New Oxford uses prolific passing attack to get past Kennard-Dale and start 3-0

Connor Beans knew what the outside expectations would be for the New Oxford High football program this year.

Standouts Brayden Long and Abdul Janneh are off in college after leading the Colonials to a District 3 playoff win and the Colonials' 2020 prospects appeared bleak without their stars and playing in a new division.

Despite the loss of a pair of New Oxford athletics legends, Beans and the Colonials are off to a 3-0 start in York-Adams League Division II after a 28-12 victory over Kennard-Dale (1-1).

“We were really, really motivated because everyone thought we were going to be really bad this year just because we lost Brayden and Abdul, but we want to show that we can go out and win and show that we can actually play ball.”

The Colonials did just that on Friday night. Long and Janneh may not be on the field anymore but New Oxford can still make plays through the air.

Beans completed 13 of 24 passes for 161 yards and four touchdowns, with three of his scores thrown to junior wide receiver Ben Leese. Beans' first touchdown toss to Leese came on the Colonials' first drive after a K-D fumble.

Leese hauled in four passes for 92 yards and three scores during the game. Beans praised the hard work of all of his pass catchers, but specifically credited the timing he developed with Leese in practices for their dominant evening through the air.

“We worked all offseason going to 7-on-7’s together and going out and throwing routes together and we just made a connection,” Beans said. “It showed tonight. We did really well.”

New Oxford coach Jason Warner took the opportunity postgame to praise the humble Beans, who deflected the praise to his teammates. Warner was excited about the four touchdowns the senior signal caller threw against the Rams, but is more proud of what he does the rest of the week to prepare for Friday nights.

“We’re excited about the things he’s doing, but he puts the work in during the week,” Warner said. “He scouts his film, he knows his opponents and which guys were going to go after the secondary and I think it shows on the field.”

K-D responded to the early New Oxford score with a touchdown pass of their own. Senior quarterback Jacob Walters hit junior tight end Andrew Amrhein on a 10-yard score, but Beans and Leese connected for their second score to put the Colonials up by eight, and in front for good.

The Rams' left the field wondering what the game could have been like if they played a more disciplined contest. Turnovers and penalties killed any chance for K-D to pull back within a score of New Oxford, and erased some big plays of their own.

The biggest blunder of the game came on the first drive of the second half. K-D had shut down the New Oxford offense on its first three plays and forced a punt, only to rough the kicker and give the Colonials a free first down and eventually a touchdown.

Senior Darius Bailey racked up 132 yards on 23 carries, but had three fumbles while Walters threw an interception.

“To be honest, we have got to hold onto the football,” K-D coach Chris Grube said. “Our ball security tonight was absolutely atrocious and our penalties were god awful. We can’t do that, that’s not good football.”

Beans' third score and lone touchdown not thrown to Leese was a 12-yard screen pass to senior running back Hunter Shaffer. K-D added a fourth quarter touchdown run by freshman running back Adam Loucks.

Three weeks into the season, Beans and the Colonials have proved their doubters wrong. K-D came off an impressive win over York Suburban and New Oxford proved they can compete with the best in their new division on Friday.

There is still more work to be done, but if the offseason and early success is a glimpse into the future, Beans will make sure the team is ready to reach the goals they believed were possible.

“We all worked hard together as a team to go out and play like we did and it’s showing off now,” Beans said.

