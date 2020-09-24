Pennsylvania high school football state rankings

DON REBEL

The (Greensburg) Tribune Review (TNS)

HSSN STATE FOOTBALL RANKINGS

Here is the latest HSSN PIAA Top 5 in each of the six football classifications. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6-A

1. Central Catholic (2-0) (1) (D-7)

2. Central Dauphin (0-0) (2) (D-3)

3. North Penn (0-0) (3) (D-1)

4. North Allegheny (1-0) (4) (D-7)

5. State College (0-0) (5) (D-6)

Class 5-A

1. Pine-Richland (2-0) (1) (D-7)

2. Warwick (1-0) (2) (D-3)

3. Gateway (2-0) (3) (D-7)

4. Cathedral Prep (2-0) (4) (D-10)

5. Peters Township (1-0) (5) (D-7)

Class 4-A

1. Thomas Jefferson (2-0) (1) (D-7)

2. Jersey Shore (2-0) (2) (D-4)

3. Dallas (1-0) (3) (D-2)

4. Berks Catholic (1-0) (4) (D-3)

5. Bishop McDevitt (0-0) (5) (D-3)

Class 3-A

1. Central Valley (2-0) (1) (D-7)

2. Wyomissing (1-0) (2) (D-3)

3. Hickory (2-0) (4) (D-10)

4. Tamaqua (2-0) (5) (D-11)

5. Scranton Prep (0-0) (NR) (D-2)

Class 2-A

1. Southern Columbia (1-0) (1) (D-4)

2. Wilmington (2-0) (3) (D-10)

3. Beaver Falls (2-0) (5) (D-7)

4. Dunmore (0-0) (NR) (D-6)

5. Farrell (1-1) (2) (D-10)

Class 1-A

1. Clairton (2-0) (1) (D-7)

2. Old Forge (0-0) (2) (D-2)

3. Steelton-Highspire (0-0) (3) (D-3)

4. Williams Valley (1-0) (4) (D-11)

5. Bishop Guilfoyle (1-1) (5) (D-6)