Randy Fizer looks set to move back to quarterback for senior season at Red Lion High

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Red Lion's Randy Fizer is coming off two standout seasons at wideout.

This season, however, Fizer is expected to be Red Lion's starting quarterback.

Fizer played QB in youth football before moving to wideout for his sophomore season.

Coaches are always looking for team players — athletes willing to make personal sacrifices to improve the overall performance of the program.

Red Lion High School football coach Jesse Shay has a player on his roster that appears to define that term. Rising senior Randy Fizer switched to wide receiver as a sophomore when the Lions needed him at that position, despite being a talented youth quarterback.

HEISER: Wolf's comments, Maryland's decision, league delays don't bode well for fall contact sports

Fizer didn’t miss a beat and dominated at the new position. He recorded 90 catches for 1,388 receiving yards and 22 total touchdowns in a pair of seasons as a pass catcher.

Now, although college coaches want Fizer to catch passes for their teams next year, the Lions’ leader will likely switch back to quarterback to help Red Lion get back to winning big games. That's assuming, of course, that the COVID-19 pandemic allows for a 2020 football season.

“He didn’t push back at all on this,” Shay said during Monday’s virtual media day for York-Adams Division I. “He knows that (colleges) are looking at him at receiver and he didn’t whine or belly ache at all. He cares about what’s team-first and I think that’s commendable for him and I know his teammates appreciate it as well.”

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

In addition to the elite production he had at wide receiver in the previous two campaigns, Fizer said he continued to work with Red Lion offensive coordinator Taylor Green and participated in the quarterback meetings, so he doesn’t anticipate issues switching positions.

“I’ve been working for a while now since me and coach Green had the discussion that I might need to step up and play quarterback this year,” Fizer said. “I have been working ever since with coach Green and even the receivers, preparing myself to be the best teammate I can be at quarterback this year for our team.”

When Shay made the choice to move Fizer to wide receiver, the goal was to get as many of his talented players on the field at the same time. Two years later and a second position change for the 6-foot senior, the philosophy is still the same.

“One of the things I have been a firm believer of is that you put your best 11 athletes on the field at all times and we felt that moving him to quarterback gives us a chance to get some other guys on the field at the receiver position that I think can really help us,” Shay said. “Plus, it’s not a bad game plan to put the ball in Randy’s hands 50 snaps a game.”

Senior wide receiver Davante Dennis said, besides the past two seasons, Fizer had always been his quarterback so he was excited to get back to the way they played at the youth level.

After a disappointing 6-4 season in 2019 that Shay said had the Lions’ team morale similar to that of a funeral, the team is focused on getting back to competing for York-Adams League Division I and District 3 titles. For that to happen, players need to make sacrifices and that starts with their leader and new quarterback.

Fizer has made big plays when his number was called for the past two seasons, but now, as the true focal point of the offense, he is ready to conquer a new challenge in his final season.

“I’m pretty excited to play quarterback because obviously it’s a big position to be in on the field and Red Lion has a history for quarterbacks having success for their team,” Fizer said. “So, I’m just ready to step in my senior year, leave (everything) on the field and show why Red Lion quarterbacks are special.”

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.