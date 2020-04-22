CLOSE On senior night, Central York gave its seniors a York-Adams League Division I title. York Dispatch

Story Highlights Taylor Wright-Rawls received an offer from Saint Francis University.

The offer is Wright-Rawls' first to play Division I football in college.

Wright-Rawls was an Y-A League all-star on offense and defense in 2019.

When the Central York High football team is allowed to resume practice, a number of the Panthers could be sporting gear from colleges.

Junior wide receiver Taylor Wright-Rawls joined sophomore quarterback Beau Pribula and senior lineman Josh Gaffney as Panthers who have received NCAA Division I scholarship offers during the coronavirus pandemic. Wright-Rawls has received an offer from Football Championship Subdivision Saint Francis University.

“Beyond blessed and thankful to have received my first Division I offer from Saint Francis University,” Wright-Rawls said in a Twitter post on Tuesday. “Thank you (Saint Francis Offensive Coordinator Marco Pecora).”

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound junior had a dominant sophomore season in 2018, with 10 touchdowns and nearly 900 receiving yards. As a junior, Wright-Rawls was a York-Adams League first-team all-star for the Panthers at wide receiver and a second-team all-star at safety.

New Central York coach Gerry Yonchiuk said last week that Wright-Rawls was among a rising senior class for the Panthers that he anticipated would start to receive D-I offers. Wright-Rawls previously visited Temple University and Villanova University.

“I’m just trying to promote these guys as much as I can and then let the college recruiters look at their skill sets and open up opportunities for them,” Yonchiuk said. “I have had some real pleasant return messages from the college recruiters about these guys, so I’m really happy about that.”

The Saint Francis roster already features some local talent. York High senior Tobee Stokes will join the Red Flash next season and Eastern York High graduate Dylan Zurin will enter his second season with the team next year.

Wright-Rawls also plays basketball for the Central York boys’ team.

College-bound punter: Spring Grove High senior Daniel Simpson recently announced he will join the FCS Lehigh University football team next season.

The Rockets’ punter is ranked No. 35 in the Kohl’s Professional Camps 2020 class rankings.

“I want to thank God, my parents, my coaches and all of those who supported me throughout my football journey,” Simpson said in a Twitter post. “As I went through high school, I made it my goal to one day play for a Division I football team. I appreciate all the colleges that showed interest in me. I wanted to go to a college that would provide a great education and a great football program. With all that being said, I am 100% committed to continuing my academics and athletics at Lehigh University. Go Mountain Hawks!”

