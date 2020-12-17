Central York's Gerry Yonchiuk named District 3 Co-Coach of the Year in football

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Central York's Gerry Yonchiuk is the District 3 Co-Coach of the Year in football.

Yonchiuk led Central to York-Adams Division I and District 3 6-A championships.

The Panthers finished 10-1, including a berth in the PIAA Class 6-A title game.

The most successful season in Central York football history ended nearly a month ago.

The honors, however, continue to pour in for the Panthers.

Central York head coach Gerry Yonchiuk has been named the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association District 3 Co-Coach of the Year.

Yonchiuk shared the award with longtime Wyomissing head coach Bob Wolfrum.

In his first year leading the Panthers, Yonchiuk guided the team to an undefeated regular season, the York-Adams League Division I championship and the program's first-ever District 3 Class 6-A title.

Central then went on to win two state playoff games before falling to national powerhouse St. Joseph's Prep in the PIAA 6-A state final.

The Panthers finished at 10-1. In the process, they became the first Y-A program to win a District 3 6-A title and the first Y-A program to win a 6-A state playoff game.

On Wednesday, Yonchiuk saw three of his seniors sign national letters of intent to play NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision football: Josh Gaffney (Albany), Kyle Fontes (Bucknell) and Taylor Wright-Rawls (Bryant). Additionally, Yonchiuk's star junior quarterback, Beau Pribula, has verbally committed to play for Penn State.

Yonchiuk was hired in February to take over the Central York program from Josh Oswalt, who left the Panthers to take over as head coach at his alma mater, Cumberland Valley. Yonchiuk came to Central York from a long stint at Lebanon High and is three-decade coaching veteran.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING TRACKER: Central York players make commitments official on signing day

Like Yonchiuk, Wolfrum's team won a District 3 crown, with Wyomissing grabbing the 3-A championship. Also like Yonchiuk, Wolfrum's team made a state final before losing. Wyomissing finished 9-1.

The PSFCA also announced its state coaches of the year. They are: 6-A, Tim Roken, St. Joseph's Prep; 5-A Eric Kasperowicz, Pine Richland; 4-A, Bill Cherpak, Thomas Jefferson; 3-A, Mark Lyons, Central Valley; 2-A, Jim Roth Southern Columbia; 1-A, Andy Erby, Steel-High.

All six of those coaches guided their teams to state championships.

