Delone Catholic standout Tate Neiderer earns Class 1-A all-state football honors

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Delone Catholic's Tate Neiderer has been named a Class 1-A all-state performer.

The Pennsylvania Football Writers selected him as a defensive athlete.

Neiderer excelled on both offense and defense for the Squires, helping them to a 6-1 season.

Delone Catholic High School standout Tate Neiderer was named a Class 1-A all-state performer by the Pennsylvania Football Writers on Tuesday.

Neiderer was named to the team as a defensive athlete after starring on both sides of the ball for the Squires.

The 5-foot, 10-inch, 175-pound senior was named the 2020 York-Adams League Division III Offensive Player of the Year and the 2020 D-III Co-Defensive Player of the Year. He had also been named the D-III Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Neiderer helped the Squires to a 6-0 regular season and a second consecutive D-III crown. Delone won each of its D-III games by at least 18 points.

As a running back, Neiderer finished the year with 866 yards rushing on 121 carries, averaging 7.2 yards per carry and 124 yards per game. He also scored 17 touchdowns to finish second in the league.

Defensively, during the regular season, Neiderer had a team-best 65 tackles, including 30 solo hits, and three sacks.

Delone finished at 6-1 overall, with the team’s only loss coming to Steel-High in the District 3 1-A title game, 23-13. Steel-High would go on to claim the PIAA 1-A state championship.

Steel-High claimed the top statewide honors from the PFW in 1-A. Wideout Mehki Flowers was named the 1-A Player of the Year and Andrew Erby was selected the Coach of the Year. Flowers is a 6-3, 195-pound junior who is expected to land a scholarship from a Power Five program.

Five other Steel-High players earned 1-A all-state honors. They were: quarterback Alex Erby, 6-2, 185, freshman; running back Odell Greene, 5-11, 190, senior; wideout Damein Hammonds, 6-2, 175, senior; defensive lineman Tydre Holland-Ali, 6-3, 225 senior; and specialist Bryan Hernandez, 5-10, 175, senior.

The Class 2-A and Class 3-A all-state teams will be announced later Tuesday. The Class 4-A, Class 5-A and Class 6-A all-state teams are set to be released on Wednesday.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

Following is the complete list of 1-A all-state players:

PENNSYLVANIA FOOTBALL WRITERS CLASS 1-A ALL-STATE TEAM

Player of the Year: Mehki Flowers, Steelton-Highspire

Coach of the Year: Andrew Erby, Steelton-Highspire

Brad Birch, Jeannette -- 6-2, 190 freshman

Ben Schmidt, Homer-Center -- 6-1, 203 senior

Bryce Herb, Williams Valley -- 5-11, 180 senior

Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire -- 6-2, 185 freshman

Running Back

Cole Toy, Reynolds -- 6-1, 195 senior

Dontae Sanders, Clairton -- 6-2, 235 senior

Jaedon Zuzak, California -- 5-9, 210 senior

Keegan Myrick, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 6-0, 171 senior

Hunter Cameron, United -- 5-11, 210 senior

Odell Greene, Steelton-Highspire -- 5-11, 190 senior

Wide Receiver

James Sanders, Jeannette -- 5-7, 150 senior

Damein Hammonds, Steelton-Highspire -- 6-2, 175 senior

Brett Birch, Jeannette -- 5-10, 170 junior

Mehki Flowers, Steelton-Highspire -- 6-3, 195 junior

Tight End

Jesse Engle, Williams Valley -- 6-1, 225 senior

Offensive Line

Cyllel Rose, Old Forge -- 5-11, 260 sophomore

Rocco John-Daniello, Reynolds -- 6-2, 290 senior

Luke Faber, Reynolds -- 6-4, 250 senior

Isaac Harris, Muncy -- 6-4, 235 junior

Colt Bickford, Glendale -- 6-6, 315 senior

Da'Metrius Weatherspoon, Clairton -- 6-7, 315 senior

Athlete

Jay Pearson, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart -- 5-11, 190 junior

Ben Terry, Mahanoy Area -- 6-0, 170 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Cameron Maloney, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 6-0, 215 senior

Tydre Holland-Ali, Steelton-Highspire -- 6-3, 225 senior

Chad Morningstar, Tussey Mountain -- 6-0, 271 senior

Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley -- 6-2, 180 junior

Andrew Yanoshak, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 6-3, 241 senior

Linebacker

Colin Holzman, Old Forge -- 5-8, 205 senior

Nate Schilling, Blacklick Valley -- 5-11, 185 junior

Seth Rosey, Conemaugh Township -- 5-6, 163 senior

Logan Williard, Williams Valley -- 5-8, 155 sophomore

Tyler Clark, Williamsburg -- 5-8, 182 senior

Ethan Gush, Muncy -- 5-11, 185 senior

Defensive Back

Jackson Byer, Conemaugh Township -- 5-11, 180 senior

Ryan Stahl, Halifax -- 6-2, 185 senior

Jake Herman, Williams Valley -- 6-0, 180 senior

Ross Eyer, Muncy -- 6-4, 172 sophomore

Specialist

Bryan Hernandez, Steelton-Highspire -- 5-10, 175 senior

Athlete

Michael DiGregorio, Old Forge -- 5-11, 165 senior

Tate Neiderer, Delone Catholic -- 5-10, 175 senior