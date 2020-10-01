Pennsylvania high school football state rankings

DON REBEL

The (Greensburg) Tribune Review (TNS)

Here is the latest HSSN PIAA Top 5 in each of the six football classifications in Pennsylvania. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6-A

1. St. Joe’s Prep (0-0) (NR) (D-12).

2. Central Dauphin (1-0) (2) (D-3).

3. North Allegheny (2-0) (4) (D-7).

4. North Penn (0-0) (3) (D-1).

5. Archbishop Wood (0-0) (NR) (D-12).

Out: Central Catholic (7), State College (6)

Class 5-A

1. Pine-Richland (2-0) (1) (D-7).

2. Warwick (2-0) (2) (D-3).

3. Gateway (2-0) (3) (D-7).

4. Peters Township (2-0) (5) (D-7).

5. Imhotep Charter (0-0) (NR) (D-12).

Out: Cathedral Prep (10)

Class 4-A

1. Thomas Jefferson (3-0) (1) (D-7).

2. Jersey Shore (3-0) (2) (D-4).

3. Dallas (2-0) (3) (D-2).

4. Bishop McDevitt (1-0) (5) (D-3).

5. Lampeter-Strasburg (2-0) (NR) (D-3).

Out: Berks Catholic (3)

Class 3-A

1. Central Valley (3-0) (1) (D-7).

2. Wyomissing (2-0) (2) (D-3).

3. Hickory (3-0) (3) (D-10).

4. Tamaqua (3-0) (4) (D-11).

5. Scranton Prep (1-0) (5) (D-2).

Out: None

Class 2-A

1. Southern Columbia (2-0) (1) (D-4).

2. Wilmington (2-0) (2) (D-10).

3. Beaver Falls (3-0) (3) (D-7).

4. Dunmore (0-0) (4) (D-6).

5. Farrell (2-1) (5) (D-10).

Out: None

Class 1-A

1. Clairton (3-0) (1) (D-7).

2. Old Forge (0-0) (2) (D-2).

3. Steelton-Highspire (1-0) (3) (D-3).

4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (3-0) (NR) (D-7).

5. Reynolds (3-0) (NR) (D-10).

Out: Williams Valley (11), Bishop Guilfoyle (6)