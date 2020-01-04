CLOSE

Five more York-Adams League players earned all-state recognition when the Pennsylvania Football News Coaches' Select teams were announced for classes 6-A, 4-A and 2-A on Friday.

York Suburban's Savion Harrison and Gettysburg's Charles Warren and Austin Heiser were first-team picks in 4-A by PFN. Central York's Mason Myers was a second-team selection in 6-A and Suburban's Devante Banks was a second-team pick in 4-A.

The Pennsylvania sports writers had previously released their all-state selections. Of the players recognized on Friday by PFN and the coaches, Harrison was the only player to be named to both all-state teams.

Harrison was honored as a running back. He helped power the Trojans to a 10-0 regular season and a York-Adams League Division II championship. Suburban finished 10-1 after losing its District 3 4-A opener.

The 5-foot, 9-inch, 170-pound senior rushed for 1,714 yards and 21 touchdowns on 196 carries, averaging 8.7 yards per carry.

Harrison enjoyed perhaps the biggest game of his career in a 30-19 Y-A D-II showdown victory vs. Gettysburg, rushing for 324 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries, setting the school's single-game record for rushing.

The Y-A D-II Player of the Year topped 100 yards on eight occasions and went off for 215 yards on 30 carries in the final game of his career in a district playoff loss to Lampeter-Strasburg. He set Suburban's single-season and career (3,666) rushing records.

Harrison was able to pile up those yards thanks in large part because of Banks' ability on the offensive line. The 6-4, 255-pound senior helped the Trojans average 38 points per game, which was second in the league. Banks was a first-team coaches' Y-A D-II all-star on the offensive line.

Heiser, a 6-3, 235-pound senior linebacker, repeated as the Y-A D-II Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. In nine games in the regular season, he had 78 tackles with 11 for a loss, including three sacks. He missed the showdown loss to Suburban because of an injury. Heiser was the captain of the Warriors’ defensive unit that finished third in the league in fewest points allowed (14.5).

The 5-11, 160-pound Warren was honored as a slot/H-back. The multi-talented senior rushed for 924 yards on just 101 carries, averaging more than 9 yards per carry. As a receiver, he had 24 catches for 495 yards, averaging more than 20 yards per catch. He led the Y-A League with 22 touchdowns.

Warren and Heiser helped Gettysburg to an 8-3 overall record, a District 3 playoff berth and a second-place finish in Y-A D-II behind Suburban.

Buy Photo Central York's Mason Myers (8) was selected as an all-state kick returner in Class 6-A by the Pennsylvania Football News. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Myers, meanwhile, earned all-state honors as a kick returner. The 5-8, 142-pound senior scored three touchdowns on punt returns and finished with 297 yards off 16 punt returns, averaging nearly 19 yards per return. He also finished with 251 kick return yards on 10 returns, with a long of 71. He also started as a slot receiver and corner back for Central York. As a receiver, he had 22 receptions for 274 yards. He helped Central to a 9-1 regular season and a Y-A D-I championship. A standout wrestler, Myers also got his 100th career wrestling victory this past week.

On Thursday, PFN announced the 5-A, 3-A and 1-A all-state coaches' picks. Four local seniors earned second-team honors in 5-A: New Oxford quarterback Brayden Long, New Oxford wideout Abdul Janneh, York High defensive end Maurice Feazell and Northern York offensive lineman Donovan Bair. Long was also an all-state selection by the state's writers.

Approximately 250 Pennsylvania coaches made the selections for the PFN all-state teams.

