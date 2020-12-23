Seven York-Adams players on big-school all-state teams; Central leader gets coaching award
- Central York's Gerry Yonchiuk is the Pennsylvania Class 6-A Coach of the Year.
- Five of Yonchiuk's players earned all-state recognition in 6-A.
- York High running back Jaheim White was named all-state in 6-A.
- Red Lion quarterback Randy Fizer was named a 5-A all-state selection.
When Gerry Yonchiuk took over the Central York High School football program earlier this year, he knew expectations were high.
After a memorable season that ended with a trip to the PIAA Class 6-A state title game, Yonchiuk's first season leading the Panthers ends with another honor — being named the state 6-A Coach of the Year by the Pennsylvania Football Writers on Wednesday afternoon.
Yonchiuk guided the talented Central York team to a 10-1 campaign and helped the program earn its first wins in the District 3 and PIAA 6-A postseason events. Central ended up with York-Adams Division I and District 3 6-A championships.
It shouldn't be much of a surprise, then, that the Panthers also earned several spots on the PFW 6-A all-state team. Five members of the team were named to the squad: junior quarterback Beau Pribula, senior wide receiver Judah Tomb, senior lineman Josh Gaffney, senior defensive lineman Seth Griffiths and senior linebacker Jack Smith.
Along with the five Panthers, York High sophomore running back Jahiem White was named to the 6-A all-state team and Red Lion senior quarterback Randy Fizer was selected as an athlete for the 5-A all-state squad.
The big-school all-state honors (6-A, 5-A, 4-A) were announced Wednesday. The small-school awards (3-A, 2-A, 1-A) came out Tuesday.
Central players honored: Pribula didn't let the preseason hype surrounding his long list of Power Five scholarship offers derail his junior campaign. The Penn State commit recorded 2,675 all-purpose yards and was responsible for 48 total touchdowns, all while leading the Panthers to unprecedented postseason success.
One of Pribula's top targets, Tomb enjoyed a breakout senior season that has seen his recruiting profile increase markedly. Tomb led the York-Adams League with 844 receiving yards and scored 12 touchdowns, while he also starred on defense and as a kick returner.
Gaffney was the leader of the Panthers' offensive line that allowed Pribula the time to find playmakers such as Tomb to find the end zone. The 6-foot, 4-inch, 310-pound lineman recently signed with Football Championship Subdivision Albany.
Griffiths can add all-state recognition to his Y-A League D-I Defensive Player of the Year award. Griffiths had four sacks, 12 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one recovered fumble and a blocked punt.
Smith recorded 106 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and three forced fumbles. The senior linebacker has offers to play at FCS Saint Francis and Sacred Heart.
White and Fizer recognized: White enjoyed a breakout sophomore season and led the Bearcats' offense to the District 3 title game. White carried the ball 138 times for 1,332 rushing yards to lead the Y-A League. He also led the league in total scoring with 16 touchdowns and four 2-point conversions.
The sophomore showed he was one of the top rushers in the state earlier this season with a 99-yard touchdown run that fueled a comeback road win against Red Lion.
Another player on the field that night also made a PFW all-state team. Fizer was selected as an athlete for the 5-A squad after a dominant senior season.
Fizer switched over to quarterback after he broke records as a wide receiver during his previous two varsity seasons. In 2020, he recorded 1,935 all-purpose yards and was responsible for 23 total touchdowns. Fizer signed with FCS Wagner College last week.
No Y-A players were named to the 4-A team. Delone Catholic's Tate Neiderer was named to the 1-A all-state team on Tuesday..
Several players the Central York players are familiar with earned 6-A honors. St Joseph's Prep quarterback Kyle McCord, an Ohio State recruit, was named the state 6-A Player of the Year, while a number of his Hawks teammates earned all-state honors, as well. Prep defeated Central York in the state 6-A title game.
Other District 3 honorees: District 3 had a number of other players on the 6-A team: Manheim Township senior quarterback Evan Clark, Central Dauphin senior running back Timmy Smith, Manheim Township junior wide receiver Anthony Ivey, Harrisburg senior lineman Nate Bruce and Central Dauphin senior defensive back Malachi Bowman.
Pine Richland dominated the top honors in 5-A, with Eric Kasperowicz taking Coach of the Year and senior quarterback Cole Spencer named the Player of the Year. Pine Richland won the 5-A state title.
District 3 players named to the 5-A squad were: Warwick senior quarterback Joey McCracken, Mechanicsburg senior quarterback Micah Brubaker, Warwick senior running back Colton Miller, Governor Mifflin junior running back Nick Singleton, Manheim Central junior wide receiver Owen Sensenig, Lebanon senior wide receiver Alex Rufe, Warwick senior tight end Thatcher Miller, Warwick senior lineman Nolan Rucci, Governor Mifflin senior lineman Dominic Sheidy, Governor Mifflin senior defensive lineman Cam'Ron Stewart, Elizabethtown senior defensive lineman Jett Kelly, Mechanicsburg senior defensive lineman Tyree Morris, Shippensburg junior defensive lineman Anthony Smith, Governor Mifflin senior linebacker Brandon Strausser, Exeter junior linebacker J.R. Straus, Elizabethtown senior linebacker Bobby Walters, Warwick senior defensive back Caleb Schmitz, Mechanicsburg senior defensive back James Anderson and Elizabethtown senior specialist Billy McNitt.
