CLOSE On senior night, Central York gave its seniors a York-Adams League Division I title. York Dispatch

Story Highlights Beau Pribula has received an offer to play at Penn State University.

The offer is Pribula's sixth after one year of varsity football at QB.

Penn State has offered eight quarterbacks in Pribula's 2022 class.

Although the games have stopped, there’s still one aspect of sports that hasn’t completely shut down — recruiting.

Colleges coaches can’t visit players or host them at their campuses, but the offers continue to come in for players across the country.

Among those athletes is Central York High School quarterback Beau Pribula. The sophomore earned a trio of NCAA Division I Power Five offers in March, headlined by Penn State University.

Pribula is no stranger to college interest and social-media attention. He had an offer to play for Division I Football Championship Subdivision Sacred Heart University before he threw his first varsity touchdown pass. But the past month, and specifically the offer from Pennsylvania’s premier program, have gotten Pribula even more attention.

Buy Photo Central York quarterback Beau Pribula runs for a Panthers touchdown against York High, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Pribula holds six offers now to play at the next level. In addition to Penn State and Sacred Heart, West Virginia University, Wake Forest University, Old Dominion University and Temple University have interest.

While he isn’t ready to make a decision on where he wants to play yet, Pribula does know what he is looking for when he talks to coaches about joining their teams.

“I want a school that really wants me and thinks I can make an early impact and play,” Pribula said. “In the end, I just want a school that feels like home and I’m comfortable at.”

Battle of quarterbacks: Penn State is physically close to his home and a school Pribula grew up following. His Twitter post announcing the offer included a photo of him as a kid wearing a Penn State uniform on Halloween.

Thankful to have received an offer from Penn State 🦁 @coachjfranklinpic.twitter.com/OHIKc44hsX — Beau Pribula (@beauprib) March 27, 2020

While receiving an offer from an elite program such as Penn State is an achievement in itself, deciding on which top school to join creates a new set of challenges for Pribula.

A total of eight quarterbacks in his 2022 class now hold offers from the Nittany Lions. Add in 2020 recruit Micah Bowens and five quarterbacks offered from the 2021 class that are yet to sign and it’s clear that Penn State’s starting quarterback position won’t be easy to claim.

Pribula tries not to spend a lot of his time focused on the other players he could be competing with for the coveted spot, but he does check out their highlights and monitor the schools interested in them.

Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

“I definitely pay attention to that because it’s important to know who I’m going to be in the quarterback room with, but I also try not to get caught up in it because at the end, wherever I go there’s going to be good competition to see who’s the starter,” Pribula said.

Learning new plays: Before he can worry about where he’s going to start in college, Pribula is busy trying to learn the playbook for Central York under new head coach Gerry Yonchiuk.

He said it has been both a benefit and a struggle to be unable to meet as a team to install plays, but for now Zoom video meetings will have to suffice.

“I think it’s pretty difficult just because we can’t all be in person together to learn it,” Pribula said. “Also, we have this down time where we’re not at school all day, so I have been studying the plays and had more time to do that.”

In addition to learning plays, Pribula has been able to train at home, lifiting weights in his basement. In addition, his brother, former Central York and current University of Delaware quarterback Cade Pribula, is at home. The brothers have helped each other keep up with offseason workout plans.

An added bonus of having his older brother home for Beau Pribula is that the former Central York quarterback worked with Yonchiuk in high school and has a familiarity with how he likes to coach.

Enjoying the process: While he is limited to FaceTime calls and Twitter messages during offseason recruiting because of the coronavirus pandemic, Beau Pribula is making the most of it. He enjoys the likes and retweets the scholarship offers bring, but he is focused on making sure there are more of them to come in the future.

“I’m really enjoying the whole recruiting process,” Pribula said. “I get a lot of attention for it, but it motivates me to work even harder.”

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.