Dallastown High School punter Mitchell Groh officially signs with Penn State

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Two weeks after he received an offer from Penn State, Mitchell Groh made it official and signed with the Nittany Lions.

The Dallastown High School punter officially joined Penn State's 2021 recruiting class on Thursday when he accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the program.

“It’s an amazing feeling and I’m extremely grateful for (PSU special teams ) coach (Joe) Lorig and (PSU head) coach (James) Franklin,” Groh said after he received the offer. “I have put work into football and they have put work into me. I’m definitely grateful for what they did for me and the opportunity they have given me.”

Groh's contact with the Nittany Lions started when he attended a camp at the university the summer before his junior season. He won the punting event and got on the radar of the coaching staff.

The offer from Penn State came on Dec. 3 and six days later he committed to the school he grew up cheering for on Saturdays.

"I want to start off by thanking the good Lord for putting me in this position," Groh wrote on Twitter on Dec. 9. "I want to thank my parents and coaches for always supporting me to be my best. I want to thank Jamie Kohl and the rest of the Kohl's Kicking staff for helping me along the way. I want to thank coach Lorig, coach Franklin and (PSU special teams analyst) coach (Eric) Raisbeck for giving me this incredible opportunity. I am committing to Penn State University to further my academic and athletic career. #WeAre."

Groh is ranked No. 19 nationally in his recruiting class by Kohl's Kicking and was named first-team punter on the MaxPreps Pennsylvania All-State team. Groh also had offers to play for Miami University (Ohio) and Fordham University.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.