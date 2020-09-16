York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers make selections for this weekend's football season openers

STAFF REPORT

The York-Adams League teams are involved in 10 season-opening football games this weekend. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.

FRIDAY, 7 P.M.

Bermudian Springs at Hanover

Biglerville at Fairfield

Red Lion at Central York

York Tech at Delone Catholic

Dover at York High

West York at Gettysburg

Littlestown at York Catholic

Susquehannock at New Oxford

Spring Grove at Northeastern

SATURDAY, 6 P.M.

Eastern York at York Suburban

THE PICKS

Steve Heiser

Bermudian Springs

Biglerville

Central York

Delone Catholic

York High

Gettysburg

York Catholic

New Oxford

Northeastern

York Suburban

Rob Rose

Bermudian Springs

Biglerville

Central York

Delone Catholic

York High

Gettysburg

York Catholic

New Oxford

Spring Grove

York Suburban

Ryan Vandersloot

Bermudian Springs

Biglerville

Central York

Delone Catholic

York High

Gettysburg

York Catholic

Susquehannock

Spring Grove

York Suburban

Consensus

Bermudian Springs (3-0)

Biglerville (3-0)

Central York (3-0)

Delone Catholic (3-0)

York High (3-0)

Gettysburg (3-0)

York Catholic (3-0)

New Oxford (2-1)

Spring Grove (2-1)

York Suburban (3-0)