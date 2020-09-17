York-Adams League schools set spectator, livestream plans for first weekend of football

ROB ROSE

No visiting fans will be allowed at games.

The PIAA, District 3 and Y-A League suggested schools stay under 250 people.

All games will be livestreamed.

High school football season is finally here.

No, it won’t be the same Friday night experience that fans, coaches and players are used to, but after much debate the games will be played.

How those games will be viewed by parents and fans is a separate issue that isn’t likely to be completely resolved in the immediate future.

York-Adams League schools have been told by the PIAA, District 3 and the Y-A League to operate under Gov. Wolf’s mandate of no more than 250 people at outdoor events, despite a recent push by politicians to allow schools to decide for themselves how many people can attend games.

A bill to give schools a choice to allow more spectators remains in limbo as Wolf is yet to officially veto the bill, although it already appears to have enough support to override a possible Wolf veto. Wolf believes that override won't happen.

Thursday, Wolf said there would be updated guidance for schools regarding the number of people allowed to attend, but without much time to prepare, schools are likely to stick with their original plans for under 250 total attendees.

No fans from visiting teams will be allowed at Y-A League games. Here are the spectator plans for the 10 Y-A games planned for this weekend.

Red Lion at Central York: The most highly anticipated contest of week one will be played without any fans in attendance. Central York’s band and cheerleaders will attend the game and the game will be televised on PCN (Comcast Channel 186) and livestreamed at https://www.hsslivetv.com/ and by Shooting Stars at https://www.youtube.com. The Shooting Stars telecast will also be shown on White Rose Television (Channel 18 on Comcast).

Littlestown at York Catholic: York Catholic will be limited to 75 fans for each of its four home games. Members of the Fighting Irish football team, band and cheerleaders are guaranteed one ticket for at least two games this season. The band and cheerleaders will be at Friday’s game and the contest will be livestreamed at https://www.sportscopelive.com/.

West York at Gettysburg: Gettysburg has given each football player and cheerleader two tickets for Friday’s game. Before the contest, the Warriors’ band and their parents will enter the stadium to perform and once they all leave the players, cheerleaders and their respective parents will enter and stay for the game. The contest will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com.

Susquehannock at New Oxford: New Oxford has given each junior and senior football player and cheerleader two tickets for Friday’s game. The band will perform before to the game and then exit the stadium, while the cheerleaders will stay for the game. The contest will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com.

Biglerville at Fairfield: Each Fairfield athlete will receive three passes to home games and the games will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com.

York Tech at Delone Catholic: Senior football players, band members and cheerleaders are able to purchase two tickets for $5 each. The game will be livestreamed at https://delonecatholic.org/dcbn

Bermudian Springs at Hanover: Hanover has given football players, band members and cheerleaders tickets for their families to enter the contest. No re-entry to the event will be allowed and the game will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com.

Athletic directors at York High, Northeastern and York Suburban did not respond to requests for their Week 1 plan regarding spectators. The Dallastown vs. South Western game was postponed because South Western did not meet the required amount of practices to compete.

York High plays host to Dover, Northeastern plays host to Spring Grove and York Suburban plays host to Eastern York.

All of this weekend's Y-A games will start at 7 p.m. Friday, except for Eastern-Suburban contest, which starts at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Northeastern livestream site is https://www.youtube.com.

