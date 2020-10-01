Pennsylvania high school football state rankings
Here is the latest HSSN PIAA Top 5 in each of the six football classifications in Pennsylvania. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.
Class 6-A
1. St. Joe’s Prep (0-0) (NR) (D-12).
2. Central Dauphin (1-0) (2) (D-3).
3. North Allegheny (2-0) (4) (D-7).
4. North Penn (0-0) (3) (D-1).
5. Archbishop Wood (0-0) (NR) (D-12).
Out: Central Catholic (7), State College (6)
Class 5-A
1. Pine-Richland (2-0) (1) (D-7).
2. Warwick (2-0) (2) (D-3).
3. Gateway (2-0) (3) (D-7).
4. Peters Township (2-0) (5) (D-7).
5. Imhotep Charter (0-0) (NR) (D-12).
Out: Cathedral Prep (10)
Class 4-A
1. Thomas Jefferson (3-0) (1) (D-7).
2. Jersey Shore (3-0) (2) (D-4).
3. Dallas (2-0) (3) (D-2).
4. Bishop McDevitt (1-0) (5) (D-3).
5. Lampeter-Strasburg (2-0) (NR) (D-3).
Out: Berks Catholic (3)
Class 3-A
1. Central Valley (3-0) (1) (D-7).
2. Wyomissing (2-0) (2) (D-3).
3. Hickory (3-0) (3) (D-10).
4. Tamaqua (3-0) (4) (D-11).
5. Scranton Prep (1-0) (5) (D-2).
Out: None
Class 2-A
1. Southern Columbia (2-0) (1) (D-4).
2. Wilmington (2-0) (2) (D-10).
3. Beaver Falls (3-0) (3) (D-7).
4. Dunmore (0-0) (4) (D-6).
5. Farrell (2-1) (5) (D-10).
Out: None
Class 1-A
1. Clairton (3-0) (1) (D-7).
2. Old Forge (0-0) (2) (D-2).
3. Steelton-Highspire (1-0) (3) (D-3).
4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (3-0) (NR) (D-7).
5. Reynolds (3-0) (NR) (D-10).
Out: Williams Valley (11), Bishop Guilfoyle (6)