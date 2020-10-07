Updated Pennsylvania high school football state rankings

DON REBEL

The (Greensburg) Tribune Review (TNS)

HSSN STATE FOOTBALL RANKINGS

Here is the latest HSSN PIAA top five in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

CLASS 6-A

1. St. Joe’s Prep (0-0) (1) (D-12)

2. Central Dauphin (2-0) (2) (D-3)

3. North Allegheny (3-0) (3) (D-7)

4. Archbishop Wood (0-0) (5) (D-12)

5. LaSalle College (2-0) (NR) (D-12)

Out: North Penn (1)

CLASS 5-A

1. Pine-Richland (3-0) (1) (D-7)

2. Warwick (3-0) (2) (D-3)

3. Gateway (2-0) (3) (D-7)

4. Peters Township (3-0) (4) (D-7)

5. Imhotep Charter (0-0) (5) (D-12)

Out: None

CLASS 4-A

1. Thomas Jefferson (3-0) (1) (D-7)

2. Jersey Shore (4-0) (2) (D-4)

3. Bishop McDevitt (2-0) (4) (D-3)

4. Lampeter-Strasburg (3-0) (5) (D-3)

5. Aliquippa (4-0) (NR) (D-7)

Out: Dallas (2)

CLASS 3-A

1. Central Valley (4-0) (1) (D-7)

2. Wyomissing (3-0) (2) (D-3)

3. Hickory (4-0) (3) (D-10)

4. Scranton Prep (1-0) (5) (D-2)

5. Neumann-Goretti (0-0) (NR) (D-12)

Out: Tamaqua (11)

CLASS 2-A

1. Southern Columbia (3-0) (1) (D-4)

2. Wilmington (4-0) (2) (D-10)

3. Beaver Falls (4-0) (3) (D-7)

4. Dunmore (1-0) (4) (D-6)

5. Farrell (3-1) (5) (D-10)

Out: None

CLASS 1-A

1. Clairton (3-0) (1) (D-7)

2. Old Forge (1-0) (2) (D-2)

3. Steelton-Highspire (2-0) (3) (D-3)

4. Reynolds (4-0) (5) (D-10)

5. Rochester (4-0) (NR) (D-7)

Out: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7)