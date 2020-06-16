CLOSE After a 32-7 win over Northeastern brought the Bearcats to 6-0 in league play, York High coach Russ Stoner said the team is ready for Central York. York Dispatch

Story Highlights A petition was created to keep Russ Stoner as York High football coach.

The petition has nearly 1,500 signatures.

The school board will meet and vote on all fall sports coaches on June 24.

Russ Stoner

Some members of the York High football community have started a petition to keep Russ Stoner as the Bearcats' head varsity football coach, but the reason for the petition is unclear at this time.

The petition on change.org titled “Team Stoner” was posted two days ago and states its purpose is to gain support for The School District of the City of York to vote to keep Stoner as the varsity football coach at York High during its June 24 meeting.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the petition has nearly reached its goal of 1,500 signatures and includes comments about why people believe Stoner should remain the Bearcats' football leader.

The School District of the City of York communications coordinator, ShaiQuana Mitchell, provided a statement on behalf of the district when asked why Stoner’s position as head coach may be in question next season.

“The School District of the City of York can confirm that there will be a personnel vote on June 24 regarding the hiring of the Varsity Football Coach and other fall sports coaches alike,” Mitchell said in an email. “All sports coaches in the School District of the City of York are hired annually and this routine personnel vote is a part of the process. At this time due to the nature of the vote being a district personnel matter we are unable to discuss any additional information.”

Russ Stoner is seen here on the sidelines leading the York High football team.

Stoner directed a request to discuss why a petition was created to keep him as head coach to the school board. The creator of the petition, Tiffany Watson, also declined an interview request via Facebook about why the petition was necessary and directed any questions to the school board.

Stoner, a former standout player at West York High School, took over at York High in 2016 and quickly turned an 0-10 team into a squad that regularly competes for the York-Adams League Division I title. Over the last three seasons, the York High football teams have compiled a 27-8-0 record. In the 2019 class, six of the Bearcats signed to play college football and Stoner said 14 of the 17 seniors in the class would attend college.

Stoner also developed the Accountability For Life program that mentors at-risk adolescents.

Mitchell said that information on how to attend the 6:30 p.m. virtual meeting on June 24 will be posted on the district website.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com. This story will be updated when more details are available.