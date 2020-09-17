West York football game at Gettysburg postponed because of COVID-19 cases at Gettysburg

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

West York's football game at Gettysburg on Friday night will not take place.

Thursday, the Gettysburg Area School District announced that all extracurricular activities involving the school from Friday through Tuesday would be postponed.

The district was notified late Thursday afternoon by the Pennsylvania Department of Health of two confirmed cases of COVID-19 specific to students at Gettysburg Area High School. In consultation with the Department of Health, the district decided to move to fully remote learning at Gettysburg Area High School through Tuesday.

School is scheduled to resume for in-person learning on Wednesday.

Gettysburg was also scheduled to play host to Biglerville on Friday afternoon in girls' tennis.

It is the second York-Adams League game to be postponed this weekend. The Dallastown-at-South Western game was postponed because South Western did not conduct the required number of practices.