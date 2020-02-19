Story Highlights The Pa. East-West All-Star Football Game is set for Sunday, May 24.

The contest will be played at Landis Field in the Central Dauphin School District.

Adbul Janneh, Antonio Jones, Luke Ohmann and Nick Basile are on the West roster.

Susquehannock head coach Steve Wiles will be an assistant for the West team.

Buy Photo Abdul Janneh (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Four York-Adams League players and one coach will be playing football in May.

That quintet has been selected to participate in the 19th annual Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game. The contest will be played at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 24, at Landis Field in the Central Dauphin School District in suburban Harrisburg.

The East-West Game will be played one day before the Big 33 Classic, which is set for 2 p.m. Memorial Day, also at Landis Field. The Big 33 game is also organized by PSFCA.

The Y-A players who will compete for the West squad are New Oxford wideout Abdul Janneh, York High defensive tackle Antonio Jones, Central York kicker/punter Nick Basile and Susquehannock long snapper Luke Ohmann.

In addition, Susquehannock head coach Steve Wiles will serve as an assistant for the West team.

Janneh, an all-state performer and three-sport standout for the Colonials, has committed to play college football at the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision level for Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.

Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

The 6-foot, 3-inch, 170-pounder led all Y-A wide receivers with 57 catches, 1,072 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019.

Jones, meanwhile, has signed with D-II East Stroudsburg University. The 6-3, 255-pounder was a force on both sides of the ball for the Bearcats. He was a Y-A D-I honorable mention pick as both an offensive and defensive lineman.

Basile has committed to St. Francis, an FCS program in western Pennsylvania. He was a Y-A D-I second-team all-star as a kicker and an honorable-mention punter.

Ohmann was a second-team Y-A D-II all-star at both guard and linebacker in 2019.

Wiles is a veteran Y-A leader, who has been a head coach at Hanover, Delone Catholic and Susquehannock.

North Penn's Tom Dickinson will be the West head coach, Schuylkill Haven's Mike Farr will lead the East team.

The East team holds a 10-8 edge in the series.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.