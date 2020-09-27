York Tech football team earns its first victory since 2016

STEVE HEISER

The York Tech losing streak is over.

For the first time since October of 2016, the Spartans have earned a football victory.

The streak ended Saturday when Tech downed Hanover, 14-13, in a York-Adams Division III contest. That snapped a 35-game losing skid. The Spartans' previous victory came on Oct. 14, 2016, when they defeated Fairfield, 28-12.

Hunter Sommer (five rushes for 68 yards) and Jojo Nieves (18 rushes for 62 yards) led Tech.

Hanover QB Chase Roberts was 17 for 35 for 229 yards with one TD. Tech, however, picked him off three times. The Spartans also limited Hanover to 18 yards rushing.

Hanover's Mason Smith had seven receptions for 121 yards.

Tech scored all 14 of its points in the third quarter to erase a 7-0 Hanover lead at halftime. The Nighthawks scored a fourth-quarter TD to make it 14-13.

Tech rebounded strongly after a 38-0 season-opening loss to defending D-III champion Delone Catholic.

