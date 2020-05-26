CLOSE On senior night, Central York gave its seniors a York-Adams League Division I title. York Dispatch

Viriginia Tech is the latest school to make an offer to the Central York QB.

In all, Pribula has 12 offers, including 11 from Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

Buy Photo Central York High School quarterback Beau Pribula now has a dozen NCAA Division I scholarship offers. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The standout Central York High School quarterback announced his latest big-time offer from Virginia Tech on Monday on his Twitter site (@beauprib).

The Hokies, coached by Justin Fuente, finished 8-5 a season ago, including a 5-3 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Virginia Tech earned a berth in Belk Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina, losing 37-30 to Kentucky. Since 1993, Virginia Tech has suffered just one losing season.

Pribula also has Football Bowl Subdivision Power Five offers from Penn State, Nebraska, West Virginia, Syracuse, Rutgers and Wake Forest. He has other FBS offers from Temple, Old Dominion, Buffalo and UConn, as well as a Football Championship Subdivision offer from Sacred Heart. Nine of his 12 NCAA Division I offers have come since the beginning of March.

Thankful to have received an offer from Virginia Tech 🦃 @coachcornelsenpic.twitter.com/SAAAcXJP3c — Beau Pribula (@beauprib) May 25, 2020

Pribula is rated the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the nation in the 2022 class according to one recruiting service.

QB Hit List recently released its national rankings for 2022 recruits and put the Panthers standout at the head of the QB class. QB Hit List focuses exclusively on quarterbacks.

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 195-pound Pribula will be a junior in the fall.

Pribula is rated a four-star recruit on a five-star scale by QB Hit List. He’s the only QB in the 2022 rankings to receive a four-star ranking. Pribula is the only Pennsylvanian rated among the top 60 QBs nationally in the class of 2022 by QB Hit List.

Pribula is coming off just his first season playing varsity quarterback, when he was 77 for 135 (57%) for 1,244 passing yards. He also rushed 62 times for 365 yards, averaging nearly 6 yards per carry. He scored 11 touchdowns, despite missing some time with a shoulder injury.

Pribula led the Panthers to a 9-1 regular-season record, a York-Adams League Division I title and District 3 Class 6-A playoff berth.

Pribula played wideout during his freshman season at Central when his brother, Cade, was the Panthers' QB. Cade Pribula currently plays QB for Delaware at the FCS Subdivision level.

Beau Pribula will likely see even more NCAA D-I offers come his way after his junior season at Central, which has a new head coach in Gerry Yonchiuk. The Panthers' new leader is regarded as a talented offensive mind for quarterbacks and has been an instructor at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy run by the legendary NFL family that bears its name.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.