Story Highlights Beau Pribula now has nine scholarship offers.

The latest programs after him are Rutgers and Syracuse.

Pribula now has six offers from Power Five schools.

The three NCAA Division I offers that Beau Pribula received in March seemed like a lot, but in April he has reached that total in just more than two weeks.

Within 15 hours, the Central York High sophomore quarterback added two more Power Five offers from Rutgers University and Syracuse University on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, respectively. Rutgers plays in the Big Ten Conference and Syracuse is an Atlantic Coast Conference program.

Thankful to have received an offer from Syracuse 🍊@CoachLynchpic.twitter.com/vViIJDodrT — Beau Pribula (@beauprib) April 16, 2020

Rutgers is coming off a 2-10 season, but recently rehired former coach Greg Schiano, who led the program to a successful run last decade. Syracuse, coached by Dino Babers, went 5-7 in 2019 after a 10-3 campaign in 2018.

Pribula now has six offers from Power Five programs and nine total offers, including three from Big Ten programs and two from ACC schools. Earlier this month the 6-foot, 2-inch quarterback received a scholarship offer from Nebraska and in March earned offers from West Virginia, Wake Forest and Penn State.

Thankful to have received an offer from Penn State 🦁 @coachjfranklinpic.twitter.com/OHIKc44hsX — Beau Pribula (@beauprib) March 27, 2020

In addition to those schools, Pribula holds offers from Old Dominion University, coached by former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne, Temple University and NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Sacred Heart. The other schools that have offered Pribula play at college football's highest level — the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Pribula is coming off his first season playing varsity quarterback, when he was 77 for 135 (57%) for 1,244 passing yards. He also rushed 62 times for 365 yards, averaging nearly 6 yards per carry. He scored 11 touchdowns, despite missing some time with a shoulder injury.

Central York High School quarterback Beau Pribula now has six offers from Power Five programs.

Pribula led the Panthers to a 9-1 regular-season record, a York-Adams League Division I title and District 3 Class 6-A playoff berth.

Pribula played wideout during his freshman season at Central when his brother, Cade, was the Panthers' QB. Cade Pribula currently plays QB for Delaware at the FCS level.

Beau Pribula will likely see even more NCAA D-I offers come his way after his junior season at Central York, which has a new head coach in Gerry Yonchiuk.

The Panthers' new leader is regarded as a talented offensive mind for quarterbacks and has been an instructor at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy run by the legendary NFL family that bears its name.

