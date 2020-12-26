York-Adams League player earns 2-A all-state football recognition from high school coaches
A standout kicker from York Catholic High School has earned all-state football recognition.
The Pennsylvania Football News has released its small-school selections for its second annual Coaches Select All-State teams.
Fighting Irish junior Nick Andrasi is a second-team selection to the Class 2-A team.
The Class 3-A, Class 2-A and Class 1-A teams were released on Saturday. The 6-A, 5-A and 4-A teams are set to be released on Sunday.
The Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state football teams were released earlier in the week.
Seven York-Adams players on big-school all-state teams; Central leader gets coaching award
Delone Catholic standout Tate Neiderer earns Class 1-A all-state football honors
The 6-foot, 200-pound Andrasi was a special-teams weapon for the Irish, who finished 6-2 overall.
According to the York Catholic MaxPreps site, Andrasi was 28 for 29 on extra-point attempts and 5 for 7 on field-goal attempts, with a long field goal of 44 yards. He scored a total of 43 points.
On 45 kickoffs, Andrasi had 20 touchbacks and averaged 49.8 yards on his 45 kickoffs. As a punter, Andrasi averaged 33.1 yards on 26 punts, including 11 punts inside the 20-yard line.
High school football head coaches statewide were asked to nominate players to be selected for the Coaches Select teams. For the second year in a row, more than 200 coaches participated in the nomination and voting.
Andrasi was the only York-Adams League player to earn small-school all-state recognition from the coaches.
This year, something new was added — a "PFN Pick" — to each classification. This selection is someone that PFN believed was overlooked and should be on an all-state team.
Following are the PFN Coaches Select Class 3-A, 2-A and 1-A all-state teams.
CLASS 3-A
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback:
Ameer Dudley - Central Valley, Senior
K.J. Riley - Danville, Senior
Running back:
Landon Alexander - Cetnral Valley, Junior
Zane Janiszewski - Western Wayne, Senior
Fullback:
Hunter Smith - Central Dragons, Freshman
Slot/Hback:
Myles Walker - Central Valley, Senior
Wide Receiver:
Caron Persing - Danville, Sophomore
Shea Morgan - Pine Grove, Senior
Damon Gripp - Tyrone, Senior
Tight End:
C.J. Dippre - Lakeland, Senior
Offensive Guard:
Jack Feightner - Wyomissing, Senior
Nick Elko - Wyoming Area, Junior
Offensive Tackle:
Lex Rivera - ND Green Pond, Senior
Jackson Tonya - Central Valley, Sophomore
Center:
Bryce Hinkle - Wyoming Area, Senior
Long Snapper:
Blaise Sokach-Minnick - Wyoming Area, Junior
Punter:
Aidan Cirulli - Wyomissing, Senior
Kicker:
Nick Garrido - ND Green Pond, Junior
Offensive Athlete:
Chad Parton - Salisbury, Senior
Ethan Adams - Lake Lehman, Senior
DEFENSE:
Defensive Tackle:
Sean Fitzsimmons - Central Valley, Junior
Derek Hunter - Jim Thorpe, Senior
Defensive End:
Chase Whatton - Elizabeth Forward, Senior
Amarian Saunders - Central Valley, Senior
Nose Guard:
Steve Olexy - Wyomissing, Senior
Outside Linebacker:
Darren Brunner - Wyomissing, Senior