Jersey Shore swept the 4-A top awards, with Tom Gravish named Coach of the Year and senior athlete Owen Anderson picked as the Player of the Year. Jersey Shore finished second in the state in 4-A, losing to Thomas Jefferson in the title game.
District 3 players named to the 4-A team were: Bishop McDevitt senior quarterback Lek Powell, Lampeter-Strasburg senior quarterback Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg junior tight end Beau Heyser, Cocalico junior offensive lineman Ryan Brubaker, Lampeter-Strasburg senior offensive lineman Zac Shelley, Conrad Weiser senior offensive lineman Max Pacheco, Lampeter-Strasburg senior defensive lineman Parker Owens, Lampeter-Strasburg junior linebacker Nick Del Grande ELCO junior linebacker Luke Williams, Garden Spot senior defensive back Jesse Martin and ELCO senior athlete Braden Bohannon.
PENNSYLVANIA FOOTBALL WRITERS ALL-STATE TEAMS
Class 4-A
Player of the Year: Owen Anderson, Jersey Shore
Coach of the Year: Tom Gravish, Jersey Shore
Quarterback
Braden Wheary, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 185 senior
Jake Pugh, Thomas Jefferson -- 5-10, 165 senior
Lek Powell -- Bishop McDevitt -- 6-0, 180 senior
Cadin Olsen, Armstrong -- 6-4, 200 sophomore
Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-2, 205 senior
Running Back
Vernon Redd, Aliquippa -- 5-10, 165 senior
Cam Russell, Oil City -- 5-11, 190 senior
Jayden Williams, Allentown Central Catholic -- 6-0, 215 senior
Teddy Ruffner, Mars -- 5-9, 195 senior
Wide Receiver
Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 170 junior
Ian Hansen, Thomas Jefferson -- 5-8, 170 senior
Zach Hunsicker, Lehighton -- 6-1, 180 senior
Preston Zandier, Thomas Jefferson -- 6-2, 195 senior
Tight End
Beau Heyser, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-2, 230 junior
Offensive Line
Ryan Brubaker, Cocalico -- 6-6, 280 junior
Joe Lorson, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 215 senior
Colin Lyons, McKeesport -- 6-3, 265 senior
Max Pacheco, Conrad Weiser -- 6-0, 270 senior
Zac Shelley, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-2, 270 senior
Athlete
Owen Anderson, Jersey Shore -- 5-11, 195 senior
Justin Holmes, Northwestern Lehigh -- 6-3, 205 junior
Reed Martin, Plum -- 5-9, 175 senior
Defensive Line
Parker Owens, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-4, 210 senior
Justin Fagley, Oil City -- 6-1, 220 senior
Lavon Johnson, Allentown Central Catholic -- 6-4, 320 junior
Owen Ordonez, Lewisburg -- 6-3, 220 junior
Mario Fontanazza, Oil City -- 6-1, 290 senior
Dalton Dugan, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 180 senior
Linebacker
Hayden Packer, Jersey Shore -- 5-10, 190 sophomore
Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon -- 6-4, 215 junior
Duncan Weir, Shikellamy -- 5-11, 185 senior
Ryan Aument, Selinsgrove -- 6-0, 218 senior
Nick Del Grande, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-5, 250 junior
Luke Williams, ELCO -- 6-2, 205 junior
Defensive Back
Dakota Cole, Oil City -- 6-0, 175 senior
Ayden Garnes, Mons. Bonner-Prendergast -- 6-1, 175 senior
Jesse Martin, Garden Spot -- 6-2, 195 senior
Teague Hoover, Selinsgrove -- 5-10, 165 senior
Specialist
Jack Landis, Lewisburg -- 5-9, 165 senior
Athlete
Braden Bohannon, ELCO -- 5-11, 175 senior
Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon -- 5-8, 165 junior
Class 5-A
Player of the Year: Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland
Coach of the Year: Eric Kasperowicz, Pine-Richland
Quarterback
Joey McCracken, Warwick -- 6-4, 195 senior
Micah Brubaker, Mechanicsburg -- 6-1, 185 senior
Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair -- 5-10, 175 senior
Quinn Wentling, Whitehall -- 5-11, 195 junior
Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland -- 5-10, 175 senior
Running Back
Colton Miller, Warwick -- 6-4, 215 senior
Derrick Davis, Gateway -- 6-1, 185 senior
Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin -- 6-0, 205 junior
Wide Receiver
Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central -- 5-10, 185 junior
