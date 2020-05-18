CLOSE On senior night, Central York gave its seniors a York-Adams League Division I title. York Dispatch

Story Highlights Beau Pribula is rated the No. 1 QB recruit in the nation for the 2022 class.

That rating for the Central York High School standout is according to QB Hit List.

Pribula will be a junior in the fall. He has 11 NCAA Division I scholarship offers.

Buy Photo Central York quarterback Beau Pribula runs for a Panthers touchdown against York High, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Beau Pribula is rated the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the nation in the 2022 class.

At least that’s the opinion of one national recruiting service.

QB Hit List recently released its national rankings for 2022 recruits and put the Panthers standout at the head of the QB class. QB Hit List focuses exclusively on quarterbacks.

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 195-pound Pribula will be a junior in the fall.

Pribula is rated a four-star recruit on a five-star scale by QB Hit List. He’s the only QB in the 2022 rankings to receive a four-star ranking.

The service gave the Central dual-threat star a numerical ranking of 93.18 on a 100-point scale. The No. 2 QB on the list was Tennessee’s Ty Simpson, a three-star recruit at 91.98. Texas’ Quinn Ewers is No. 3 at 91.96.

Pribula is the only Pennsylvanian rated among the top 60 QBs nationally in the class of 2022 by QB Hit List.

Last week, Pribula received his 11th NCAA Division I scholarship offer from Buffalo, a Football Bowl Subdivision program that competes in the Mid-American Conference in football. Buffalo is coming off an 8-5 overall record in 2019, including a 31-9 triumph over Charlotte in the Bahamas Bowl. Two other former Central standouts, Jeremiah Dadeboe and Andrews Dadeboe, also recently played for Buffalo.

Thankful to have received an offer from Buffalo 🐃 @CoachBorlandpic.twitter.com/gnYePx8VzN — Beau Pribula (@beauprib) May 15, 2020

Pribula has FBS Power Five offers from Penn State, Nebraska, West Virginia, Syracuse, Rutgers and Wake Forest. He has other FBS offers from Temple, Old Dominion and UConn, as well as a Football Championship Subdivision offer from Sacred Heart. Eight of those offers have come since the beginning of March.

Pribula is coming off just his first season playing varsity quarterback, when he was 77 for 135 (57%) for 1,244 passing yards. He also rushed 62 times for 365 yards, averaging nearly 6 yards per carry. He scored 11 touchdowns, despite missing some time with a shoulder injury.

Pribula led the Panthers to a 9-1 regular-season record, a York-Adams League Division I title and District 3 Class 6-A playoff berth.

Pribula played wideout during his freshman season at Central when his brother, Cade, was the Panthers' QB. Cade Pribula currently plays QB for Delaware at the FCS Subdivision level.

Beau Pribula will likely see even more NCAA D-I offers come his way after his junior season at Central, which has a new head coach in Gerry Yonchiuk. The Panthers' new leader is regarded as a talented offensive mind for quarterbacks and has been an instructor at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy run by the legendary NFL family that bears its name.

One of the players expected to protect Pribula next season, lineman Josh Gaffney, has recently started to pile up FCS interest. The 6-4, 310-pounder now has offers from Bryant, Albany, Sacred Heart, Monmouth and Robert Morris.

One of Pribula’s favortie receivers, Taylor Wright-Rawls, has an FCS offer from Saint Francis (Pennsylvania).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.