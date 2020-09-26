Big plays lead York High past Spring Grove, 21-7

ROB ROSE

While Friday night marked just the second varsity start at quarterback for Sam Stoner, it wasn’t the first game the York High sophomore ever played at Papermakers Stadium.

Stoner, the son of York High head coach Russ Stoner, grew up running around the facility while his father and coach was in charge of the Spring Grove program from 2011 to 2014.

No longer a little kid, Sam Stoner returned to the familiar field and led the Bearcats to a 21-7 victory over the Rockets in a game that had a special meaning to the Stoner family.

“I played hide and seek throughout the stadium when I was younger during practice when I was the ball boy for him, so it’s pretty cool to come back here in my second varsity start and throw my first varsity touchdown,” Sam Stoner said.

That special touchdown pass came on the Bearcats’ opening drive and set a tone for the contest. The sophomore tossed a 19-yard score to senior wide receiver Rashim Lee, whose 43-yard catch earlier in the drive set up the eventual touchdown.

He added another touchdown pass on the next drive, this one an 8-yard score by junior wide receiver Jaquez Simmons, who juked defenders and fought his way across the goalline.

While Stoner’s two-touchdown performance was impressive for his second start coming off an ankle injury that limited his playing time in week one, York High’s offense was able to lean on sophomore running back Jaheim White whenever it needed to.

The 5-foot, 9-inch running back — nicknamed Florida because of his frequent trips to the state — carried the ball 16 times for 120 yards and caught a two-point conversion pass from Stoner.

York High has a backfield filled with talented runners including seniors Tyrell Whitt and Kelvin Matthews, both York-Adams League Division I all-stars a season ago, but Russ Stoner is confident the sophomore is the right choice for the position.

“We have a plethora of backs and we just think that Jaheim is the one right now that gives us the best chance to win, and he keeps proving it,” Russ Stoner said.

Although White’s 7.5 yards per carry were impressive, his biggest play of the game came when he threw the ball.

On the first play of a Bearcats’ drive before halftime, White got the ball from Sam Stoner and then launched a 68-yard touchdown pass to Lee, who walked into the endzone untouched. Lee’s second score gave him a final stat line of three catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns and drew the praise of his coach postgame.

“It’s great for him,” Russ Stoner said. “He’s a kid who has only been playing football for two years. He’s worked extremely hard… I’m happy for Rashim.”

The other sophomore left-handed quarterback on the field Friday didn’t fare as well as Sam Stoner did. Spring Grove quarterback Andrew Osmun finished the game with 25 passing yards on two completions, one touchdown — a 16-yard toss to senior wide receiver Jonah Warehime — and one interception.

The Rockets struggled to generate much offense early, but junior running back Zyree Brooks racked up 91 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Osmun had to leave the game on the Rockets’ final drive with an injury and was replaced by junior Gavin Smith. After a big toss to junior Chris Campbell put Spring Grove on the five yard line with a chance to cut the lead in half with under three minutes left, Smith’s pass was intercepted by York High senior Marcellus John to clinch the Bearcats’ win.

After the game, Spring Grove coach Kyle Sprenkle applauded his team’s toughness to stay in the game and hold York High scoreless in the second half.

“I’m extremely proud of our kids’ effort,” Sprenkle said. “We started a little bit slow, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Once we got settled in a little we started moving the football and having some success. But I’m still very proud of our team. A lot of people probably wouldn’t expect us to keep it as close as we did and still make a game out of it.”

Russ Stoner and the York High team spent more time talking postgame than most teams do after winning a game. The Bearcats’ coach said that while the victory and 2-0 start are positives, this squad believes they have a higher level to reach on the field and don’t think they played well enough on Friday.

If the Bearcats want to get the program back to a Y-A D-I title game, they know it will take even more work on the practice field and with a pair of sophomores leading a talented young group, Russ Stoner, like any football coach, is excited to hear his players want to be better.

“Our kids are happy that they won, but they are not happy (with) how they played tonight,” Russ Stoner said. “That’s a great thing for the head football coach to know that your kids aren’t satisfied.”

