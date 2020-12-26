York-Adams League player earns 2-A all-state football recognition from high school coaches

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

A standout kicker from York Catholic High School has earned all-state football recognition.

The Pennsylvania Football News has released its small-school selections for its second annual Coaches Select All-State teams.

Fighting Irish junior Nick Andrasi is a second-team selection to the Class 2-A team.

The Class 3-A, Class 2-A and Class 1-A teams were released on Saturday. The 6-A, 5-A and 4-A teams are set to be released on Sunday.

The Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state football teams were released earlier in the week.

Seven York-Adams players on big-school all-state teams; Central leader gets coaching award

Delone Catholic standout Tate Neiderer earns Class 1-A all-state football honors

The 6-foot, 200-pound Andrasi was a special-teams weapon for the Irish, who finished 6-2 overall.

According to the York Catholic MaxPreps site, Andrasi was 28 for 29 on extra-point attempts and 5 for 7 on field-goal attempts, with a long field goal of 44 yards. He scored a total of 43 points.

On 45 kickoffs, Andrasi had 20 touchbacks and averaged 49.8 yards on his 45 kickoffs. As a punter, Andrasi averaged 33.1 yards on 26 punts, including 11 punts inside the 20-yard line.

High school football head coaches statewide were asked to nominate players to be selected for the Coaches Select teams. For the second year in a row, more than 200 coaches participated in the nomination and voting.

Andrasi was the only York-Adams League player to earn small-school all-state recognition from the coaches.

This year, something new was added — a "PFN Pick" — to each classification. This selection is someone that PFN believed was overlooked and should be on an all-state team.

Following are the PFN Coaches Select Class 3-A, 2-A and 1-A all-state teams.

CLASS 3-A

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback:

Ameer Dudley - Central Valley, Senior

K.J. Riley - Danville, Senior

Running back:

Landon Alexander - Cetnral Valley, Junior

Zane Janiszewski - Western Wayne, Senior

Fullback:

Hunter Smith - Central Dragons, Freshman

Slot/Hback:

Myles Walker - Central Valley, Senior

Wide Receiver:

Caron Persing - Danville, Sophomore

Shea Morgan - Pine Grove, Senior

Damon Gripp - Tyrone, Senior

Tight End:

C.J. Dippre - Lakeland, Senior

Offensive Guard:

Jack Feightner - Wyomissing, Senior

Nick Elko - Wyoming Area, Junior

Offensive Tackle:

Lex Rivera - ND Green Pond, Senior

Jackson Tonya - Central Valley, Sophomore

Center:

Bryce Hinkle - Wyoming Area, Senior

Long Snapper:

Blaise Sokach-Minnick - Wyoming Area, Junior

Punter:

Aidan Cirulli - Wyomissing, Senior

Kicker:

Nick Garrido - ND Green Pond, Junior

Offensive Athlete:

Chad Parton - Salisbury, Senior

Ethan Adams - Lake Lehman, Senior

DEFENSE:

Defensive Tackle:

Sean Fitzsimmons - Central Valley, Junior

Derek Hunter - Jim Thorpe, Senior

Defensive End:

Chase Whatton - Elizabeth Forward, Senior

Amarian Saunders - Central Valley, Senior

Nose Guard:

Steve Olexy - Wyomissing, Senior

Outside Linebacker:

Darren Brunner - Wyomissing, Senior

Dylan Bennett - Montoursville, Senior

Mid/Inside Linebacker:

Brody Robinson - Pine Grove Area, Senior

Evan Neidrowski - Wyomissing, Senior

Cornerback:

Seven Ressler - Bedford, Senior

Rob Rossi - Scranton Prep, Junior

Safety:

Stephon Hall - Central Valley, Senior

Dillon Young - Montoursville, Senior

Kick/Punt Returner:

Myles Walker - Central Valley, Senior

Defensive Athlete:

Javin Thompson - Central Valley, Sophomore

Ashton Dull - Bedford, Senior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ameer Dudley - Central Valley

