Central York High School quarterback Beau Pribula adds another Big Ten offer

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Beau Pribula received an offer from Northwestern University.

Pribula now has four offers from Big Ten schools.

The rising junior now holds 13 NCAA Division-I offers.

At this rate, Beau Pribula might have his pick of which Big Ten football program to join.

The Central York High School quarterback added Northwestern University to the list of teams in the conference to offer the rising junior a scholarship.

Northwestern joins Penn State, Nebraska and Rutgers as Big Ten teams to offer the dual-threat quarterback. Northwestern is coming off a 3-9 season, its first losing season since 2014 under longtime head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

The Wildcats return junior quarterback Hunter Johnson, who struggled in six games after he transferred from Clemson University. Johnson was rated the top quarterback prospect in his recruiting class by ESPN coming out of high school.

In addition to the four Big Ten schools, Pribula holds Power Five conference offers from Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia. Pribula also earned Football Bowl Subdivision offers from Temple, Old Dominion, UConn, Buffalo and NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Sacred Heart.

Ten of Pribula’s 13 offers have come since March. The offer from Sacred Heart came before Pribula threw his first pass as a varsity quarterback.

The Panthers’ signal caller is ranked the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback nationally and the No. 11 recruit in Pennsylvania in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports.

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 195-pound Pribula is coming off just his first season playing varsity quarterback, when he was 77 for 135 (57%) for 1,244 passing yards. He also rushed 62 times for 365 yards, averaging nearly 6 yards per carry. He scored 11 touchdowns, despite missing some time with a shoulder injury.

Pribula led the Panthers to a 9-1 regular-season record, a York-Adams League Division I title and District 3 Class 6-A playoff berth. Pribula played wideout during his freshman season at Central when his brother, Cade, was the Panthers' QB. Cade Pribula currently plays QB for Delaware at the FCS level.

Pribula will likely see even more NCAA D-I offers come his way after his junior season at Central, which has a new head coach in Gerry Yonchiuk. The Panthers' new leader is regarded as a talented offensive mind for quarterbacks and has been an instructor at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy run by the legendary NFL family that bears its name.

Of course, that is assuming that the COVID-19 pandemic allows a 2020 high school football season to be played.

