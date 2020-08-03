Central York High quarterback Beau Pribula commits to Penn State

ROB ROSE

Football fans in Happy Valley have another reason to smile.

Central York High School rising junior quarterback Beau Pribula announced his verbal commitment to play at Penn State on Monday afternoon. Pribula is the first quarterback to commit to the Nittany Lions' 2022 recruiting class.

“It feels amazing,” Pribula said in a phone interview. “It was a dream when I was a kid. That was my ultimate goal — to become a Nittany Lion. To have that come true is surreal.”

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 200-pound Pribula also held offers from Nebraska, Rutgers, Northwestern, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, West Virginia, UConn, Temple, Buffalo, Old Dominion and Sacred Heart. Sacred Heart, the lone Football Championship Subdivision team on the list, offered Pribula before he threw a varsity football pass. The other schools are all Football Bowl Subdivision members.

Penn State has offered 11 other quarterbacks in the 2022 class, with one (Walker Howard, LSU) committed to a college. Current PSU starting quarterback Sean Clifford has two years of eligibility left and the Nittany Lions have three other signal callers on the roster — Will Levis (sophomore), Ta'Quan Roberson (redshirt sophomore) and Micah Bowens (freshman).

Christian Veilleux, a 6-4, pro-style quarterback in the 2021 class from Potomac, Maryland, is also committed to PSU.

Pribula said in conversations with PSU head coach James Franklin and offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca (a Red Land High School graduate) that the pair told him that he is their quarterback for the 2022 class, despite the offers out to other elite prospects.

“I understand the numbers in the quarterback room could change if they have a transfer, but for now I know they’re very committed to me and that’s all I’m focused on," Pribula said.

Pribula is the third member of the Nittany Lions' 2022 recruiting class. He joins a pair of passing targets who could help him throw touchdowns at Beaver Stadium in four-star wide receiver Kaden Saunders and 6-6, four-star tight end Jerry Cross.

The Panthers’ signal caller is ranked the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback nationally and the No. 11 recruit in Pennsylvania in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports.

Pribula is coming off just his first season playing varsity quarterback, when he was 77 for 135 (57%) for 1,244 passing yards. He also rushed 62 times for 365 yards, averaging nearly 6 yards per carry. He scored 11 touchdowns, despite missing some time with a shoulder injury.

Pribula led the Panthers to a 9-1 regular-season record, a York-Adams League Division I title and a District 3 Class 6-A playoff berth.

With his college choice decided and a future spot at his dream school solidified, Pribula is excited to enjoy his final high school years before he heads off to Happy Valley.

“It feels amazing,” Pribula said. “It’s a dream come true."

