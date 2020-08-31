York-Adams teams take another step toward a 2020 high school football season

STEVE HEISER

York-Adams League football teams took another step toward a 2020 high school season on Monday.

The local players began their heat acclimatization programs, working out in helmets, shoulder pads and shorts in preparation for the fall campaign.

The heat acclimatization workouts were pushed back three weeks by the Y-A League in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If all goes according to schedule, the area teams will begin workouts in full pads once the required heat acclimatization sessions are completed.

The first official game of the shortened 2020 Y-A League season is set for Thursday evening, Sept. 17, when Eastern York visits York Suburban. Ten more games Y-A games are set for Friday, Sept. 18. The regular season is slated to end the weekend of Oct. 30-31.

At this point, all of the Y-A teams appear set to compete, despite a strong recommendation from Gov. Tom Wolf that all youth sports be suspended until Jan. 1, 2021.

The PIAA board of directors voted 25-5 on Aug. 21 to continue with the scheduled start of the fall sports season.

