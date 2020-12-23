Seven York-Adams players on big-school all-state teams; Central leader gets coaching award

ROB ROSE

Central York's Gerry Yonchiuk is the Pennsylvania Class 6-A Coach of the Year.

Five of Yonchiuk's players earned all-state recognition in 6-A.

York High running back Jaheim White was named all-state in 6-A.

Red Lion quarterback Randy Fizer was named a 5-A all-state selection.

When Gerry Yonchiuk took over the Central York High School football program earlier this year, he knew expectations were high.

After a memorable season that ended with a trip to the PIAA Class 6-A state title game, Yonchiuk's first season leading the Panthers ends with another honor — being named the state 6-A Coach of the Year by the Pennsylvania Football Writers on Wednesday afternoon.

Yonchiuk guided the talented Central York team to a 10-1 campaign and helped the program earn its first wins in the District 3 and PIAA 6-A postseason events. Central ended up with York-Adams Division I and District 3 6-A championships.

It shouldn't be much of a surprise, then, that the Panthers also earned several spots on the PFW 6-A all-state team. Five members of the team were named to the squad: junior quarterback Beau Pribula, senior wide receiver Judah Tomb, senior lineman Josh Gaffney, senior defensive lineman Seth Griffiths and senior linebacker Jack Smith.

Along with the five Panthers, York High sophomore running back Jahiem White was named to the 6-A all-state team and Red Lion senior quarterback Randy Fizer was selected as an athlete for the 5-A all-state squad.

The big-school all-state honors (6-A, 5-A, 4-A) were announced Wednesday. The small-school awards (3-A, 2-A, 1-A) came out Tuesday.

Central players honored: Pribula didn't let the preseason hype surrounding his long list of Power Five scholarship offers derail his junior campaign. The Penn State commit recorded 2,675 all-purpose yards and was responsible for 48 total touchdowns, all while leading the Panthers to unprecedented postseason success.

One of Pribula's top targets, Tomb enjoyed a breakout senior season that has seen his recruiting profile increase markedly. Tomb led the York-Adams League with 844 receiving yards and scored 12 touchdowns, while he also starred on defense and as a kick returner.

Gaffney was the leader of the Panthers' offensive line that allowed Pribula the time to find playmakers such as Tomb to find the end zone. The 6-foot, 4-inch, 310-pound lineman recently signed with Football Championship Subdivision Albany.

Griffiths can add all-state recognition to his Y-A League D-I Defensive Player of the Year award. Griffiths had four sacks, 12 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one recovered fumble and a blocked punt.

Smith recorded 106 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and three forced fumbles. The senior linebacker has offers to play at FCS Saint Francis and Sacred Heart.

White and Fizer recognized: White enjoyed a breakout sophomore season and led the Bearcats' offense to the District 3 title game. White carried the ball 138 times for 1,332 rushing yards to lead the Y-A League. He also led the league in total scoring with 16 touchdowns and four 2-point conversions.

The sophomore showed he was one of the top rushers in the state earlier this season with a 99-yard touchdown run that fueled a comeback road win against Red Lion.

Another player on the field that night also made a PFW all-state team. Fizer was selected as an athlete for the 5-A squad after a dominant senior season.

Fizer switched over to quarterback after he broke records as a wide receiver during his previous two varsity seasons. In 2020, he recorded 1,935 all-purpose yards and was responsible for 23 total touchdowns. Fizer signed with FCS Wagner College last week.

No Y-A players were named to the 4-A team. Delone Catholic's Tate Neiderer was named to the 1-A all-state team on Tuesday..

Several players the Central York players are familiar with earned 6-A honors. St Joseph's Prep quarterback Kyle McCord, an Ohio State recruit, was named the state 6-A Player of the Year, while a number of his Hawks teammates earned all-state honors, as well. Prep defeated Central York in the state 6-A title game.

Other District 3 honorees: District 3 had a number of other players on the 6-A team: Manheim Township senior quarterback Evan Clark, Central Dauphin senior running back Timmy Smith, Manheim Township junior wide receiver Anthony Ivey, Harrisburg senior lineman Nate Bruce and Central Dauphin senior defensive back Malachi Bowman.

Pine Richland dominated the top honors in 5-A, with Eric Kasperowicz taking Coach of the Year and senior quarterback Cole Spencer named the Player of the Year. Pine Richland won the 5-A state title.

District 3 players named to the 5-A squad were: Warwick senior quarterback Joey McCracken, Mechanicsburg senior quarterback Micah Brubaker, Warwick senior running back Colton Miller, Governor Mifflin junior running back Nick Singleton, Manheim Central junior wide receiver Owen Sensenig, Lebanon senior wide receiver Alex Rufe, Warwick senior tight end Thatcher Miller, Warwick senior lineman Nolan Rucci, Governor Mifflin senior lineman Dominic Sheidy, Governor Mifflin senior defensive lineman Cam'Ron Stewart, Elizabethtown senior defensive lineman Jett Kelly, Mechanicsburg senior defensive lineman Tyree Morris, Shippensburg junior defensive lineman Anthony Smith, Governor Mifflin senior linebacker Brandon Strausser, Exeter junior linebacker J.R. Straus, Elizabethtown senior linebacker Bobby Walters, Warwick senior defensive back Caleb Schmitz, Mechanicsburg senior defensive back James Anderson and Elizabethtown senior specialist Billy McNitt.

