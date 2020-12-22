Delone Catholic standout Tate Neiderer earns Class 1-A all-state football honors
- Delone Catholic's Tate Neiderer has been named a Class 1-A all-state performer.
- The Pennsylvania Football Writers selected him as a defensive athlete.
- Neiderer excelled on both offense and defense for the Squires, helping them to a 6-1 season.
Delone Catholic High School standout Tate Neiderer was named a Class 1-A all-state performer by the Pennsylvania Football Writers on Tuesday.
Neiderer was named to the team as a defensive athlete after starring on both sides of the ball for the Squires.
The 5-foot, 10-inch, 175-pound senior was named the 2020 York-Adams League Division III Offensive Player of the Year and the 2020 D-III Co-Defensive Player of the Year. He had also been named the D-III Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.
Neiderer helped the Squires to a 6-0 regular season and a second consecutive D-III crown. Delone won each of its D-III games by at least 18 points.
As a running back, Neiderer finished the year with 866 yards rushing on 121 carries, averaging 7.2 yards per carry and 124 yards per game. He also scored 17 touchdowns to finish second in the league.
FOOTBALL ALL-STARS: Top players, coaches from 2020 York-Adams League season recognized
Defensively, during the regular season, Neiderer had a team-best 65 tackles, including 30 solo hits, and three sacks.
Delone finished at 6-1 overall, with the team’s only loss coming to Steel-High in the District 3 1-A title game, 23-13. Steel-High would go on to claim the PIAA 1-A state championship.
Steel-High claimed the top statewide honors from the PFW in 1-A. Wideout Mehki Flowers was named the 1-A Player of the Year and Andrew Erby was selected the Coach of the Year. Flowers is a 6-3, 195-pound junior who is expected to land a scholarship from a Power Five program.
Five other Steel-High players earned 1-A all-state honors. They were: quarterback Alex Erby, 6-2, 185, freshman; running back Odell Greene, 5-11, 190, senior; wideout Damein Hammonds, 6-2, 175, senior; defensive lineman Tydre Holland-Ali, 6-3, 225 senior; and specialist Bryan Hernandez, 5-10, 175, senior.
The Class 2-A and Class 3-A all-state teams will be announced later Tuesday. The Class 4-A, Class 5-A and Class 6-A all-state teams are set to be released on Wednesday.
Following is the complete list of 1-A all-state players:
PENNSYLVANIA FOOTBALL WRITERS CLASS 1-A ALL-STATE TEAM
Player of the Year: Mehki Flowers, Steelton-Highspire
Coach of the Year: Andrew Erby, Steelton-Highspire
Brad Birch, Jeannette -- 6-2, 190 freshman
Ben Schmidt, Homer-Center -- 6-1, 203 senior
Bryce Herb, Williams Valley -- 5-11, 180 senior
Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire -- 6-2, 185 freshman
Running Back
Cole Toy, Reynolds -- 6-1, 195 senior
Dontae Sanders, Clairton -- 6-2, 235 senior
Jaedon Zuzak, California -- 5-9, 210 senior
Keegan Myrick, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 6-0, 171 senior
Hunter Cameron, United -- 5-11, 210 senior
Odell Greene, Steelton-Highspire -- 5-11, 190 senior
Wide Receiver
James Sanders, Jeannette -- 5-7, 150 senior
Damein Hammonds, Steelton-Highspire -- 6-2, 175 senior
Brett Birch, Jeannette -- 5-10, 170 junior
Mehki Flowers, Steelton-Highspire -- 6-3, 195 junior
Tight End
Jesse Engle, Williams Valley -- 6-1, 225 senior
Offensive Line
Cyllel Rose, Old Forge -- 5-11, 260 sophomore
Rocco John-Daniello, Reynolds -- 6-2, 290 senior
Luke Faber, Reynolds -- 6-4, 250 senior
Isaac Harris, Muncy -- 6-4, 235 junior
Colt Bickford, Glendale -- 6-6, 315 senior
Da'Metrius Weatherspoon, Clairton -- 6-7, 315 senior
Athlete
Jay Pearson, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart -- 5-11, 190 junior
Ben Terry, Mahanoy Area -- 6-0, 170 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Cameron Maloney, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 6-0, 215 senior
Tydre Holland-Ali, Steelton-Highspire -- 6-3, 225 senior
Chad Morningstar, Tussey Mountain -- 6-0, 271 senior
Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley -- 6-2, 180 junior
Andrew Yanoshak, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 6-3, 241 senior
Linebacker
Colin Holzman, Old Forge -- 5-8, 205 senior
Nate Schilling, Blacklick Valley -- 5-11, 185 junior
Seth Rosey, Conemaugh Township -- 5-6, 163 senior
Logan Williard, Williams Valley -- 5-8, 155 sophomore
Tyler Clark, Williamsburg -- 5-8, 182 senior
Ethan Gush, Muncy -- 5-11, 185 senior
Defensive Back
Jackson Byer, Conemaugh Township -- 5-11, 180 senior
Ryan Stahl, Halifax -- 6-2, 185 senior
Jake Herman, Williams Valley -- 6-0, 180 senior
Ross Eyer, Muncy -- 6-4, 172 sophomore
Specialist
Bryan Hernandez, Steelton-Highspire -- 5-10, 175 senior
Athlete
Michael DiGregorio, Old Forge -- 5-11, 165 senior
Tate Neiderer, Delone Catholic -- 5-10, 175 senior