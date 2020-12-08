Central York High School senior standout commits to play football for D-I FCS program

ROB ROSE

After an historic season that carried past Thanksgiving Day, a pair of Central York High School seniors appear certain to continue their football careers in college.

Taylor Wright-Rawls made a verbal commitment to play at NCAA Division I Bryant University on Monday, while Isaiah Sturgis received a preferred walk-on offer to play at NCAA D-I Saint Francis University.

Both Bryant and Saint Francis play at the Football Championship Subdivision level. Both players made their announcements on Twitter.

Wright-Rawls' decision came after his recruiting picked up before and during his senior season. The senior wide receiver/defensive back received his first offer from Saint Francis in April, before FCS Marist College gave him a scholarship offer in September. Finally, Bryant offered him in October.

During his three seasons as a starter for the Panthers, the 6-foot, 150-pound Wright-Rawls became one of the elite skill-position players in the league. He finished his career with 1,751 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. Wright-Rawls broke out with a huge sophomore season, when he. had 873 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Bryant did not play this past fall, but in 2019, finished at 4-8 overall, including a 3-4 mark in the Northeast Conference.

Sturgis' first college offer was announced just an hour before Wright-Rawls' decision.

The 5-9, 170-pound Sturgis took over as the Panthers' lead back this season and was named a Y-A D-I all-star after he finished seventh in the league in rushing with 737 yards on 112 carries (6.6 yards per carry) and six touchdowns.

The senior running back finished his career with 1,303 career rushing yards and 14 career touchdowns.

In addition to Sturgis and Wright-Rawls, at least four other Panthers seniors will play in college. Lineman Josh Gaffney is committed to play at FCS Albany, while tight end Kyle Fontes is committed to FCS Bucknell.

Wide receiver/defensive back Judah Tomb holds offers from D-II schools Edinboro University and Lake Erie College and linebacker Jack Smith has been offered a spot to play at FCS Sacred Heart University.

Additionally, junior quarterback Beau Pribula has verbally committed to Penn State.

The Panthers are coming off a 10-1 season in 2020, which included York-Adams Division I and District 3 Class 6-A titles. The Panthers advanced to the PIAA 6-A state final before falling to St. Joseph's Prep. Central was the first Y-A team to win a district 6-A crown and the first Y-A team to advance to a state final.

