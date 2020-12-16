FOOTBALL RECRUITING TRACKER: Central York players make commitments official on signing day

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

After successful high school careers, it's time for some of the top football players in the York-Adams League to officially select the colleges they will join next fall.

Wednesday marked the opening of the early signing period for NCAA football, which runs until Friday.

First to put pen to paper was Central York High School lineman Josh Gaffney. The Panthers' standout tackle signed with NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision University at Albany.

Gaffney also held offers from Bucknell, Sacred Heart, Fordham, Richmond, Bryant, Monmouth, Central Connecticut State and Robert Morris. He will play offensive line in college.

The 6-foot, 4-inch, 310-pound lineman was the leader of Central York's offensive line which allowed Beau Pribula to have a dominant season and reach the PIAA Class 6-A state title game.

Joining Gaffney with a Wednesday signing was Central York tight end Kyle Fontes. The Panthers' 6-4, 215-pound pass catcher signed with NCAA D-I FCS Bucknell University.

Fontes ended his Central York career with 34 catches for 422 receiving yards and five touchdowns. As a junior, Fontes threw for one touchdown and ran for two scores.

The tight end also an held offer from NCAA D-II Lake Erie College.

Another Central York standout, wide receiver/defensive back Taylor Wright-Rawls signed with NCAA D-I FCS Bryant University.

Wright-Rawls finished his high school career with 82 catches for 1,657 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. He also intercepted three passes during his Panthers' career.

Wright-Rawls also received offers from Marist College and Saint Francis. He will play wide receiver in college.

Yet to sign: Several other Y-A League seniors have opportunities to play at the next level, but have yet to commit or sign to their future college.

Dallastown punter Mitchell Groh is committed to play at Penn State after the program offered him a preferred walk-on spot.

Central York's Judah Tomb holds offers from NCAA D-I FCS Saint Francis and NCAA D-II schools Edinboro and Lake Erie College. Tomb's teammates, running back Isaiah Sturgis and linebacker Jack Smith, have received opportunities to play at Saint Francis with him. Smith also holds an offer to play at NCAA D-I FCS Sacred Heart.

Red Lion wide receiver Randy Fizer holds a scholarship offer from NCAA D-I FCS Wagner College. Fizer's teammate, defensive end Davante Dennis holds offers from NCAA D-I schools Central Michigan and Massachusetts. Red Lion lineman Kairen Gordon-Bey has a preferred walk-on spot at NCAA D-II Lock Haven.

Kennard-Dale lineman Gabe Hulslander has an offer to play at NCAA D-II Edinboro. York Catholic running back DeKzeon Wyche has an opportunity to play at NCAA D-III Westminster College. New Oxford quarterback Connor Beans holds five NCAA D-III offers.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.