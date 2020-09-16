YORK-ADAMS FOOTBALL GAME CAPSULES: Red Lion-Central York battle highlights Week 1 schedule

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

The Red Lion-at-Central York game is getting statewide media attention.

The Panthers and the Lions each feature athletic quarterbacks who have also played wideout.

Central York is coming off a 9-2 overall record, while Red Lion was 6-4 a year ago.

Red Lion will look to avenge a 58-7 loss to Central York a season ago.

Local football fans won’t have to wait long for a battle between two of the most athletic quarterbacks in the York-Adams League.

Central York's loaded offense, led by junior quarterback and Penn State commit Beau Pribula, will battle against Red Lion senior Randy Fizer and the Lions in a Division I opener at 7 p.m. Friday at Central.

After a pair of elite seasons at wide receiver, Fizer transitioned back to his original position of quarterback for the Lions this year.

Fizer recorded 90 catches for 1,388 receiving yards and 22 total touchdowns in a pair of seasons as a pass catcher and has gained attention from NCAA coaches at wide receiver.

“I’m pretty excited to play quarterback because obviously it’s a big position to be in on the field and Red Lion has a history for quarterbacks having success for their team,” Fizer said during Y-A media day in August. “So, I’m just ready to step in my senior year, leave (everything) on the field and show why Red Lion quarterbacks are special.”

Pribula played wide receiver as a freshman out of necessity when his older brother Cade Pribula was the Panthers’ starting quarterback before he headed of to play for Delaware.

The scoreboard operator will likely be busy Friday night with these two talented athletes lead their respective offenses. Red Lion should be motivated to perform well after the 58-7 blowout loss to Central York last season on the Lions’ home field. That was just part of a dominant D-I season for the Panthers, who finished 7-0 in the division. Central won each of its divisional games a year ago by at least three touchdowns. The Panthers finished 9-2 overall.

Red Lion, meanwhile, finished 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the division.

The game is getting lots of statewide media attention. It will be televised by PCN (Channel 186 on Comcast) and Shooting Stars (Channel 18 on Comcast and YouTube White Rose Community TV). WOYK 1350 AM will broadcast the game on the radio.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, most fans won't be able to attend games this weekend. Links to livestream Y-A games can be found at: https://www.yaiaa.com/live-streams.

Following are capsules on this week's other openers, with last year's final records.

DIVISION I:

Dover (3-7 overall, 3-3 in D-II) at York High (7-4 overall, 6-1 in D-I), 7 p.m. Friday: The Eagles’ first contest as a member of D-I likely won't be a warm welcome.

York High has been near the top of the division standings for the past few seasons and expects to be there again this year.

Both teams feature new quarterbacks, but with Tyrell Whitt and Kelvin Matthews returning in the Bearcats’ backfield, York High will likely be able to continue its success running the ball.

Spring Grove (2-8 overall, 0-7 in D-I) at Northeastern (7-4 overall, 4-3 in D-I), 7 p.m. Friday: The Bobcats’ core that led the team to the District 3 playoffs has graduated and left a lot of open spots on offense.

Senior running back Manny Capo will be the focal point for Northeastern’s offense after an elite junior season. The Rockets’ return a lot of young talent, including sophomore quarterback Andrew Osmun, and expect to earn more wins this season. This match-up presents an opportunity to do just that.

Northeastern won last year's match-up, 40-14.

POSTPONED — Dallastown (2-8 overall, 1-6 in D-I) at South Western (4-6 overall, 3-4 in D-I): This game has been postponed until Nov. 6 because South Western has not had the required number of practices to play a game.

The South Western School District closed all buildings from Aug. 31 until after Labor Day (Sept. 7) because of positive coronavirus cases in the district. Football teams are required to have three weeks of practice before playing a game.

South Western now opens its season at Red Lion next Friday, Sept. 25. Dallastown opens that same night at home vs. Northeastern.

The Wildcats and the Mustangs both have five games scheduled before the cutoff date for determining the District 3 playoff berths. The district has said teams will need a minimum of four games to be played to be eligible for the district playoffs.

