Story Highlights Beau Pribula's latest college football offer is from the UConn Huskies.

The Central York sophomore is coming off his first varsity season as a quarterback.

UConn is coached by Susquehannock High School graduate Randy Edsall.

Buy Photo Beau Pribula (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A York County guy is trying to get another York County guy to play football in Connecticut.

Central York High School sophomore Beau Pribula announced on his Twitter site on Tuesday that his latest scholarship offer has come from the University of Connecticut.

The Huskies just happen to be coached by Susquehannock High School graduate Randy Edsall.

If Edsall wants to get the Panthers quarterback to play for the Huskies, however, he'll have beat out some pretty heavy hitters from the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision level. Pribula already has Power Five offers from Penn State, Nebraska, Syracuse, Rutgers, West Virginia and Wake Forest.

Thankful to have received an offer from UConn 🐺@CoachCEdsallpic.twitter.com/Q8IQRGVJB8 — Beau Pribula (@beauprib) April 21, 2020

UConn, meanwhile, is coming off a 2-10 season, including an 0-8 mark in the American Athletic Conference. Beginning in 2020, the Huskies will compete as an FBS independent. In his second stint as UConn's head coach, beginning in 2017, Edsall is 6-30. In his first stint at UConn, from 1999 through 2010, he had much more success, winning at least eight games in six of his last eight seasons. In 2010, UConn won a share of the Big East title and earned a Fiesta Bowl berth.

Randy Edsall (Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP)

Edsall then coached at Maryland for five years, going to 22-34. Edsall's overall coaching record is 102-134.

Edsall does have a history of returning to York County to attract players, including York High graduate Will Beatty, who enjoyed an eight-year NFL career after playing for Edsall at UConn. Several other local players have gone on to play college ball for Edsall.

Two other FBS schools — Old Dominion and Temple — have also made offers to Pribula, as has Sacred Heart, a D-I Football Championship Subdivision program.

Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’.

Coming off first season as a varsity QB: Pribula is coming off his first season playing varsity quarterback, when he was 77 for 135 (57%) for 1,244 passing yards. He also rushed 62 times for 365 yards, averaging nearly 6 yards per carry. He scored 11 touchdowns, despite missing some time with a shoulder injury.

Pribula led the Panthers to a 9-1 regular-season record, a York-Adams League Division I title and District 3 Class 6-A playoff berth.

Pribula played wideout during his freshman season at Central when his brother, Cade, was the Panthers' QB. Cade Pribula currently plays QB for Delaware at the FCS level.

Beau Pribula will likely see even more NCAA D-I offers come his way after his junior season at Central York, which has a new head coach in Gerry Yonchiuk.

The Panthers' new leader is regarded as a talented offensive mind for quarterbacks and has been an instructor at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy, run by the legendary NFL family that bears its name.

— Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.