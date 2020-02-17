CLOSE Despite interest from college coaches, New Oxford High seniors Brayden Long and Abdul Janneh remain focused on their final high school season. York Dispatch

Story Highlights Brayden Long is the York-Adams League Football Player of the Year.

The New Oxford quarterback received the award from the Quarterback Club of York.

Long is set to play college football for NCAA Division II powerhouse Slippery Rock.

New Oxford quarterback Brayden Long earn another major honor on Sunday at the Quarterback Club of York banquet. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF CVSDATHLETICS TWITTER SITE)

Brayden Long now has another honor to add to his growing list of achievements.

The New Oxford High School senior has been named the York-Adams League Football Player of the Year by the Quarterback Club of York. The award honors the league's top player, regardless of division.

Long received the award on Sunday evening at the annual QB Club of York banquet at the Viking Athletic Association in West York.

The Colonials' standout quarterback recently committed to play college football for NCAA Division II powerhouse Slippery Rock.

Long had previously won Class 5-A all-state honors from both the Pennsylvania sports writers and the Pennsylvania Football News, which polled the state's coaches.

The 6-foot, 3-inch, 200-pounder led the Colonials to their first playoff win in 13 years and their first winning season (7-5) in six.

He threw for 2,585 yards, 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 59% of his 287 pass attempts in 12 games. He was also the team’s leading rusher with 366 yards and four TDs.

Long became the all-time leading passer in Adams County history with 6,871 yards, breaking the record set by 2007 Gettysburg High grad Evan Lewis. He also tied Lewis’ career mark for touchdown passes with 67.

Others honored: Susquehannock High School senior Chris Moss had been previously announced as the 2020 recipient of the QB Club of York Scholarship. Moss receives a $2,000 award, which goes to a player who made contributions on the field, in the classroom and in the community. The 5-foot, 7-inch, 160-pound Moss was a second-team York-Adams League Division II all-star as a defensive back in 2019.

Also at Sunday's banquet, the QB Club honored the Y-A offensive and defensive players of the year from each division, as selected by the league’s coaches.

They are Long (offense) and Red Lion’s Kurt Keough (defense) in D-I, York Suburban’s Savion Harrison (offense) and Gettysburg’s Austin Heiser (defense) in D-II and Delone Catholic’s Joe Hernandez (offense) and Tate Neiderer (defense) in D-III.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.