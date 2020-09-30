Week 3 football game capsules for York-Adams League teams

ROB ROSE

York High (2-0) visits Dallastown (1-0) in a battle of unbeaten D-I teams.

Kennard-Dale (1-0) travels to New Oxford (2-0) in a showdown of unbeaten D-II squads.

Bermudian Springs (2-0) is at York Catholic (2-0) in a meeting of unbeaten D-III programs.

The following are game capsules for York-Adams League football programs for the weekend of Oct. 2 and Oct. 3. All games are at 7 p.m. Friday, other than Littlestown at York Tech, which begins at 2 p.m. Saturday.

DIVISION I:

Central York (2-0) at South Western (0-1): The Panthers continued their dominant start to the season with another 50-plus-point, shutout win last week over Dover. The Mustangs come off a loss to Red Lion. In that game, the Lions scored 43 points one week after they were shut out by the Panthers. Central’s offense is filled with NCAA Division I talents who should continue to light up the scoreboard this week. Central has outscored its two foes, 106-0. Central rolled over South Western in 2019, 47-7.

Red Lion (1-1) at Northeastern (0-2): The Lions bounced back in a big way after a rough Week 1 vs. Central and now face a struggling Bobcats team. Northeastern got its offense going and nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback against Dallastown, but a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit was too big a hole to climb out of. Red Lion’s offense showed it can produce big plays against South Western and may be too much for the Bobcats to keep up with. In 2019, the Lions beat the Bobcats, 41-28.

Big plays lead York High past Spring Grove, 21-7

York High (2-0) at Dallastown (1-0): The Bearcats proved they’re still among the top teams in York-Adams League Division I last week with an impressive road win over Spring Grove. Now, York High heads back on the road to face another young team rebuilding its program in Dallastown. The Wildcats survived a late comeback by Northeastern in their first game and will need to improve its defensive play to stop the Bearcats’ young offensive weapons. York High cruised vs. Dallastown in 2019, 44-0.

Dover (0-2) at Spring Grove (1-1): The Rockets battled to keep the game close against York High, but a pair of turnovers in the red zone cost the young Spring Grove team a chance to make a D-I statement with a win and a 2-0 start. Now the Eagles come to town after a brutal start to the season against York High and Central York led to a pair of blowout losses. It's been a rough introduction to D-I for the Eagles after jumping from D-II and that may continue this week. The Rockets have a chance to tie their win total from last season in just three games and stay near the top of the D-I standings.

DIVISION II:

Kennard-Dale (1-0) at New Oxford (2-0): The Rams had to wait an extra week to start their season and opened the first quarter by taking it to defending D-II champion York Suburban en route to a 14-point win. Quickly, this contest has the potential to give the winner a path to a Y-A D-II title. Gettysburg is the only other team in the division without a loss. These teams deploy vastly different offenses, with the Colonials looking to pass and the Rams leaning on the run, which should produce an interesting game. New Oxford is thus far enjoying its first season in D-II after dropping down from D-I.

Gettysburg (1-0) at Eastern York (0-2): The Golden Knights’ defense has been an issue to start the season and will need to improve for the team to get its first win. The Warriors began their season a week late and dominated Susquehannock behind a big day on the ground for Jeremiah Scott. Eastern York will have to slow down Gettysburg’s offense early to avoid an 0-3 start to the year. In 2019, Gettysburg beat Eastern, 50-15.

Susquehannock (0-2) at West York (0-0): The Bulldogs finally get to start their season after a bye week and a postponed game. The Warriors enter off a pair of rough losses with a combined 12 points scored. With two weeks of practices while other teams played games, West York should be ready to hit another team and have an opportunity to start the year off with a win. West York's only win in 2019 came vs. Susquehannock, 14-7.

York Suburban (1-1) is on a bye this week. Suburban sophomore Kenny Johnson won't be able to add to his staggering 2020 receiving totals: 16 catches for 372 yards and six touchdowns during a breakout campaign.

DIVISION III:

Bermudian Springs (2-0) at York Catholic (2-0): Prepare for a lot of rushing attempts in this game. York Catholic running back DK Wyche is coming off a 140-yard performance, while Ricky Pacana leads the Bermudian backfield that racked up 287 rushing yards last week. A victory here likely sets up the winner with an eventualy showdown against defending D-III champion Delone Catholic. In 2019, Bermudian blanked York Catholic, 21-0.

York Tech football team earns its first victory since 2016

Littlestown (0-2) at York Tech (1-1): The Spartans finally did it. For the first time since 2016, York Tech has a number in the win column and this week they face a team yet to win a game. Littlestown graduated a big senior class and has struggled to score the first two weeks with a combined 13 points in losses to York Catholic and Delone Catholic. The Thunderbolts will try to find their offense in a contest they won 46-0 last season.

Biglerville (0-2) at Delone Catholic (2-0): This contest will also come down to which team can get its rushing attack going early. The Squires limited Littlestown to 6 rushing yards a week ago while they accumulated 234 yards on the ground. To add a little more motivation for the Delone defenders, their former teammate, Josh Fulton, returns to town as a member of the Biglerville backfield this year after he transferred. In 2019, Delone trounced Biglerville, 41-6.

Fairfield (1-1) at Hanover (0-2): The Knights looked poised to pull another upset last weekend after taking an early lead over Bermudian, only to see the Eagles score 45 unanswered points and win. The Nighthawks come off a rough start to the year — getting blown out by Bermudian and giving York Tech its first win in four years. Hanover quarterback Chase Roberts will need to take care of the ball after throwing three interceptions against the Spartans. In 2019, Fairfield beat Hanover, 34-13.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.