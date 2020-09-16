York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers make selections for this weekend's football season openers
The York-Adams League teams are involved in 10 season-opening football games this weekend. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.
FRIDAY, 7 P.M.
Bermudian Springs at Hanover
Biglerville at Fairfield
Red Lion at Central York
York Tech at Delone Catholic
Dover at York High
West York at Gettysburg
Littlestown at York Catholic
Susquehannock at New Oxford
Spring Grove at Northeastern
SATURDAY, 6 P.M.
Eastern York at York Suburban
THE PICKS
Steve Heiser
Bermudian Springs
Biglerville
Central York
Delone Catholic
York High
Gettysburg
York Catholic
New Oxford
Northeastern
York Suburban
Rob Rose
Bermudian Springs
Biglerville
Central York
Delone Catholic
York High
Gettysburg
York Catholic
New Oxford
Spring Grove
York Suburban
Ryan Vandersloot
Bermudian Springs
Biglerville
Central York
Delone Catholic
York High
Gettysburg
York Catholic
Susquehannock
Spring Grove
York Suburban
Consensus
Bermudian Springs (3-0)
Biglerville (3-0)
Central York (3-0)
Delone Catholic (3-0)
York High (3-0)
Gettysburg (3-0)
York Catholic (3-0)
New Oxford (2-1)
Spring Grove (2-1)
York Suburban (3-0)