Central York High quarterback Beau Pribula to announce college commitment on Monday

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Central York quarterback Beau Pribula will make his college choice on Monday.

Pribula has 13 NCAA Division I offers, including 12 from FBS programs.

According to one recruiting expert, Pribula is expected to sign with Penn State.

The wait to see where Beau Pribula will play his college football is almost over.

Central York High School's rising junior quarterback posted on Twitter Tuesday that he will announce his commitment at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.

Pribula currently holds offers from 13 NCAA Division I programs: Penn State, Nebraska, Rutgers, Northwestern, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, West Virginia, UConn, Temple, Buffalo, Old Dominion and Sacred Heart.

Sacred Heart was the first program to offer Pribula a scholarship, before his sophomore season and before his first year as a starting varsity quarterback. The Pioneers are the lone team on Pribula's list that plays at the Football Championship Subdivision level. The others play at the Football Bowl Subdivision level. Penn State, Nebraska, Rutgers, Northwestern, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Syracuse and West Virginia are members of Power Five conferences.

The Panthers’ signal caller is ranked the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback nationally and the No. 11 recruit in Pennsylvania in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports.

Additionally, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn predicts that Pribula will commit to join the Nittany Lions. Dohn has a 91% accuracy rate in 500 predictions all-time. In his Twitter post announcing the Penn State offer, Pribula included a photo of him as a kid in a Nittany Lions' uniform.

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 195-pound Pribula is coming off just his first season playing varsity quarterback, when he was 77 for 135 (57%) for 1,244 passing yards. He also rushed 62 times for 365 yards, averaging nearly 6 yards per carry. He scored 11 touchdowns, despite missing some time with a shoulder injury.

Pribula led the Panthers to a 9-1 regular-season record, a York-Adams League Division I title and a District 3 Class 6-A playoff berth.

Pribula played wideout during his freshman season at Central when his brother, Cade, was the Panthers' QB. Cade Pribula currently plays QB for Delaware at the FCS level.

