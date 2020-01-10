CLOSE

Story Highlights Brayden Long is a Mr. Pa. Football Tremendous 25 finalist for big schools.

The New Oxford High School quarterback is the only York-Adams player on the list.

Long had previously been named all-state by the sports writers and coaches.

Buy Photo New Oxford's Brayden Long runs the ball to gain some yardage during PIAA District 3, Class 5-A quarterfinal football action against Northeastern at Northeastern Senior High School in Manchester, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. New Oxford would win the game 41-14. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

New Oxford's Brayden Long is enjoying an offseason packed with honors.

The latest one came this past week, when the senior quarterback was named one of the Tremendous 25 finalists for the Mr. Pa. Football award for big schools. He was the only player from the York-Adams League to make the list.

Mr. Pa. Football awards, for both big schools (classes 4-A, 5-A and 6-A) and small schools (1-A, 2-A and 3-A), will be chosen by fans, media and coaches from around the state. Fans will be able to nominate and vote for their favorite players at MrPaFootball.com. The fans, the media and the coaches will each represent a third of the final vote.

Voting on the Tremendous 25 will continue through Jan. 20, when the finalists will be narrowed to a Terrific 10. Voting on the Terrific 10 will continue from Jan. 21 through Feb. 10.

Other District 3 players on the Tremendous 25 big-school list are: Manheim Central QB Evan Simon, Cocalico QB Noah Palm, Cedar Cliff RB Jaheim Morris, Manheim Central WR/DB Colby Wagner, Harrisburg WR/DB Donte Kent and Central Dauphin DB/WR Nick Chimienti. Also up for the award is Coatesville QB Ricky Ortega, the son of former York High head coach Matt Ortega.

The District 3 players listed among the Tremendous 25 for the small schools are Middletown RB/CB Jose Lopez, Wyomissing RB/DB Max Hurleman, Steel-High WR/S Mehki Flowers and Upper Dauphin QB/LB Macklin Ayers. Southern Columbia WR Julian Fleming, an Ohio State recruit, won the small-school Mr. Pa. Football honor for 2018 and is a strong favorite to win it again for 2019.

Also, in addition to the Mr. Pa. Football awards, there will again be a separate category of nominations for the Mr. Pa. Football Lineman awards. District 3 linemen who made the Terrific 10 for big schools are Warwick's Nolan Rucci and Harrisburg's Nate Bruce. No District 3 linemen made the Terrific 10 for small schools.

The most high profile former Mr. Pa. Football winner is former Penn State standout RB Saquon Barkley, who won the award at Whitehall in 2014. Barkley is currently a star for the New York Giants. Another former PSU back, Miles Sanders, won the award in 2015 for Woodland Hills. Sanders just finished a strong rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 2019 Mr. Pa. Football awards will be presented March 7, at the Best Western Premier in Harrisburg. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi will be the keynote speaker.

Long's previous honors: Long had previously won Class 5-A all-state honors from both the Pennsylvania sports writers and the Pennsylvania Football News, which polled the state's coaches.

The 6-foot, 3-inch, 200-pounder led the Colonials to their first playoff win in 13 years and their first winning season (7-5) in six.

He threw for 2,585 yards, 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 59% of his 287 pass attempts in 12 games. He was also the team’s leading rusher with 366 yards and four TDs.

Long became the all-time leading passer in Adams County history with 6,871 yards, breaking the record set by 2007 Gettysburg High grad Evan Lewis. He also tied Lewis’ career mark for touchdown passes with 67.

Long has Football Championship Subdivision offers from Marist and Central Connecticut State. He was the York-Adams League Division I Offensive Player of the Year.

Eastern Pennsylvania honors: EasternPaFootball.com recently unveiled its 2019 edition of the All-Eastern Pennsylvania football teams.

Players for the team competed in districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 11 and 12.

Eight players from York or Adams counties earned first-team accolades. They were:

Class 6-A first team: Josh Gaffney, Central York, junior, OL, 6-3, 295.

Class 5-A first team: Abdul Janneh, New Oxford, senior, WR, 6-3, 180; Trey Bernstein, York High, senior, OL, 6-2, 260; Brayden Long, New Oxford, senior, QB, 6-3, 200; and Kyle Swartz, Northern York, senior, SP, 6-1, 210.

Class 4-A first team: Garth Barclay, York Suburban, senior, OL, 6-7, 255; Savion Harrison, York Suburban, senior, RB, 5-9, 170; and Austin Heiser, Gettysburg, senior, LB, 6-3, 235.

The following players from York and Adams counties were honorable-mention All-Eastern Pennsylvania picks:

Class 6-A honorable mention: Nick Basile, Central York, K; Kurt Keough, Red Lion, LB; and Mitch Groh, Dallastown, P.

Class 5-A honorable mention: Hayden Zechman, Red Land, Ath; Austin Campbell, Dover, OL; Jordan Lagana, Northeastern, WR; Zander Stambaugh, New Oxford, OL; Manny Capo, Northeastern, RB; Kaden Peifer, Red Land, TE; Charles Gaither, South Western, DL; Donovan Bair, Northern York, DL; Maurice Feazell, York High, DL; Luke Horvath, Northern York, LB; Ty Regan, Northern York, DB; and Tyler Higdon, South Western, DB.

Class 4-A honorable mention: Charles Warren, Gettysburg, Ath; Devante Embrey-Banks, York Suburban, OL; Jacob Barnhart, Susquehannock, OL; Nasier Spellman, York Suburban, OL; Wyatt McCleary, Kennard-Dale, RB; Bryce Currier, Eastern York, WR; and Nate Banks, York Suburban, DB.

Class 3-A honorable mention: Austin Grelli, Littlestown, OL; Kalen Sharrah, Biglerville, RB; Savauri Shelton, Bermudian Springs, LB; and JJ Tailey, Bermudian Springs, DB.

Class 2-A honorable mention: Joe Hernandez, Delone Catholic, RB; Josh Fulton, Delone Catholic, LB; Benjamin Moir, York Catholic, WR; Austin Staub, Delone Catholic, DL; and Tate Neiderer, Delone Catholic, LB.

Class 1-A honorable mention: Garrett Stadler, Fairifled, LB.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.