CLOSE On senior night, Central York gave its seniors a York-Adams League Division I title. York Dispatch

Story Highlights Beau Pribula received an offer from West Virginia University.

The offer is Pribula's fifth scholarship offer.

Pribula now holds a pair of offers from Power Five football programs.

The list of NCAA Division I football teams after Beau Pribula just keeps getting longer.

Central York High School's sophomore quarterback picked up a scholarship offer from West Virginia University on Wednesday night, his second offer from a Power Five conference and his fifth D-I offer.

Thankful to have received an offer from West Virginia 🌄 @CoachChadScott@AnthonyIvey16pic.twitter.com/faI0NEKdFe — Beau Pribula (@beauprib) March 26, 2020

West Virginia is a member of the Big 12 Conference, while Wake Forest University, which offered Pribula earlier this month, plays in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Pribula also holds offers from Old Dominion University (coached by former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne), Temple University and Sacred Heart University. WVU, Wake Forest, Temple and Old Dominion are Football Bowl Subdivision programs. Sacred Heart is a Football Championship Subdivision school.

The 6-foot, 2-inch sophomore comes off his first season playing varsity quarterback, when he was 77 for 135 (57%) for 1,244 passing yards. He also rushed 62 times for 365 yards, averaging nearly 6 yards per carry. He scored 11 touchdowns.

Buy Photo Central York's Beau Pribula is hit by West York's Avery Handy during football action at West York Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Pribula led the Panthers to a 9-1 regular-season record, a York-Adams League Division I title and District 3 Class 6-A playoff berth.

West Virginia went 5-7 in 2019 in its first season under head coach Neal Brown. Before he joined West Virginia, Brown was the head coach at Troy University and spent time as the University of Kentucky offensive coordinator.

Pribula will likely see even more NCAA D-I offers come his way after his junior season at Central York, which has a new head coach in Gerry Yonchiuk.

The Panthers' new leader is regarded as a talented offensive mind for quarterbacks and has been an instructor at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy run by the legendary NFL family that bears its name.

In addition to Pribula, the Panthers return his top two targets from a season ago in wideouts Judah Tomb and Taylor Wright-Rawls. Tomb has also received interest from West Virginia.

Thank you to @WVUfootball and coach @NealBrown_WVU for the invite. Had a great time! Love the atmosphere. Hope to come again #gomountaineerspic.twitter.com/IHHrQjo7zm — Judah Tomb (@JudahTomb) November 15, 2019

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.