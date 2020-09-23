Week 2 football game capsules for York-Adams League teams

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

In a battle of two 1-0 Division I teams, York High is at Spring Grove.

In Division II, Kennard-Dale opens its season vs. defending champion York Suburban.

In Division III, Delone Catholic is at Littlestown in a battle of longtime rivals.

The following are game capsules for York-Adams League football programs for the weekend of Sept. 25 and Sept. 26. All games are at 7 p.m. Friday, other than Hanover at York Tech, which begins at 1 p.m. Saturday.

DIVISION I:

Central York (1-0) at Dover (0-1): Dover’s welcome to York-Adams League Division I was a difficult one with a 45-7 loss to York High. This week's match-up, however, may be even tougher. Central York comes to town fresh off a 55-0 rout of Red Lion. Central York junior quarterback Beau Pribula threw five first-half passing touchdowns vs. the Lions, when the Panthers unveiled the Air Raid offense of new coach Gerry Yonchiuk. The Eagles will likely need to wait until at least Week 3 for a chance at their first D-I win.

Central York sprints past Red Lion, 55-0, in season opener

Northeastern (0-1) at Dallastown (0-0): The Bobcats struggled on both sides of the ball in their season-opening 31-14 loss to Spring Grove. Northeastern struggled to stop the run against Spring Grove and allowed a trio of touchdowns. Dallastown finally gets to start its season after its game against South Western was postponed last week. Northeastern beat Dallastown in 2019, 24-7.

South Western (0-0) at Red Lion (0-1): The Lions are eager to get back on the field and get the bad taste out of their months from the loss to Central York. Red Lion will try to get back on track with a victory over a South Western team that pulled off a 17-14 upset against the Lions a year ago. The Mustangs open the season a week late after school closures prevented the team from completing the required number of practices for last week's scheduled opener vs. Dallastown.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

York High (1-0) at Spring Grove (1-0): This game will be a true early-season test for a Rockets program which has struggled in recent seasons. The young Spring Grove team picked up an impressive 31-14 road win in Week 1 vs. Northeastern, using a dominant rushing attack and a solid defensive effort. Now, however, the Rockets face a York High squad that has become a D-I force the past few seasons under head coach Russ Stoner. The Bearcats opened the year with a big win over Dover after a slow start in the first quarter. York High rolled over Spring Grove last season, 49-19.

DIVISION II:

New Oxford (1-0) at Eastern York (0-1): The Golden Knights pushed reigning D-II champion York Suburban in Week 1, but fell short, 43-28. This week, Eastern York hosts the newest D-II team. Eastern looks like it may have the offense to beat New Oxford, but the Knights have struggled on defense in recent years. The Colonials’ defense, meanwhile, was dominant in their divisional debut, a 24-2 victory over Susquehannock. The Warriors managed just 53 total yards vs. the Colonials.

Gettysburg (0-0) at Susquehannock (0-1): The battle between the Warriors will be Gettysburg’s first game after COVID-19 cases at the school prevented the team from playing in Week 1 vs. West York. Susquehannock will need to tweak its offensive game plan after it couldn’t generate any points on offense in a 24-2 season-opening loss to New Oxford. Susquehannock had fewer than 100 total yards last week vs. the Colonials. Gettysburg beat Susquehannock in 2019, 29-0.

York Suburban (1-0) at Kennard-Dale (0-0): The Trojans continued their regular-season undefeated streak with a 43-28 victory over Eastern York in Week 1. Suburban sophomore wide receiver Kenny Johnson emerged as a top weapon with a six-catch, 198-yard receiving performance with five touchdowns. K-D had a bye last week and will try to control possession with its rushing attack, led by junior DJ Noland. During an 10-0 regular season in 2019, Suburban beat K-D, 35-13.

DIVISION III:

Fairfield (1-0) at Bermudian Springs (1-0): The Green Knights picked up a big win in Week 1 against Biglerville, 20-14, and have a chance to put the rest of D-III on notice if they can earn another road win against the Eagles. Bermudian Springs’ defense was dominant in a season-opening 35-0 victory vs. Hanover. Bermudian will look to ride its defensive dominance to a win vs. Fairfield and a 2-0 start. Bermudian routed Fairfield last year, 35-0.

York Catholic (1-0) at Biglerville (0-1): The Fighting Irish opened the season with a win over perennial D-III power Littlestown. Biglerville, meanwhile, stumbled in its first contest, a surprising 20-14 loss to Fairfield, and will need to step up its play at home to avoid a dreaded 0-2 start. York Catholic dominated Biglerville last year, 49-13.

Delone Catholic (1-0) at Littlestown (0-1): The Squires opened their D-III title defense with a 38-0 triumph vs. York Tech. This week’s match-up, however, features a battle against longtime Adams County-rival Littlestown. Littlestown, a perennial D-III contender, failed to score until the fourth quarter against York Catholic and managed just six points in a 17-6 loss in its opener. A win for Delone would give the team an early edge to win the division again. Delone beat Littlestown last year, 27-0.

Hanover (0-1) at York Tech (0-1): The Nighthawks are excited about their young quarterback, Chase Roberts. Hanover’s offense, however, struggled last week against a perennially-strong Bermudian Springs outfit in a 35-0 setback. Hanover will look to find the same success it had against Tech last season in a 33-0 win.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.