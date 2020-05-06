West York's Corey Wise is swarmed by three Governor Mifflin defenders during a 2017 game. Governor Mifflin is one of 13 Berks County schools slated to become associate football members of the Lancaster-Lebanon League in 2022. (Photo: Jeremy Drey, Jeremy Drey)

The landscape of Lancaster-Lebanon League and District 3 football as a whole is about to get a major facelift.

L-L League Board of Control members on Wednesday voted to approve the Berks County Interscholastic Athletic Association’s application to have 13 schools join the L-L League as associate members, creating a 37-team mega football conference.

