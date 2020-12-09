Andy Loucks leaves as York Suburban football coach to enjoy young sons' careers

ROB ROSE

Andy Loucks has resigned as the York Suburban head football coach.

In six years at Suburban, Loucks' teams compiled a 36-23 record.

In 2019, Loucks' Trojans went undefeated in the regular season.

Loucks' teams won three York-Adams League Division II championships.

When Andy Loucks’ York Suburban football team played Kennard-Dale in September, it was a special day for the Loucks family.

It was the first time the Trojans' coach's son, Adam, played in a varsity football game. Adam scored his first career touchdown against his dad’s team.

Unfortunately, coach Loucks couldn’t enjoy the moment at all — a realization that forced him to make a tough choice following the season and resign as Suburban's head football coach so that he can enjoy his son’s football career.

“I really didn’t even think about it,” coach Loucks said of going against Adam. “To me it wasn’t that big of a deal. It’s kind of weird to say that, but it’s just one of those things where you’re focused on your guys at the time and what they’re doing more than that. That’s probably another reason (for his resignation) because I can’t even really enjoy (that moment). For me to do my job as the coach of Suburban I have to focus on our kids.”

Son surprisingly got to play as freshman: Coach Loucks didn’t anticipate his son getting much playing time during his freshman season in 2020 and thought he would have to make this inevitable move after the 2021 campaign. However, Adam continued to see regular playing time and his father knew it was time to step down and spend his Friday nights in the stands instead of the sideline.

“It really wasn’t much of a decision to make,” coach Loucks said. “I’m not going to continue to coach football when my son is playing and not be able to watch him play. I don’t think that’s fair to him. It was a tough decision, but it really wasn’t a tough decision.”

The only Rams’ game coach Loucks got to watch, besides their head-to-head battle, was the K-D-vs.-New Oxford game the following week. Adam scored another touchdown against the Colonials, and unlike the previous week, his father could enjoy just being a fan and watching.

“As a dad, it was pretty awesome,” coach Loucks said. “I would’ve never guessed heading into the season that he would have been playing on Friday nights. Not yet, and I don’t think too many people envision their freshman son playing a whole lot, but it was pretty awesome.”

May pursue job as college assistant: Andy Loucks isn’t completely leaving coaching, but don't expect to see him on a sideline on Friday nights anytime soon. Following just behind Adam is his youngest son, Anthony. The two Loucks boys will overlap for one year at K-D, so it will be some time before their dad has Friday nights available again.

In the meantime, coach Loucks plans on securing an assistant coaching position in college prior to next season, granted the COVID-19 pandemic permits it. Before he was York Suburban’s coach, Loucks was a defensive assistant at Franklin & Marshall and was the head coach at Thaddeus Stevens for five seasons. At Stevens, he won the conference’s coach-of-the-year award for three straight seasons.

Strong run at Suburban: During his time leading the Trojans, coach Loucks achieved a 36-23 overall record and won three York-Adams League Division II titles, highlighted by an undefeated regular season in 2019.

Coach Loucks couldn’t pick just one memorable moment or team that he enjoyed most during his time with the Trojans, but called the 2019 season special.

Coach Loucks always knew this day was coming, but it didn’t make it any easier to walk away from a job he wished to have for a long time. As he prepares to become one of many fathers in the stands next season, coach Loucks will always be grateful for the years he got to lead the Trojans’ team.

“I really enjoyed the six years I was there,” Loucks said. “I got to work with some great people and coach some really awesome kids. I enjoyed being the head coach at Suburban tremendously, just like I enjoyed being an assistant there way back in the late '90s. It was always some place I wanted to be if the opportunity came that way. I can’t say anything bad about York Suburban. I enjoyed everything I did there.”

