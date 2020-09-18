Central York sprints past Red Lion, 55-0, in season opener

ROB ROSE

Central York football coach Gerry Yonchiuk sported the same style clear face shield on Friday that Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid wore during his team's season-opening win last week.

While Yonchiuk's mask wasn't as fogged up as Reid's was, that was likely the lone difference between the Panthers' and Chiefs' respective week one performances.

Like Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Clyde Edwards-Helaire did to the Houston Texans to begin their season, Central York's talented offense erupted in its opening game, with a dominant 55-0 victory over Red Lion at home.

Junior quarterback Beau Pribula tossed five touchdowns before halftime while three different running backs found the end zone in the win. Yonchiuk was confident postgame that the Panthers' new Air Raid offense he brought with him when he was hired in February can continue to put up big numbers each week.

“I do because the system allows that for the guys,” Yonchiuk said. “(Pribula) has the skill set, but having four wide outs and those (running) backs, you really have to spread out because we can attack from different areas.”

Pribula, a Penn State commit, nearly tied his total number of passing touchdowns from last season (eight) in one game. That 2019 number isn't exactly fair because the junior missed some time with an injury, but it highlights how dangerous the Panthers' new offense can be coming off a 9-1 season and York-Adams League Division I title.

The main beneficiary of Pribula's prolific passing performance was senior wide receiver Taylor Wright-Rawls. A. Y-A D-I all-star the past two seasons, Wright-Rawls opened the season by nearly locking up another year on that list. The senior hauled in four touchdowns and routinely burned defenders for big catches.

Fellow senior wide receiver Judah Tomb caught Pribula's fifth touchdown and used his speed to run past defenders to finish off the score.

“I just want to spread it to these guys because these guys are tremendous athletes and great players,” Pribula said.

Senior running backs Isaiah Sturgis and Jahmar Simpson scored rushing touchdowns, along with junior Raquel Dewitt.

On the other side of the field, the Lions were obviously disappointed with the way their season began. Red Lion coach Jesse Shay said that the Panthers are the best team they will play all year and he wanted to make sure his team knew they were talented too and would have better nights in the future.

“In no season does any one game ever define a team,” Shay said. “So, look, that's a fantastic football team. We ran into a buzzsaw. What I tried to impress upon them is they didn’t quit and that will help us the rest of the way through.”

Central York's defense completely shut down Red Lion's offense and derailed the debut of senior Randy Fizer at quarterback. Fizer was unable to generate much in the passing game and threw one interception in the loss.

The game was played in front of no fans, with Central York's cheerleaders and band in attendance, to stay under the current limit of 250 people at outdoor events set by Gov. Tom Wolf. The atmosphere was different, with no student sections cheering for each Panthers' score, but the players and coaches were just happy to be back on the field.

His parents and fans may not have been there to see him perform in person, but for Pribula, a chance to step on the field and score touchdowns on Friday nights is all needs.

“Every fall should have football in it,” Pribula said. “I couldn’t live without football. So, to have this game; everybody involved did a tremendous job in getting us here and I thank them so much because I had a lot of fun tonight.”