The Nov. 6 game will likely not be played if either team qualifies for the district playoffs.

DIVISION II:

West York (1-9 overall, 1-5 in D-II) at Gettysburg (8-3 overall, 5-1 in D-II), 7 p.m. Friday: The Warriors look to open the season with a home victory.

The Warriors must replace a loaded senior class that graduated, including Charles Warren and Austin Heiser, who are off to play college football.

The Bulldogs will try to build on the experience gained by its younger players to have more success this year.

Gettysburg won last year's game, 44-13.

Susquehannock (4-6 overall, 2-4 in D-II) at New Oxford (7-5 overall, 4-3 in D-I), 7 p.m. Friday: The era after Brayden Long and Abdul Janneh begins for the Colonials with its first D-II contest against the Warriors.

The Colonials dropped down from D-I for 2020.

Both teams feature new starting quarterbacks and a number of athletes replacing large senior classes. Connor Beans will take over for Long as the New Oxford signal caller and will attempt to lead his team to its first D-II win.

Eastern York (3-7 overall, 1-5 in D-II) at York Suburban (10-1 overall, 6-0 in D-II), 6 p.m. Saturday: The Trojans begin their D-II title defense at home after an historic undefeated regular season last year.

Savion Harrison is no longer leading the Suburban offense, but the Trojans return senior Nate Banks in the backfield and junior Camden Brewer under center.

Look for the Golden Knights’ offense to air the ball out with a pair of D-II all-star wide receivers in Bryce Currier and Jacob Crumling.

Suburban cruised to a 42-7 win last year.

DIVISION III:

Bermudian Springs (6-5 overall, 5-2 in D-III) at Hanover (1-9 overall, 1-6 in D-III), 7 p.m. Friday: Although the Nighthawks managed just one victory in 2019, the team is excited about its potential with a year of experience for sophomore quarterback Chase Roberts.

The sophomore signal caller will test his skills against the Eagles’ defense, which comes off a third-place finish in D-III in 2019. Jay Martinez returns at quarterback for Bermudian Springs this season.

With new coaches at both of these schools — Wil Rider, Hanover; John Livelsberger, Bermudian Springs — both men are looking to begin their head coaching careers at 1-0.

Bermudian beat Hanover last year, 46-21.

Biglerville (3-7 overall, 3-4 in D-III) at Fairfield (2-9 overall, 2-5 in D-III), 7 p.m. Friday: The Canners’ offense will be largely based on the running game, which should be a good decision with the talent the team has at the position.

Senior running backs Kalen Sharrah and Josh Fulton (a transfer from Delone Catholic) will be a problem for the Knights’ defense. Slowing down the Biglerville offense will be a key for Fairfield after the team was outscored by its opponents by 257 points a year ago.

Biglerville won this game a year ago, 50-21.

York Tech (0-10 overall, 0-7 in D-III) at Delone Catholic (8-4 overall, 7-0 in D-III), 7 p.m. Friday: The Squires opened last season with a three-game losing streak in nonleague action before going on a run to the D-III crown and an appearance in the District 3 title game.

Delone Catholic will expect to start this season with a win against Tech at home. The Squires are replacing a number of key players, but should be able to put points on the board against a young Spartans squad that continues to search for its first win in years. Delone is led by two-way all-star standouts Tate Neiderer and Nick Groft.

Delone beat Tech a year ago, 42-6.

Littlestown (7-4 overall, 6-1 in D-III) at York Catholic (5-5 overall, 4-3 in D-III), 7 p.m. Friday: The undefeated 2018 regular season for the Fighting Irish proved difficult to replicate in 2019.

York Catholic managed a 5-5 record in a disappointing season, while Littlestown nearly captured the division title at 7-4.

York Catholic will need to replace quarterback Mitchell Galentine, now at Eastern York, but its offense will likely feature senior running back DK Wyche.

Littlestown, which has just three returning starters, beat York Catholic last year, 20-6.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.