Jersey Shore swept the 4-A top awards, with Tom Gravish named Coach of the Year and senior athlete Owen Anderson picked as the Player of the Year. Jersey Shore finished second in the state in 4-A, losing to Thomas Jefferson in the title game.

District 3 players named to the 4-A team were: Bishop McDevitt senior quarterback Lek Powell, Lampeter-Strasburg senior quarterback Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg junior tight end Beau Heyser, Cocalico junior offensive lineman Ryan Brubaker, Lampeter-Strasburg senior offensive lineman Zac Shelley, Conrad Weiser senior offensive lineman Max Pacheco, Lampeter-Strasburg senior defensive lineman Parker Owens, Lampeter-Strasburg junior linebacker Nick Del Grande ELCO junior linebacker Luke Williams, Garden Spot senior defensive back Jesse Martin and ELCO senior athlete Braden Bohannon.

PENNSYLVANIA FOOTBALL WRITERS ALL-STATE TEAMS

Class 4-A

Player of the Year: Owen Anderson, Jersey Shore

Coach of the Year: Tom Gravish, Jersey Shore

Quarterback

Braden Wheary, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 185 senior

Jake Pugh, Thomas Jefferson -- 5-10, 165 senior

Lek Powell -- Bishop McDevitt -- 6-0, 180 senior

Cadin Olsen, Armstrong -- 6-4, 200 sophomore

Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-2, 205 senior

Running Back

Vernon Redd, Aliquippa -- 5-10, 165 senior

Cam Russell, Oil City -- 5-11, 190 senior

Jayden Williams, Allentown Central Catholic -- 6-0, 215 senior

Teddy Ruffner, Mars -- 5-9, 195 senior

Wide Receiver

Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 170 junior

Ian Hansen, Thomas Jefferson -- 5-8, 170 senior

Zach Hunsicker, Lehighton -- 6-1, 180 senior

Preston Zandier, Thomas Jefferson -- 6-2, 195 senior

Tight End

Beau Heyser, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-2, 230 junior

Offensive Line

Ryan Brubaker, Cocalico -- 6-6, 280 junior

Joe Lorson, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 215 senior

Colin Lyons, McKeesport -- 6-3, 265 senior

Max Pacheco, Conrad Weiser -- 6-0, 270 senior

Zac Shelley, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-2, 270 senior

Athlete

Owen Anderson, Jersey Shore -- 5-11, 195 senior

Justin Holmes, Northwestern Lehigh -- 6-3, 205 junior

Reed Martin, Plum -- 5-9, 175 senior

Defensive Line

Parker Owens, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-4, 210 senior

Justin Fagley, Oil City -- 6-1, 220 senior

Lavon Johnson, Allentown Central Catholic -- 6-4, 320 junior

Owen Ordonez, Lewisburg -- 6-3, 220 junior

Mario Fontanazza, Oil City -- 6-1, 290 senior

Dalton Dugan, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 180 senior

Linebacker

Hayden Packer, Jersey Shore -- 5-10, 190 sophomore

Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon -- 6-4, 215 junior

Duncan Weir, Shikellamy -- 5-11, 185 senior

Ryan Aument, Selinsgrove -- 6-0, 218 senior

Nick Del Grande, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-5, 250 junior