Dylan Bennett - Montoursville, Senior
Mid/Inside Linebacker:
Brody Robinson - Pine Grove Area, Senior
Evan Neidrowski - Wyomissing, Senior
Cornerback:
Seven Ressler - Bedford, Senior
Rob Rossi - Scranton Prep, Junior
Safety:
Stephon Hall - Central Valley, Senior
Dillon Young - Montoursville, Senior
Kick/Punt Returner:
Myles Walker - Central Valley, Senior
Defensive Athlete:
Javin Thompson - Central Valley, Sophomore
Ashton Dull - Bedford, Senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Ameer Dudley - Central Valley
COACH OF THE YEAR
Mark Lyons, Central Valley
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback:
Michael Henwood - Hickory, Senior
Jake Hall - North Schuylkill, Junior
PFN Pick
Jeff Hoenstine - Central Dragons, Sophomore
Running back:
Matt Frauen - ND Green Pond, Senior
Rocco Pulizzi - Montoursville, Junior
Fullback:
Josh Chowansky - North Schuylkill, Junior
Slot/Hback:
Hunter Wofley - Midd-West, Senior
Wide Receiver:
Ramarion Whitehead - Hickory, Junior
Jake Lezzer - Clearfield, Senior
Tanner Walacavage - North Schuylkill, Senior
Robert Rossi - Scranton Prep, Junior
Tight End:
Vito Gianello - Scranton Prep, Senior
Offensive Guard:
Josh Waite - Central Dragons, Junior
Kaden Bluey - Mercyhurst Prep, Senior
Offensive Tackle:
Caiden Baker - St. Marys, Junior
James Hoogstraten - Episcopal Academy, Senior
Center:
Brandon Guffy - ND Green Pond, Senior
Long Snapper:
Josh Biesinger - Central Dragons, Junior
Punter:
Daniel Mueller - Lancaster Catholic, Junior
Kicker:
Mac Plummer - Annville-Cleona, Senior
Offensive Athlete:
Chase Cavanaugh - Loyalsock, Senior
Ryan Eiden - Lake-Lehman, Senior
DEFENSE:
Defensive Tackle:
Cross Douglas - Lakeland, Senior
Sean Solokowski - Mercyhurst Prep, Freshman
Defensive End:
William Jordan - ND Green Pond, Senior
Aeden Holler - Loyalsock, Senior
Devin Atkinson - Lancaster Catholic, Senior
Nose Guard:
Outside Linebacker:
Elijah Cook - Bedford, Senior
Matt Merritt - Central Valley, Junior
Mid/Inside Linebacker:
Mason Raup - Danville, Sophomore
Rocco Iacino - Hickory, Senior
Cornerback:
Amory Thompson - Wyomissing, Junior
Rocco Pizano - Wyoming Area, Junior
Safety:
Antonio Epps - South Allegheny, Senior
Dylan Dietz - North Schuylkill, Senior
Kick/Punt Returner:
Diohnny Ruiz - Hamburg, Junior
Defensive Athlete:
Zach Zechman - Wyomissing,
Connor Hummer - Hanover Area, Senior
CLASS 2-A
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback:
Johnny Gilchrist - Riverside, Senior
Calvin German - Clarion Central, Senior
Running back:
Gavin Garcia - Southern Columbia, Junior
Josh Hough - Beaver Falls, Senior
Fullback:
Darren Miller - Wilmington, Senior
Slot/Hback:
Matt Whysong - Chestnut Ridge, Junior
Wide Receiver:
Ethan Buford - Central Clarion, Senior
Griffen Larue- Richland, Junior
Reece Gaughan - Riverside, Freshman
Tight End:
Mason Lieb - Penns Valley, Senior
Offensive Guard:
Weston Phanco - Wilmington, Senior
Mitch Miles - Laurel, Senior
Offensive Tackle:
Jake Chimiak - Wilmington, Senior
Aidan Marshall - Richland, Senior
Center:
Garry Satterwhite III - Farrell, Senior
Long Snapper:
Eilliot Park - Brookville, Senior
Punter:
Nathan Taylor - Brookville, Senior
Kicker:
