senior
Jackson Tonya - Central Valley, Sophomore
Center:
Bryce Hinkle - Wyoming Area, Senior
Long Snapper:
Blaise Sokach-Minnick - Wyoming Area, Junior
Punter:
Aidan Cirulli - Wyomissing, Senior
Kicker:
Nick Garrido - ND Green Pond, Junior
Offensive Athlete:
Chad Parton - Salisbury, Senior
Ethan Adams - Lake Lehman, Senior
DEFENSE:
Defensive Tackle:
Sean Fitzsimmons - Central Valley, Junior
Derek Hunter - Jim Thorpe, Senior
Defensive End:
Chase Whatton - Elizabeth Forward, Senior
Amarian Saunders - Central Valley, Senior
Nose Guard:
Steve Olexy - Wyomissing, Senior
Outside Linebacker:
Darren Brunner - Wyomissing, Senior
Dylan Bennett - Montoursville, Senior
Mid/Inside Linebacker:
Brody Robinson - Pine Grove Area, Senior
Evan Neidrowski - Wyomissing, Senior
Cornerback:
Seven Ressler - Bedford, Senior
Rob Rossi - Scranton Prep, Junior
Safety:
Stephon Hall - Central Valley, Senior
Dillon Young - Montoursville, Senior
Kick/Punt Returner:
Myles Walker - Central Valley, Senior
Defensive Athlete:
Javin Thompson - Central Valley, Sophomore
Ashton Dull - Bedford, Senior
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback:
Michael Henwood - Hickory, Senior
Jake Hall - North Schuylkill, Junior
PFN Pick
Jeff Hoenstine - Central Dragons, Sophomore
Running back:
Matt Frauen - ND Green Pond, Senior
Rocco Pulizzi - Montoursville, Junior
Fullback:
Josh Chowansky - North Schuylkill, Junior
Slot/Hback:
Hunter Wofley - Midd-West, Senior
Wide Receiver:
Ramarion Whitehead - Hickory, Junior
Jake Lezzer - Clearfield, Senior
Tanner Walacavage - North Schuylkill, Senior
Robert Rossi - Scranton Prep, Junior
Tight End:
Vito Gianello - Scranton Prep, Senior
Offensive Guard:
Josh Waite - Central Dragons, Junior
Kaden Bluey - Mercyhurst Prep, Senior
Offensive Tackle:
Caiden Baker - St. Marys, Junior
James Hoogstraten - Episcopal Academy, Senior
Center:
Brandon Guffy - ND Green Pond, Senior
Long Snapper:
Josh Biesinger - Central Dragons, Junior
Punter:
Daniel Mueller - Lancaster Catholic, Junior
Kicker:
Mac Plummer - Annville-Cleona, Senior
Offensive Athlete:
Chase Cavanaugh - Loyalsock, Senior
Ryan Eiden - Lake-Lehman, Senior
DEFENSE:
Defensive Tackle:
Cross Douglas - Lakeland, Senior
Sean Solokowski - Mercyhurst Prep, Freshman
Defensive End:
William Jordan - ND Green Pond, Senior
Aeden Holler - Loyalsock, Senior
Devin Atkinson - Lancaster Catholic, Senior
Nose Guard:
Outside Linebacker:
Elijah Cook - Bedford, Senior
Matt Merritt - Central Valley, Junior
Mid/Inside Linebacker:
Mason Raup - Danville, Sophomore
Rocco Iacino - Hickory, Senior
Cornerback:
Amory Thompson - Wyomissing, Junior
Rocco Pizano - Wyoming Area, Junior
Safety:
Antonio Epps - South Allegheny, Senior
Dylan Dietz - North Schuylkill, Senior
Kick/Punt Returner:
Diohnny Ruiz - Hamburg, Junior
Defensive Athlete:
Zach Zechman - Wyomissing,
Connor Hummer - Hanover Area, Senior
CLASS 2-A
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia
COACH OF THE YEAR
Jim Roth, Southern Columbia
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback:
Johnny Gilchrist - Riverside, Senior
Calvin German - Clarion Central, Senior
Running back:
Gavin Garcia - Southern Columbia, Junior
Josh Hough - Beaver Falls, Senior
Fullback:
Darren Miller - Wilmington, Senior
Slot/Hback:
Matt Whysong - Chestnut Ridge, Junior
Wide Receiver:
Ethan Buford - Central Clarion, Senior
Griffen Larue- Richland, Junior
