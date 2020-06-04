Football logo (Photo: .)

MaxPreps recently created a formula to rank the top football teams of the decade in the PIAA and crowned St. Joseph’s Prep as the overall winner on Wednesday.

The formula awarded points for finishing in the MaxPreps state or national Top 25 rankings. Teams also earned points for winning a state championship or finishing as the state runner-up.

St. Joseph’s Prep compiled 377 points.

The Hawks of the Philadelphia Catholic League won five PIAA titles since 2010 and were the state runners-up once. They finished in the state rankings nine times and were nationally ranked twice.

Archbishop Wood (314 points) was second and Erie’s Cathedral Prep (226) was third.

North Allegheny edged (Pittsburgh) Central Catholic by a single point to become the highest-ranked WPIAL team. NA had 203 points to come in fourth and Central Catholic had 202 for fifth.

Four District 3 teams made the list: Central Dauphin at No. 11, Bishop McDevitt at No. 14, Harrisburg at No. 17 and Wilson at No. 19.

Here’s a list of all 20 teams with points in parenthesis.

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (377)

2. Archbishop Wood (314)

3. Cathedral Prep (226)

4. North Allegheny (203)

5. Central Catholic (202)

t6. La Salle College (170)

t6. Southern Columbia (170)

8. Pine-Richland (166)

9. Imhotep Charter (150)

10. Clairton (134)

11. Central Dauphin (125)

12. Aliquippa (122)

13. Parkland (121)

14. Bishop McDevitt (119)

15. South Fayette (110)

16. Coatsville (106)

17. Harrisburg (103)

18. North Penn (90)

19. Wilson (79)

20. Bishop Guilfoyle (71)