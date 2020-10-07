Get the skinny: Week 4 football game capsules for York-Adams League teams

ROB ROSE

Unbeaten York High (3-0) travels to Red Lion (2-1) in a key Division I battle.

In Division II, unbeaten New Oxford (3-0) visits defending champion York Suburban (1-1).

In Division III, defending champ Delone Catholic (3-0) gets a road test at Bermudian Springs (2-1).

The following are game capsules for York-Adams League football programs for the games of Friday, Oct. 9. All games are at 7 p.m.

DIVISION I:

Spring Grove (2-1) at Central York (3-0): The Panthers continue to dominate their opponents and the Rockets are up next. Central York allowed points — a field goal — for the first time this season last week while scoring more than 50 points again. Spring Grove has a talented, young team, but does not likely possess the offensive firepower to keep up with Beau Pribula and the Panthers yet. Central beat the Rockets 52-0 last year.

York High (3-0) at Red Lion (2-1): Central York is the favorite to win York-Adams League Division I, but the Bearcats are off to a hot start too. Sophomore running back Jaheim White comes off a dominant game with 380 rushing yards and five total touchdowns last week. York High shut down the Red Lion offense last season in an 18-0 victory, but the Lions are looking for revenge after a pair of 40-point performances.

Northeastern (0-3) at South Western (0-2): The Mustangs were a team with the potential to rise in the Y-A D-I standings, but they had the misfortune of starting their season against Red Lion and Central York — two of the top teams in the division. This week, things get a little easier when the struggling Bobcats come to town. Both teams will try to get their rushing attacks going early with talented players at the running back position. Northeastern won 49-10 last season.

Dover (0-3) at Dallastown (1-1): This game has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests at Dover High School. It is unclear at this time if the game will be rescheduled later in the season.

DIVISION II:

New Oxford (3-0) at York Suburban (1-1): Fans of high-scoring, passing football games will want to tune into this meeting on Friday. Both the Colonials and the Trojans like to air it out, and it might come down to which team has the ball last to decide the winner. New Oxford looks to give the defending Y-A D-II champs their second loss and set up a showdown for the division with Gettysburg in two weeks.

Gettysburg (2-0) at Kennard-Dale (1-1): The Rams’ dominant season debut fizzled out with a road loss to New Oxford in Week 2. Things don’t get easier this week against the undefeated Warriors. Gettysburg has scored at least 28 points in each game and Kennard-Dale will need to take care of the ball better this week to score points after four turnovers in their last game. Gettysburg beat K-D in 2019, 35-21.

West York (1-0) at Eastern York (0-3): They had to wait two weeks to finally play, but the Bulldogs tied their 2019 season win total in just one game with a 42-35 victory vs. Susquehannock. The Golden Knights’ new defense has been unable to stop anybody this season, leading to the 0-3 start. If West York can replicate the 42 points it scored last week, it could mean a 2-0 start to the season. Eastern beat West York 13-0 in 2019.

Susquehannock (0-3) has a bye this week.

DIVISION III:

York Catholic (3-0) at Fairfield (1-2): After a down season (for them) in 2019 at 5-5, the Fighting Irish are back to their winning ways. Running back DK Wyche is averaging more than 100 rushing yards and a touchdown per game and should continue to perform well against Fairfield. York Catholic rolled over Fairfield in 2019, 55-20.

Delone Catholic (3-0) at Bermudian Springs (2-1): The Squires have rolled to a trio of victories to begin the year but face their toughest test by far this week. The Eagles struggled against York Catholic last week in their first big battle and will likely face the same fate this week. Delone beat Bermudian in 2019, 42-15.

Littlestown (1-2) at Hanover (1-2): After giving York Tech its first win since 2016, Hanover bounced back by getting its first win of 2019 last week vs. Fairfield. Littlestown also picked up its first victory, albeit a narrow one, over the Spartans in Week 3. Neither team is off to the start it imagined, but both have a chance to get back to .500. Littlestown blanked Hanover in 2019, 21-0.

York Tech (1-2) at Biglerville (0-3): For the second straight week the Spartans enter their game as the only team with a win on the season. It took four years for York Tech to win a game, but the Spartans look like a different team in 2020. After battling Littlestown last week, York Tech could get to 2-2 against a Biglerville team that has gotten off to a rough start to the season. Biglerville beat Tech 56-12 in 2019.