Reece Gaughan - Riverside, Freshman
Tight End:
Mason Lieb - Penns Valley, Senior
Offensive Guard:
Weston Phanco - Wilmington, Senior
Mitch Miles - Laurel, Senior
Offensive Tackle:
Jake Chimiak - Wilmington, Senior
Aidan Marshall - Richland, Senior
Center:
Garry Satterwhite III - Farrell, Senior
Long Snapper:
Eilliot Park - Brookville, Senior
Punter:
Nathan Taylor - Brookville, Senior
Kicker:
Brady Glessner - Berlin-Brothers Valley, Senior
Offensive Athlete:
Will Spochart - Berlin-Brothers Valley, Senior
Jacob Feese - Line Mountain, Senior
DEFENSE:
Defensive Tackle:
Braden Heim - Southern Columbia, Senior
Josh Schaffer - Northern Lehigh, Senior
Defensive End:
Derek Berlitz - Southern Columbia, Junior
Mitch Myers - Beaver Falls, Senior
Nose Guard:
Mason Reber - Schuylkill Haven, Senior
Outside Linebacker:
Tyler Jones - Beaver Falls, Senior
Brody Hock - Bloomsburg, Senior
Mid/Inside Linebacker:
Garret Garcia - Southern Columbia, Freshman
Wade Kerstetter - Southern Columbia, Senior
Cornerback:
Jake Davis - Southern Columbia, Senior
Darius Bruce - Westinghouse, Senior
Safety:
Kenny Fine - Frazier, Senior
Caelan Bender - Wilmington, Senior
Kick/Punt Returner:
Kaden Scherer - Karns City, Senior
Defensive Athlete:
Cutter Boggas - Central Clarion, Senior
Eli Morrision - Central Columbia, Senior
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback:
Logan Pfister - Chestnut Ridge, Senior
Jack Krug - Brookville, Senior
Running back:
Ethan Susen - Wilmington, Senior
Anthony Stallworth - Farrell, Junior
Fullback:
Ray Melnikoff Lackawanna Trail, Senior
Matt Frame - Northern Lehigh, Junior
Slot/Hback:
Braden Wislowski - Southern Columbia, Sophomore
Wide Receiver:
Jaymont Green Miller - Sto-Rox, Sophomore
Klay Fitzroy - Apollo-Ridge, Senior
Cam Ochs - Camp Hill, Senior
Gabe Davis - Minersville, Senior
Tight End:
Nate Waltman - Karns City, Senior
Offensive Guard:
Bryce Batche - Richland, Senior
Owen Buck - Palmerton, Senior
Offensive Tackle:
Conner Vass-Gal - Wilmington, Senior
John Aston - Penns Valley, Senior
PFN Pick George May – Northwest, Senior
Center:
JD Hunter - Northern Lehigh, Senior
Punter:
Beau Verdill - Central Clarion, Senior
Kicker:
Nick Andrasi - York Catholic, Junior
Offensive Athlete:
Jared Gaeff - Minersville, Junior
Stephen Ripka - Penns Valley, Senior
DEFENSE:
Defensive Tackle:
Conner Rager - Richland, Senior
Joey Antuono - Neshannock, Senior
Defensive End:
Spencer Perry - Neshannock, Senior
Dominick Bridi - Line Mountain, Senior
Ben Sharer - Penns Valley, Senior
Nose Guard:
Luke Garing - Karns City, Junior
Outside Linebacker:
Darren Miller - Wilmington, Senior
Joe Abidelli - Northern Lehigh, Senior
Mid/Inside Linebacker:
Taidon Strickland - Farrell, Junior
Garrett Carter - Central Columbia, Senior
Diontae Givens - Sto-Rox, Senior
Cornerback:
Kyle MacBeth - Brookville, Senior
Dawson Booher - Southern Huntingdon, Senior
Safety:
Brock Polinsky - Minersville, Sophomore
Danny Guzevich - Bloomsburg, Junior
Kick/Punt Returner:
Carter Hontz - Northwest Area, Sophomore
Defensive Athlete:
Aaron Willis - Windber, Senior
Garret Laudenslager - Line Mountain, Senior
CLASS 1-A
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Mehki Flowers, Steelton-Highspire
COACH OF THE YEAR
Andrew Erby, Steelton-Highspire
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback:
Alex Erby - Steelton-Highspire, Freshman
