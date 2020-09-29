One District 3 football program shut down by COVID-19, while another now needs a foe

JAKE ADAMS

The (Carlisle) Sentinel (TNS)

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on District 3 football programs.

For the second time in as many weeks, a Cumberland County football team is in search of an opponent.

East Pennsboro's scheduled game against Susquehanna Township on Friday will not be played as scheduled after a player on Township's roster tested positive for COVID-19, the school reported Monday.

Susquehanna football is shut down through Oct. 10, including practices.

That leaves the Panthers, who are led by first-year head coach John Denniston and are coming off a 37-7 loss to Northern York in the season opener, in search of an opponent.

"Hopes of good health for everyone at Twp.!" the school's athletic department tweeted Monday evening. "We are actively seeking a replacement opponent for varsity and JV."

Last week, Cedar Cliff had to find a new opponent after Lower Dauphin bowed out. Berks Catholic stepped in to face the Colts, which ended in 35-34 double-overtime victory for Cedar Cliff.

Then on Tuesday, Carlisle Area School District announced it would shut down all buildings and extracurricular activities, including sports, for the rest of the week after five cases of the coronavirus within the district were discovered. That forced the football team to cancel its opener against Exeter Township, which wound up picking up CD East, who had already lost match-ups due to scheduling delays (State College) and COVID concerns (Governor Mifflin).

In the first week of the York-Adams League season on Sept. 18, the scheduled game between West York and Gettysburg was postponed because of COVID-19 cases at Gettysburg High School.