Pennsylvania high school football state rankings
Here is the latest HSSN PIAA Top 5 in each of the six football classifications. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.
Class 6-A
1. Central Catholic (2-0) (1) (D-7)
2. Central Dauphin (0-0) (2) (D-3)
3. North Penn (0-0) (3) (D-1)
4. North Allegheny (1-0) (4) (D-7)
5. State College (0-0) (5) (D-6)
Class 5-A
1. Pine-Richland (2-0) (1) (D-7)
2. Warwick (1-0) (2) (D-3)
3. Gateway (2-0) (3) (D-7)
4. Cathedral Prep (2-0) (4) (D-10)
5. Peters Township (1-0) (5) (D-7)
Class 4-A
1. Thomas Jefferson (2-0) (1) (D-7)
2. Jersey Shore (2-0) (2) (D-4)
3. Dallas (1-0) (3) (D-2)
4. Berks Catholic (1-0) (4) (D-3)
5. Bishop McDevitt (0-0) (5) (D-3)
Class 3-A
1. Central Valley (2-0) (1) (D-7)
2. Wyomissing (1-0) (2) (D-3)
3. Hickory (2-0) (4) (D-10)
4. Tamaqua (2-0) (5) (D-11)
5. Scranton Prep (0-0) (NR) (D-2)
Class 2-A
1. Southern Columbia (1-0) (1) (D-4)
2. Wilmington (2-0) (3) (D-10)
3. Beaver Falls (2-0) (5) (D-7)
4. Dunmore (0-0) (NR) (D-6)
5. Farrell (1-1) (2) (D-10)
Class 1-A
1. Clairton (2-0) (1) (D-7)
2. Old Forge (0-0) (2) (D-2)
3. Steelton-Highspire (0-0) (3) (D-3)
4. Williams Valley (1-0) (4) (D-11)
5. Bishop Guilfoyle (1-1) (5) (D-6)