Ben Schmidt - Homer-Center, Senior
Running back:
Odell Green - Steelton-Highspire, Senior
Dontae Sanders - Clairton, Senior
Fullback:
Kaden Lucko - Tussey Mountain, Senior
Slot/Hback:
Sam Kaul - Elk County Catholic, Senior
Wide Receiver:
Damein Hammonds - Steelton-Highspire, Senior
Brett Birch - Jeannette, Junior
Mehki Flowers - Steelton-Highspire, Junior
Tight End:
Jesse Engle - Williams Valley, Senior
Offensive Guard:
Cyllel Rose - Old Forge, Sophomore
Tyhri Duncan - Steelton-Highspire, Senior
Offensive Tackle:
Damatreus Weatherspoon - Clairton, Senior
Luke Faber - Reynolds, Senior
Center:
Brendan Shaffer, Bishop Guilfoyle, Senior
Long Snapper:
Ryan Bohrer - Bishop Carroll, Senior
Punter:
Wil Haslett - Bishop McCort, Senior
Kicker:
Bryan Hernandez - Steelton-Highspire, Senior
Offensive Athlete:
Roberto Smith - Jeannette, Senior
Ben Terry - Mahanoy Area, Senior
DEFENSE:
Defensive Tackle:
Chad Morningstar - Tussey Mountain, Senior
Cameron Maloney - Bishop Guilfoyle, Senior
Defensive End:
Anderw Yanoshak - Bishop Guilfoyle, Senior
Joseph Mansfield - Redbank Valley, Junior
Nose Guard:
Kobe Bonanno - Redbank Valley, Senior
Outside Linebacker:
Cole Toy - Reynolds, Senior
Amari Williams - Steelton-Highspire, Freshman
Mid/Inside Linebacker:
Ethan Gush - Muncy, Senior
Cole Holzman, Old Forge, Senior
PFN PICK: Nate Schilling - Blacklick Valley, Junior
Cornerback:
Jake Herman - Williams Valley, Senior
Ryan Stahl - Halifax, Senior
Safety:
Ross Eyer - Muncy, Sophomore
Daivin Pryor - Steelton-Highspire, Junior
Kick/Punt Returner:
Logan Willard - Williams Valley, Junior
Defensive Athlete:
Bryce Enders - Halifax, Junior
Zander McHenry - Keystone, Junior
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback:
Bryce Herb - Williams Valley, Senior
Brad Birch - Jeannette, Freshman
Running back:
Josh Syster - Purchase Line, Senior
Hunter Cameron - United, Senior
Fullback:
Caden Ebersole - Northern Bedford, Senior
Slot/Hback:
Kolten Szmusiak - Blacklick Valley, Junior
Wide Receiver:
Drew Kochman - Homer-Center, Senior
Haiden Garner - Bishop Guilfoyle, Junior
Dillion Benson - Eisenhower, Senior
Tight End:
Eli Rich - Leechburg, Junior
Offensive Guard:
Trever Valenti - Shenango, Junior
Colt Bickford - Glendale, Senior
Offensive Tackle:
Rocco John Daniello - Reynolds, Senior
Isaac Harris - Muncy, Junior
Center:
Thayden Miller - Montgomery, Junior
Long Snapper:
Coltin Bartley - Redbank Valley, Senior
Punter:
Hudson Martz - Redbank Valley, Senior
Kicker:
Collin Rafferty - Williams Valley, Senior
Aidan Johnston - Shenango, Senior
Offensive Athlete:
Branson Eyer - Muncy, Sophomore
Owen Petrisek - Bentworth, Senior
DEFENSE:
Defensive Tackle:
Cale Ayers - Coudersport, Senior
Tydre Holland-Ali - Steelton-Highspire, Senior
Defensive End:
Kiyler Raye - Steelton-Highspire, Senior
Eziriah Hite - Williams Valley, Sophomore
Nose Guard:
Gavin Aley - Reynolds, Junior
Outside Linebacker:
Ryan Lenhart - Shenango, Senior
Aidan Mull - Reynolds, Senior
Mid/Inside Linebacker:
Gage Sutliff - Bucktail, Senior
Jesse McFadden - Maplewood, Junior
Cornerback:
Cooper Rother - Bishop Guilfoyle, Sophomore
Luca Tofani - Reynolds, Senior
Safety:
Keegan Myrick - Bishop Guilfoyle, Senior
Dreyvin Livingston - Reynolds, Senior
Kick/Punt Returner:
Ryan Stahl - Halifax, Senior
Defensive Athlete:
Bruce Moore - Conemaugh Valley, Junior
Mitchell Cook - Fort Cherry, Junior