Brady Glessner - Berlin-Brothers Valley, Senior
Offensive Athlete:
Will Spochart - Berlin-Brothers Valley, Senior
Jacob Feese - Line Mountain, Senior
DEFENSE:
Defensive Tackle:
Braden Heim - Southern Columbia, Senior
Josh Schaffer - Northern Lehigh, Senior
Defensive End:
Derek Berlitz - Southern Columbia, Junior
Mitch Myers - Beaver Falls, Senior
Nose Guard:
Mason Reber - Schuylkill Haven, Senior
Outside Linebacker:
Tyler Jones - Beaver Falls, Senior
Brody Hock - Bloomsburg, Senior
Mid/Inside Linebacker:
Garret Garcia - Southern Columbia, Freshman
Wade Kerstetter - Southern Columbia, Senior
Cornerback:
Jake Davis - Southern Columbia, Senior
Darius Bruce - Westinghouse, Senior
Safety:
Kenny Fine - Frazier, Senior
Caelan Bender - Wilmington, Senior
Kick/Punt Returner:
Kaden Scherer - Karns City, Senior
Defensive Athlete:
Cutter Boggas - Central Clarion, Senior
Eli Morrision - Central Columbia, Senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia
COACH OF THE YEAR
Jim Roth, Southern Columbia
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback:
Logan Pfister - Chestnut Ridge, Senior
Jack Krug - Brookville, Senior
Running back:
Ethan Susen - Wilmington, Senior
Anthony Stallworth - Farrell, Junior
Fullback:
Ray Melnikoff Lackawanna Trail, Senior
Matt Frame - Northern Lehigh, Junior
Slot/Hback:
Braden Wislowski - Southern Columbia, Sophomore
Wide Receiver:
Jaymont Green Miller - Sto-Rox, Sophomore
Klay Fitzroy - Apollo-Ridge, Senior
Cam Ochs - Camp Hill, Senior
Gabe Davis - Minersville, Senior
Tight End:
Nate Waltman - Karns City, Senior
Offensive Guard:
Bryce Batche - Richland, Senior
Owen Buck - Palmerton, Senior
Offensive Tackle:
Conner Vass-Gal - Wilmington, Senior
John Aston - Penns Valley, Senior
PFN Pick George May – Northwest, Senior
Center:
JD Hunter - Northern Lehigh, Senior
Punter:
Beau Verdill - Central Clarion, Senior
Kicker:
Nick Andrasi - York Catholic, Junior
Offensive Athlete:
Jared Gaeff - Minersville, Junior
Stephen Ripka - Penns Valley, Senior
DEFENSE:
Defensive Tackle:
Conner Rager - Richland, Senior
Joey Antuono - Neshannock, Senior
Defensive End:
Spencer Perry - Neshannock, Senior
Dominick Bridi - Line Mountain, Senior
Ben Sharer - Penns Valley, Senior
Nose Guard:
Luke Garing - Karns City, Junior
Outside Linebacker:
Darren Miller - Wilmington, Senior
Joe Abidelli - Northern Lehigh, Senior
Mid/Inside Linebacker:
Taidon Strickland - Farrell, Junior
Garrett Carter - Central Columbia, Senior
Diontae Givens - Sto-Rox, Senior
Cornerback:
Kyle MacBeth - Brookville, Senior
Dawson Booher - Southern Huntingdon, Senior
Safety:
Brock Polinsky - Minersville, Sophomore
Danny Guzevich - Bloomsburg, Junior
Kick/Punt Returner:
Carter Hontz - Northwest Area, Sophomore
Defensive Athlete:
Aaron Willis - Windber, Senior
Garret Laudenslager - Line Mountain, Senior
CLASS 1-A
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback:
Alex Erby - Steelton-Highspire, Freshman
Ben Schmidt - Homer-Center, Senior
Running back:
Odell Green - Steelton-Highspire, Senior
Dontae Sanders - Clairton, Senior
Fullback:
Kaden Lucko - Tussey Mountain, Senior
Slot/Hback:
Sam Kaul - Elk County Catholic, Senior
Wide Receiver:
Damein Hammonds - Steelton-Highspire, Senior