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mark Lyons, Central Valley

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback:

Michael Henwood - Hickory, Senior

Jake Hall - North Schuylkill, Junior

PFN Pick

Jeff Hoenstine - Central Dragons, Sophomore

Running back:

Matt Frauen - ND Green Pond, Senior

Rocco Pulizzi - Montoursville, Junior

Fullback:

Josh Chowansky - North Schuylkill, Junior

Slot/Hback:

Hunter Wofley - Midd-West, Senior

Wide Receiver:

Ramarion Whitehead - Hickory, Junior

Jake Lezzer - Clearfield, Senior

Tanner Walacavage - North Schuylkill, Senior

Robert Rossi - Scranton Prep, Junior

Tight End:

Vito Gianello - Scranton Prep, Senior

Offensive Guard:

Josh Waite - Central Dragons, Junior

Kaden Bluey - Mercyhurst Prep, Senior

Offensive Tackle:

Caiden Baker - St. Marys, Junior

James Hoogstraten - Episcopal Academy, Senior

Center:

Brandon Guffy - ND Green Pond, Senior

Long Snapper:

Josh Biesinger - Central Dragons, Junior

Punter:

Daniel Mueller - Lancaster Catholic, Junior

Kicker:

Mac Plummer - Annville-Cleona, Senior

Offensive Athlete:

Chase Cavanaugh - Loyalsock, Senior

Ryan Eiden - Lake-Lehman, Senior

DEFENSE:

Defensive Tackle:

Cross Douglas - Lakeland, Senior

Sean Solokowski - Mercyhurst Prep, Freshman

Defensive End:

William Jordan - ND Green Pond, Senior

Aeden Holler - Loyalsock, Senior

Devin Atkinson - Lancaster Catholic, Senior

Nose Guard:

Outside Linebacker:

Elijah Cook - Bedford, Senior

Matt Merritt - Central Valley, Junior

Mid/Inside Linebacker:

Mason Raup - Danville, Sophomore

Rocco Iacino - Hickory, Senior

Cornerback:

Amory Thompson - Wyomissing, Junior

Rocco Pizano - Wyoming Area, Junior

Safety:

Antonio Epps - South Allegheny, Senior

Dylan Dietz - North Schuylkill, Senior

Kick/Punt Returner:

Diohnny Ruiz - Hamburg, Junior

Defensive Athlete:

Zach Zechman - Wyomissing,

Connor Hummer - Hanover Area, Senior

CLASS 2-A

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback:

Johnny Gilchrist - Riverside, Senior

Calvin German - Clarion Central, Senior

Running back:

Gavin Garcia - Southern Columbia, Junior

Josh Hough - Beaver Falls, Senior

Fullback:

Darren Miller - Wilmington, Senior

Slot/Hback:

Matt Whysong - Chestnut Ridge, Junior

Wide Receiver:

Ethan Buford - Central Clarion, Senior

Griffen Larue- Richland, Junior

Reece Gaughan - Riverside, Freshman

Tight End:

Mason Lieb - Penns Valley, Senior

Offensive Guard:

Weston Phanco - Wilmington, Senior

Mitch Miles - Laurel, Senior

Offensive Tackle:

Jake Chimiak - Wilmington, Senior

Aidan Marshall - Richland, Senior

Center:

Garry Satterwhite III - Farrell, Senior

Long Snapper:

Eilliot Park - Brookville, Senior

Punter:

Nathan Taylor - Brookville, Senior

Kicker:

Brady Glessner - Berlin-Brothers Valley, Senior

Offensive Athlete:

Will Spochart - Berlin-Brothers Valley, Senior

Jacob Feese - Line Mountain, Senior

DEFENSE:

Defensive Tackle:

Braden Heim - Southern Columbia, Senior

Josh Schaffer - Northern Lehigh, Senior

Defensive End:

Derek Berlitz - Southern Columbia, Junior

Mitch Myers - Beaver Falls, Senior

Nose Guard:

Mason Reber - Schuylkill Haven, Senior

Outside Linebacker:

Tyler Jones - Beaver Falls, Senior

Brody Hock - Bloomsburg, Senior

Mid/Inside Linebacker:

Garret Garcia - Southern Columbia, Freshman

Wade Kerstetter - Southern Columbia, Senior

Cornerback:

Jake Davis - Southern Columbia, Senior

Darius Bruce - Westinghouse, Senior

Safety:

Kenny Fine - Frazier, Senior

Caelan Bender - Wilmington, Senior

Kick/Punt Returner:

Kaden Scherer - Karns City, Senior

Defensive Athlete:

Cutter Boggas - Central Clarion, Senior

Eli Morrision - Central Columbia, Senior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jim Roth, Southern Columbia

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback:

Logan Pfister - Chestnut Ridge, Senior

Jack Krug - Brookville, Senior

Running back:

Ethan Susen - Wilmington, Senior

Anthony Stallworth - Farrell, Junior

Fullback:

Ray Melnikoff Lackawanna Trail, Senior

Matt Frame - Northern Lehigh, Junior

Slot/Hback:

Braden Wislowski - Southern Columbia, Sophomore

Wide Receiver:

Jaymont Green Miller - Sto-Rox, Sophomore

Klay Fitzroy - Apollo-Ridge, Senior

Cam Ochs - Camp Hill, Senior

Gabe Davis - Minersville, Senior

Tight End:

Nate Waltman - Karns City, Senior

Offensive Guard:

Bryce Batche - Richland, Senior

Owen Buck - Palmerton, Senior

Offensive Tackle:

Conner Vass-Gal - Wilmington, Senior

John Aston - Penns Valley, Senior

PFN Pick George May – Northwest, Senior

Center:

JD Hunter - Northern Lehigh, Senior

Punter:

Beau Verdill - Central Clarion, Senior

Kicker:

Nick Andrasi - York Catholic, Junior

Offensive Athlete:

Jared Gaeff - Minersville, Junior

Stephen Ripka - Penns Valley, Senior

DEFENSE:

Defensive Tackle:

Conner Rager - Richland, Senior

Joey Antuono - Neshannock, Senior

Defensive End:

Spencer Perry - Neshannock, Senior

Dominick Bridi - Line Mountain, Senior

Ben Sharer - Penns Valley, Senior

Nose Guard:

Luke Garing - Karns City, Junior

Outside Linebacker:

Darren Miller - Wilmington, Senior

Joe Abidelli - Northern Lehigh, Senior

Mid/Inside Linebacker:

Taidon Strickland - Farrell, Junior

Garrett Carter - Central Columbia, Senior

Diontae Givens - Sto-Rox, Senior

Cornerback:

Kyle MacBeth - Brookville, Senior

Dawson Booher - Southern Huntingdon, Senior

Safety:

Brock Polinsky - Minersville, Sophomore

Danny Guzevich - Bloomsburg, Junior

Kick/Punt Returner:

Carter Hontz - Northwest Area, Sophomore

Defensive Athlete:

Aaron Willis - Windber, Senior

Garret Laudenslager - Line Mountain, Senior

CLASS 1-A

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback:

Alex Erby - Steelton-Highspire, Freshman

Ben Schmidt - Homer-Center, Senior

Running back:

Odell Green - Steelton-Highspire, Senior

Dontae Sanders - Clairton, Senior

Fullback:

Kaden Lucko - Tussey Mountain, Senior

Slot/Hback:

Sam Kaul - Elk County Catholic, Senior

Wide Receiver:

Damein Hammonds - Steelton-Highspire, Senior

Brett Birch - Jeannette, Junior

Mehki Flowers - Steelton-Highspire, Junior

Tight End:

Jesse Engle - Williams Valley, Senior

Offensive Guard:

Cyllel Rose - Old Forge, Sophomore

Tyhri Duncan - Steelton-Highspire, Senior

Offensive Tackle:

Damatreus Weatherspoon - Clairton, Senior

Luke Faber - Reynolds, Senior

Center:

Brendan Shaffer, Bishop Guilfoyle, Senior

Long Snapper:

Ryan Bohrer - Bishop Carroll, Senior

Punter:

Wil Haslett - Bishop McCort, Senior

Kicker:

Bryan Hernandez - Steelton-Highspire, Senior

Offensive Athlete:

Roberto Smith - Jeannette, Senior

Ben Terry - Mahanoy Area, Senior

DEFENSE:

Defensive Tackle:

Chad Morningstar - Tussey Mountain, Senior

Cameron Maloney - Bishop Guilfoyle, Senior

Defensive End:

Anderw Yanoshak - Bishop Guilfoyle, Senior

Joseph Mansfield - Redbank Valley, Junior

Nose Guard:

Kobe Bonanno - Redbank Valley, Senior

Outside Linebacker:

Cole Toy - Reynolds, Senior

Amari Williams - Steelton-Highspire, Freshman

Mid/Inside Linebacker:

Ethan Gush - Muncy, Senior

Cole Holzman, Old Forge, Senior

PFN PICK: Nate Schilling - Blacklick Valley, Junior

Cornerback:

Jake Herman - Williams Valley, Senior

Ryan Stahl - Halifax, Senior

Safety:

Ross Eyer - Muncy, Sophomore

Daivin Pryor - Steelton-Highspire, Junior

Kick/Punt Returner:

Logan Willard - Williams Valley, Junior

Defensive Athlete:

Bryce Enders - Halifax, Junior

Zander McHenry - Keystone, Junior

Player of the Year:

Mehki Flowers, Steelton-Highspire

Coach of the Year:

Andrew Erby, Steelton-Highspire

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback:

Bryce Herb - Williams Valley, Senior

Brad Birch - Jeannette, Freshman

Running back:

Josh Syster - Purchase Line, Senior

Hunter Cameron - United, Senior

Fullback:

Caden Ebersole - Northern Bedford, Senior

Slot/Hback:

Kolten Szmusiak - Blacklick Valley, Junior

Wide Receiver:

Drew Kochman - Homer-Center, Senior

Haiden Garner - Bishop Guilfoyle, Junior

Dillion Benson - Eisenhower, Senior

Tight End:

Eli Rich - Leechburg, Junior

Offensive Guard:

Trever Valenti - Shenango, Junior

Colt Bickford - Glendale, Senior

Offensive Tackle:

Rocco John Daniello - Reynolds, Senior

Isaac Harris - Muncy, Junior

Center:

Thayden Miller - Montgomery, Junior

Long Snapper:

Coltin Bartley - Redbank Valley, Senior

Punter:

Hudson Martz - Redbank Valley, Senior

Kicker:

Collin Rafferty - Williams Valley, Senior

Aidan Johnston - Shenango, Senior

Offensive Athlete:

Branson Eyer - Muncy, Sophomore

Owen Petrisek - Bentworth, Senior

DEFENSE:

Defensive Tackle:

Cale Ayers - Coudersport, Senior

Tydre Holland-Ali - Steelton-Highspire, Senior

Defensive End:

Kiyler Raye - Steelton-Highspire, Senior

Eziriah Hite - Williams Valley, Sophomore

Nose Guard:

Gavin Aley - Reynolds, Junior

Outside Linebacker:

Ryan Lenhart - Shenango, Senior

Aidan Mull - Reynolds, Senior

Mid/Inside Linebacker:

Gage Sutliff - Bucktail, Senior

Jesse McFadden - Maplewood, Junior

Cornerback:

Cooper Rother - Bishop Guilfoyle, Sophomore

Luca Tofani - Reynolds, Senior

Safety:

Keegan Myrick - Bishop Guilfoyle, Senior

Dreyvin Livingston - Reynolds, Senior

Kick/Punt Returner:

Ryan Stahl - Halifax, Senior

Defensive Athlete:

Bruce Moore - Conemaugh Valley, Junior

Mitchell Cook - Fort Cherry, Junior