On senior night, Central York gave its seniors a York-Adams League Division I title.

Story Highlights Central York QB Beau Pribula has a scholarship offer from Nebraska.

Nebraska is the second Big Ten school to offer Pribula a scholarship.

Pribula also has offers from Penn State, West Virginia and Temple, among others.

Buy Photo Central York quarterback Beau Pribula runs for a Panthers touchdown against York High, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

You can add another Power Five offer to Beau Pribula's growing list of college football suitors.

The Central York High School quarterback announced on his Twitter site on Thursday that he's received a scholarship offer from the University of Nebraska.

Thankful to have received an offer from Nebraska 🌽 @Coach_Verdupic.twitter.com/Geph1CNJai — Beau Pribula (@beauprib) April 9, 2020

The Cornhuskers become the second Big Ten program to make an offer to Pribula. Penn State head coach James Franklin made an offer to the sophomore in late March.

Pribula's other Power Five offers have come from West Virginia in the Big 12 and Wake Forest in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Pribula's remaining offers are from Temple, Old Dominion and Sacred Heart. Sacred Heart is a Football Championship Subdivision program. The other six schools play at the NCAA's highest level — the Football Bowl Subdivision.

The Cornhuskers are coached by Scott Frost, a former standout QB at Nebraska. He will be entering his third year as Nebraska' head man this fall. During his first two seasons, Nebraska has gone 4-8 and 5-7.

Frost, however, did enjoy great success at the University of Central Florida, leading UCF to a 13-0 record in 2017. Frost was the consensus selection as the national coach of the year after that season.

Additionally, despite their recent struggles, the Cornhuskers do have a storied football tradition, having won multiple national championships.

Penn State remains the highest-profile program to make an offer to Pribula. The Nittany Lions are coming off an 11-2 season and a No. 9 ranking in the final Associated Press poll. The Nittany Lions have won at least 11 games in three of the last four seasons.

The 6-foot, 2-inch Pribula is coming off his first season playing varsity quarterback, when he was 77 for 135 (57%) for 1,244 passing yards. He also rushed 62 times for 365 yards, averaging nearly 6 yards per carry. He scored 11 touchdowns.

Pribula led the Panthers to a 9-1 regular-season record, a York-Adams League Division I title and District 3 Class 6-A playoff berth.

Pribula played wideout during his freshman season at Central when his brother, Cade, was the Panthers' QB. Cade Pribula currently plays QB for Delaware at the FCS level.

Beau Pribula will likely see even more NCAA D-I offers come his way after his junior season at Central York, which has a new head coach in Gerry Yonchiuk.

The Panthers' new leader is regarded as a talented offensive mind for quarterbacks and has been an instructor at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy run by the legendary NFL family that bears its name.

In addition to Pribula, the Panthers return his top two targets from a season ago in wideouts Judah Tomb and Taylor Wright-Rawls. Tomb has also received interest from West Virginia.

One of Central's top linemen, Josh Gaffney, recently received an offer to play at the FCS level for Robert Morris. Gaffney, who will be a senior in the fall, was listed at 6-4 and 310 pounds on Central's 2019 roster.