Brett Birch - Jeannette, Junior
Mehki Flowers - Steelton-Highspire, Junior
Tight End:
Jesse Engle - Williams Valley, Senior
Offensive Guard:
Cyllel Rose - Old Forge, Sophomore
Tyhri Duncan - Steelton-Highspire, Senior
Offensive Tackle:
Damatreus Weatherspoon - Clairton, Senior
Luke Faber - Reynolds, Senior
Center:
Brendan Shaffer, Bishop Guilfoyle, Senior
Long Snapper:
Ryan Bohrer - Bishop Carroll, Senior
Punter:
Wil Haslett - Bishop McCort, Senior
Kicker:
Bryan Hernandez - Steelton-Highspire, Senior
Offensive Athlete:
Roberto Smith - Jeannette, Senior
Ben Terry - Mahanoy Area, Senior
DEFENSE:
Defensive Tackle:
Chad Morningstar - Tussey Mountain, Senior
Cameron Maloney - Bishop Guilfoyle, Senior
Defensive End:
Anderw Yanoshak - Bishop Guilfoyle, Senior
Joseph Mansfield - Redbank Valley, Junior
Nose Guard:
Kobe Bonanno - Redbank Valley, Senior
Outside Linebacker:
Cole Toy - Reynolds, Senior
Amari Williams - Steelton-Highspire, Freshman
Mid/Inside Linebacker:
Ethan Gush - Muncy, Senior
Cole Holzman, Old Forge, Senior
PFN PICK: Nate Schilling - Blacklick Valley, Junior
Cornerback:
Jake Herman - Williams Valley, Senior
Ryan Stahl - Halifax, Senior
Safety:
Ross Eyer - Muncy, Sophomore
Daivin Pryor - Steelton-Highspire, Junior
Kick/Punt Returner:
Logan Willard - Williams Valley, Junior
Defensive Athlete:
Bryce Enders - Halifax, Junior
Zander McHenry - Keystone, Junior
Player of the Year:
Mehki Flowers, Steelton-Highspire
Coach of the Year:
Andrew Erby, Steelton-Highspire
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback:
Bryce Herb - Williams Valley, Senior
Brad Birch - Jeannette, Freshman
Running back:
Josh Syster - Purchase Line, Senior
Hunter Cameron - United, Senior
Fullback:
Caden Ebersole - Northern Bedford, Senior
Slot/Hback:
Kolten Szmusiak - Blacklick Valley, Junior
Wide Receiver:
Drew Kochman - Homer-Center, Senior
Haiden Garner - Bishop Guilfoyle, Junior
Dillion Benson - Eisenhower, Senior
Tight End:
Eli Rich - Leechburg, Junior
Offensive Guard:
Trever Valenti - Shenango, Junior
Colt Bickford - Glendale, Senior
Offensive Tackle:
Rocco John Daniello - Reynolds, Senior
Isaac Harris - Muncy, Junior
Center:
Thayden Miller - Montgomery, Junior
Long Snapper:
Coltin Bartley - Redbank Valley, Senior
Punter:
Hudson Martz - Redbank Valley, Senior
Kicker:
Collin Rafferty - Williams Valley, Senior
Aidan Johnston - Shenango, Senior
Offensive Athlete:
Branson Eyer - Muncy, Sophomore
Owen Petrisek - Bentworth, Senior
DEFENSE:
Defensive Tackle:
Cale Ayers - Coudersport, Senior
Tydre Holland-Ali - Steelton-Highspire, Senior
Defensive End:
Kiyler Raye - Steelton-Highspire, Senior
Eziriah Hite - Williams Valley, Sophomore
Nose Guard:
Gavin Aley - Reynolds, Junior
Outside Linebacker:
Ryan Lenhart - Shenango, Senior
Aidan Mull - Reynolds, Senior
Mid/Inside Linebacker:
Gage Sutliff - Bucktail, Senior
Jesse McFadden - Maplewood, Junior
Cornerback:
Cooper Rother - Bishop Guilfoyle, Sophomore
Luca Tofani - Reynolds, Senior
Safety:
Keegan Myrick - Bishop Guilfoyle, Senior
Dreyvin Livingston - Reynolds, Senior
Kick/Punt Returner:
Ryan Stahl - Halifax, Senior
Defensive Athlete:
Bruce Moore - Conemaugh Valley, Junior
Mitchell Cook - Fort Cherry, Junior