Alex Rufe, Lebanon -- 5-11, 185 senior
Charley Rossi, South Fayette -- 5-8, 175 senior
Christian Sapp, East Stroudsburg South -- 6-0, 190 senior
Eli Jochem, Pine-Richland -- 6-0, 180 senior
Tight End
Thatcher Miller, Warwick -- 6-4, 225 senior
Offensive Line
Harrison Hayes, Pine-Richland -- 6-5, 285 senior
Nolan Rucci, Warwick -- 6-8, 300 senior
Jaheim Bassham, Erie Cathedral Prep -- 6-3, 277 senior
Ryan Lain, Marple-Newtown -- 6-3, 260 senior
Dominic Sheidy, Governor Mifflin -- 6-2, 290 senior
Athlete
Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford -- 6-3, 205 senior
Randy Fizer, Red Lion -- 6-0, 170 senior
Defensive Line
Miguel Jackson, Pine-Richland -- 6-2, 265 senior
Anthony Smith, Shippensburg -- 6-7, 265 junior
Jett Kelly, Elizabethtown -- 6-1, 220 senior
Jaydon Smith, Erie Cathedral Prep -- 6-4, 235 senior
Tyree Morris, Mechanicsburg -- 6-6, 230 senior
Cam'Ron Stewart, Governor Mifflin -- 6-5, 240 senior
Linebacker
Brandon Strausser, Governor Mifflin -- 6-0, 210 senior
J.R. Straus, Exeter -- 6-3, 215 junior
Bobby Walters, Elizabethtown -- 6-1, 175 senior
Corban Hondru, Peters Township -- 6-1, 225 senior
Luke Miller, Pine-Richland -- 6-2, 205 senior
Defensive Back
Caleb Schmitz, Warwick -- 6-4, 210 senior
James Anderson, Mechanicsburg -- 5-10, 150 senior
Micah Bootman, Upper Dublin -- 5-10, 175 senior
Donovan McMillon, Peters Township -- 6-2, 190 senior
Specialist
Billy McNitt, Elizabethtown -- 6-3, 265 senior
Justin Caputo, South Fayette -- 5-10, 175 junior
Athlete
Charlie Box, Marple Newtown -- 5-8, 175 junior
Class 6-A
Player of the Year: Kyle McCord, St. Joseph's Prep
Coach of the Year: Gerry Yonchiuk, Central York
Quarterback
Beau Pribula, Central York -- 6-3, 205 junior
Evan Clark, Manheim Township -- 6-3, 210 senior
Matt Bugbee, Nazareth -- 6-4, 155 senior
Kyle McCord, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-3, 215 senior
Running Back
Eddy Tillman, Pittsburgh Central Catholic -- 5-8, 165 senior
Jaheim White, York High -- 5-9, 185 sophomore
Timmy Smith, Central Dauphin -- 6-0, 195 senior
Jalen White, Souderton -- 6-1, 175 senior
Khalani Eaton, North Penn -- 5-11, 210 junior
Wide Receiver
Marvin Harrison Jr., St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-4, 200 senior
Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township -- 6-1, 180 junior
Sahmir Hagans, St. Joseph's Prep -- 5-10, 180 senior
Judah Tomb, Central York -- 6-1, 190 senior
Tight End
Khalil Dinkins, North Allegheny -- 6-4, 220 senior
Offensive Line
Drew Shelton, Downingtown West -- 6-5, 255 junior
Brad Harris, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-4, 275 junior
Nate Bruce, Harrisburg -- 6-5, 305 senior
Dorien Ford, Baldwin -- 6-4, 295 senior
Josh Gaffney, Central York -- 6-4, 315 senior
Athlete
Tanner Hess, Hempfield -- 6-0, 185 senior
Tyler Merwarth, Quakertown -- 6-0, 185 senior
Malik Cooper, St. Joseph's Prep -- 5-9, 170 senior
Defensive Line
Josh Miller, Seneca Valley -- 6-2, 230 senior
Braelin Moore, Freedom -- 6-3, 285 junior
Nick Yagodich, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-4, 240 senior
Seth Griffiths, Central York -- 5-9, 190 senior
Bralen Henderson, Pittsburgh Central Catholic -- 6-3, 255 senior
Nassir Jones, Williamsport -- 6-2, 220 senior
Linebacker
Jeremiah Trotter Jr., St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-2, 220 senior
Jack Smith, Central York -- 6-0, 210 senior
Nathan Hoke, North Allegheny -- 6-3, 225 senior
Tamir Jackson, Easton Area -- 5-9, 215 senior
Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley -- 6-0, 210 senior
Defensive Back
Sammy Knipe, State College -- 6-1, 215 senior
Troy Corson, Wilson-West Lawn -- 5-10, 180 senior
Malachi Bowman, Central Dauphin -- 5-10, 165 senior
Abdul Sabur Stewart, Coatesville -- 6-1, 190 senior
Keenan Nelson, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-2, 190 junior
Specialist
Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield -- 6-4, 185 senior
Athlete
Shane Hartzell, Pennridge -- 6-0, 220 senior
Matthew Cusatis, Hazleton Area -- 5-11, 160 sophomore