Luke Williams, ELCO -- 6-2, 205 junior

Defensive Back

Dakota Cole, Oil City -- 6-0, 175 senior

Ayden Garnes, Mons. Bonner-Prendergast -- 6-1, 175 senior

Jesse Martin, Garden Spot -- 6-2, 195 senior

Teague Hoover, Selinsgrove -- 5-10, 165 senior

Specialist

Jack Landis, Lewisburg -- 5-9, 165 senior

Athlete

Braden Bohannon, ELCO -- 5-11, 175 senior

Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon -- 5-8, 165 junior

Class 5-A

Player of the Year: Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland

Coach of the Year: Eric Kasperowicz, Pine-Richland

Quarterback

Joey McCracken, Warwick -- 6-4, 195 senior

Micah Brubaker, Mechanicsburg -- 6-1, 185 senior

Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair -- 5-10, 175 senior

Quinn Wentling, Whitehall -- 5-11, 195 junior

Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland -- 5-10, 175 senior

Running Back

Colton Miller, Warwick -- 6-4, 215 senior

Derrick Davis, Gateway -- 6-1, 185 senior

Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin -- 6-0, 205 junior

Wide Receiver

Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central -- 5-10, 185 junior

Alex Rufe, Lebanon -- 5-11, 185 senior

Charley Rossi, South Fayette -- 5-8, 175 senior

Christian Sapp, East Stroudsburg South -- 6-0, 190 senior

Eli Jochem, Pine-Richland -- 6-0, 180 senior

Tight End

Thatcher Miller, Warwick -- 6-4, 225 senior

Offensive Line

Harrison Hayes, Pine-Richland -- 6-5, 285 senior

Nolan Rucci, Warwick -- 6-8, 300 senior

Jaheim Bassham, Erie Cathedral Prep -- 6-3, 277 senior

Ryan Lain, Marple-Newtown -- 6-3, 260 senior

Dominic Sheidy, Governor Mifflin -- 6-2, 290 senior

Athlete

Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford -- 6-3, 205 senior

Randy Fizer, Red Lion -- 6-0, 170 senior

Defensive Line

Miguel Jackson, Pine-Richland -- 6-2, 265 senior

Anthony Smith, Shippensburg -- 6-7, 265 junior

Jett Kelly, Elizabethtown -- 6-1, 220 senior

Jaydon Smith, Erie Cathedral Prep -- 6-4, 235 senior

Tyree Morris, Mechanicsburg -- 6-6, 230 senior

Cam'Ron Stewart, Governor Mifflin -- 6-5, 240 senior

Linebacker

Brandon Strausser, Governor Mifflin -- 6-0, 210 senior

J.R. Straus, Exeter -- 6-3, 215 junior

Bobby Walters, Elizabethtown -- 6-1, 175 senior

Corban Hondru, Peters Township -- 6-1, 225 senior

Luke Miller, Pine-Richland -- 6-2, 205 senior

Defensive Back

Caleb Schmitz, Warwick -- 6-4, 210 senior

James Anderson, Mechanicsburg -- 5-10, 150 senior

Micah Bootman, Upper Dublin -- 5-10, 175 senior

Donovan McMillon, Peters Township -- 6-2, 190 senior

Specialist

Billy McNitt, Elizabethtown -- 6-3, 265 senior

Justin Caputo, South Fayette -- 5-10, 175 junior

Athlete

Charlie Box, Marple Newtown -- 5-8, 175 junior

Class 6-A

Player of the Year: Kyle McCord, St. Joseph's Prep

Coach of the Year: Gerry Yonchiuk, Central York

Quarterback

Beau Pribula, Central York -- 6-3, 205 junior

Evan Clark, Manheim Township -- 6-3, 210 senior

Matt Bugbee, Nazareth -- 6-4, 155 senior

Kyle McCord, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-3, 215 senior

Running Back

Eddy Tillman, Pittsburgh Central Catholic -- 5-8, 165 senior

Jaheim White, York High -- 5-9, 185 sophomore

Timmy Smith, Central Dauphin -- 6-0, 195 senior

Jalen White, Souderton -- 6-1, 175 senior

Khalani Eaton, North Penn -- 5-11, 210 junior

Wide Receiver

Marvin Harrison Jr., St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-4, 200 senior

Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township -- 6-1, 180 junior

Sahmir Hagans, St. Joseph's Prep -- 5-10, 180 senior

Judah Tomb, Central York -- 6-1, 190 senior

Tight End

Khalil Dinkins, North Allegheny -- 6-4, 220 senior

Offensive Line

Drew Shelton, Downingtown West -- 6-5, 255 junior

Brad Harris, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-4, 275 junior

Nate Bruce, Harrisburg -- 6-5, 305 senior

Dorien Ford, Baldwin -- 6-4, 295 senior

Josh Gaffney, Central York -- 6-4, 315 senior

Athlete

Tanner Hess, Hempfield -- 6-0, 185 senior

Tyler Merwarth, Quakertown -- 6-0, 185 senior

Malik Cooper, St. Joseph's Prep -- 5-9, 170 senior

Defensive Line

Josh Miller, Seneca Valley -- 6-2, 230 senior

Braelin Moore, Freedom -- 6-3, 285 junior

Nick Yagodich, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-4, 240 senior

Seth Griffiths, Central York -- 5-9, 190 senior

Bralen Henderson, Pittsburgh Central Catholic -- 6-3, 255 senior

Nassir Jones, Williamsport -- 6-2, 220 senior

Linebacker

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-2, 220 senior

Jack Smith, Central York -- 6-0, 210 senior

Nathan Hoke, North Allegheny -- 6-3, 225 senior

Tamir Jackson, Easton Area -- 5-9, 215 senior

Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley -- 6-0, 210 senior

Defensive Back

Sammy Knipe, State College -- 6-1, 215 senior

Troy Corson, Wilson-West Lawn -- 5-10, 180 senior

Malachi Bowman, Central Dauphin -- 5-10, 165 senior

Abdul Sabur Stewart, Coatesville -- 6-1, 190 senior

Keenan Nelson, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-2, 190 junior

Specialist

Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield -- 6-4, 185 senior

Athlete

Shane Hartzell, Pennridge -- 6-0, 220 senior

Matthew Cusatis, Hazleton Area -- 5-11, 160 sophomore