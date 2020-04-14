Buy Photo New Oxford's Abdul Janneh was selected to play in the Pennsylvania East-West All-Star Football Game. The contest will not be played because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Pennsylvania's two major high school all-star football games have been canceled.

The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association announced Tuesday that it was canceling all of its major events surrounding Memorial Day Weekend.

That includes, most notably, the the Big 33 Football Classic and the East-West Game. It also includes a first-ever PSFCA High School Combine, the USA Football 1st Down Clinic, the Military Murph Competition and the Big 33 Fan Experience. It's the first time the game has ever been canceled.

The Big 33 game has been a Pennsylvania institution since 1958, featuring Hall of Famers such as Joe Namath, Tony Dorsett, Joe Montana and Dan Marino. A former Big 33 player has appeared in every one of the NFL's 54 Super Bowls.

Buy Photo Susquehannock head coach Steve Wiles was scheduled to be an assistant coach in the Pennsylvania East-West All-Star Football Game. The game won't be held because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: , The York Dispatch)

The decision was made in response to coronavirus pandemic. The decision will have an impact on several players, coaches and cheerleaders from the York-Adams League who had been selected to participate.

The PSFCA is still exploring ways in which it can honor the players, cheerleaders and buddies who were expected to participate in the 2020 events. In addition, the organization said the 2021 Big 33 and East-West games, along with the other related festivities, remain on as scheduled.

Jon DeFoe (Photo: YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO)

The 2020 Big 33 game had been set for May 25 at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field in Harrisburg. There were no York-Adams League players on the Pennsylvania Big 33 roster, but Bermudian Springs' Jon DeFoe was set to be an assistant coach. DeFoe recently resigned at Bermudian after 21 seasons as the Eagles' head coach. Pennsylvania was scheduled to take on a Maryland all-star team in the Big 33 contest.

The 19th annual PSFCA East-West Game was scheduled for May 24, also at Landis Field. Both all-star contests were set for 2 p.m. starts.

Four Y-A players were selected for the West team: New Oxford wideout Abdul Janneh, York High defensive tackle Antonio Jones, Central York kicker/punter Nick Basile and Susquehannock long snapper Luke Ohmann.

In addition, Susquehannock head coach Steve Wiles was set to serve as an assistant for the West team.

