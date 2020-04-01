Story Highlights The Big 33 and East-West all-star football games have not yet been canceled.

Both games are scheduled for the Memorial Day weekend.

The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association runs both games.

Big 33 logo (Photo: .)

The Big 33 Football Classic and East-West All-Star Game remain scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, according to Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association executive director Garry Cathell.

The organization has extended its timeline for making a decision on the annual football all-star games to April 15.

The continued coronavirus pandemic has put all athletic events scheduled this spring in jeopardy.

“With the volatile and unpredictable nature of this pandemic, we find ourselves facing necessary daily and weekly adjustments to our lifestyles and public events, as you know, in order to protect our health and safety,” Cathell said in a statement. “All of this could ultimately impact our Memorial Day weekend plans. We will continue to closely monitor this important situation and all of the ongoing safeguards being put into place.”

This year’s Big 33 game is set for May 25 at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field in Harrisburg. There were no York-Adams League players on the Pennsylvania Big 33 roster, but Bermudian Springs' Jon DeFoe will be an assistant. DeFoe recently resigned at Bermudian after 21 seasons. Pennsylvania will take on a Maryland all-star team in the Big 33 contest.

Six District 3 players were picked for the Big 33 Pennsylvania team. They are: Central Dauphin defensive back Nick Chimienti, Harrisburg wideout Kamere Day, Cocalico offensive lineman Brock Gingrich, Harrisburg defensive back Donte Kent, Cocalico defensive back Noah Palm and Central Dauphin offensive lineman Bryce Thoman.

In addition, Ricky Ortega, the son of former York High head coach Matt Ortega, was picked for the Pennsylvania team. Ortega is a quarterback for Coatesville who is headed to Villanova. Matt Ortega is the Coatesville head coach.

The 19th annual PSFCA East-West Game is scheduled for May 24, also at Landis Field.

Both all-star contests are set for 2 p.m. starts.

Four Y-A players were selected for the West team: New Oxford wideout Abdul Janneh, York High defensive tackle Antonio Jones, Central York kicker/punter Nick Basile and Susquehannock long snapper Luke Ohmann.

In addition, Susquehannock head coach Steve Wiles will serve as an assistant for the West team.