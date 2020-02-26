. (Photo: .)

Biglerville High School has a new head football coach.

The school’s athletic director, Anthony Graham, has confirmed that Brett Smyers will take over the Canners’ program.

Smyers takes over for Alex Ramos, who resigned after the end of the 2019 season to take a teaching job at Greencastle-Antrim. Ramos led the Biglerville program for 10 years. Smyers has been an assistant line coach on Ramos’ staff since 2013 and is a 2009 Biglerville graduate.

Among the highlights of Ramos tenure was a 2012 season, when the Canners earned the program's first District 3 playoff win, upsetting Trinity as the sixth seed.

Biglerville then made return trips to the postseason in two of the next three seasons, including a 2015 campaign when the Canners downed an undefeated Hanover team to earn a York-Adams League Division III title. Biglerville then defeated the Nighthawks again in the District 3 Class 3-A playoffs. The Canners reached the district semifinals that year and finished 8-4.

Since then, the Canners have gone 0-10, 1-9, 2-8 and 3-7 in the four succeeding seasons.

Ramos had a career record of 39-66 at Biglerville.

Smyers, a health and physical education teacher at Biglerville, becomes the second new head football coaching hire announced this week in the York-Adams League. Central York, on Monday, approved Gary Yonchiuk as its new head coach.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.