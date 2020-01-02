CLOSE

Story Highlights The PFN all-state coaches' picks in 5-A, 3-A and 1-A have been announced.

New Oxford QB Brayden Long and WR Abdul Janneh made the 5-A second team.

York High DE Maurice Feazell and Northern OT Donovan Bair were also 5-A picks.

New Oxford High School quarterback Brayden Long has earned his second all-state football honor in the past week.

The Colonials’ senior standout was named to the Pennsylvania Football News Coaches' Select Class 5-A All State Second Team.

Just last week, Long was named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers' Class 5-A All-State Team. The writers didn’t divide their selections into first or second teams.

Long’s favorite receiver, senior Abdul Janneh was also selected a PFN 5-A second-team pick. York High senior defensive end Maurice Feazell and Northern York senior offensive tackle Donovan Bair also captured second-team all-state honors from the coaches.

According to PFN, all head coaches in the state were asked to nominate and then vote for their all-state teams. Approximately 250 coaches nominated and voted this year.

PFN covers Pennsylvania high school football on a statewide basis. PFN released its 5-A, 3-A and 1-A all-state teams on Thursday. It will release its 6-A, 4-A and 2-A all-state teams on Friday.

Long, Janneh, Feazell and Bair were the only local players to earn all-state recognition in 5-A, 3-A and 1-A from PFN. Janneh, Feazell and Bair were all-state picks by the coaches, but not by the writers.

Long-Janneh combination: Long, a 6-foot, 3-inch, 200-pound senior, led the Colonials to their first playoff win in 13 years and their first winning season (7-5) in six.

He threw for 2,585 yards, 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 59% of his 287 pass attempts in 12 games. He was also the team’s leading rusher with 366 yards and four TDs.

Long became the all-time leading passer in Adams County history with 6,871 yards, breaking the record set by 2007 Gettysburg High grad Evan Lewis. He also tied Lewis’ career mark for touchdown passes with 67.

Long has Football Championship Subdivision offers from Marist and Central Connecticut State. He was the York-Adams League Division I Offensive Player of the Year.

Long’s favorite target was Janneh, a 6-3, 185-pounder who led the Y-A League with 57 receptions for 1,072 yards. He averaged 18.8 yards per catch and had 14 touchdowns.

Janneh is also a standout in basketball and track and field.

Janneh has received NCAA Division II football offers from Clarion and Seton Hill.

Linemen honored: The 6-2, 210-pound Feazell was a leader on a York High defense that finished first in rushing defense in the Y-A League, allowing just 120 yards per game.

The Bearcats were fourth in the league in total defense, allowing 231 yards per game, and sixth in scoring defense, allowing fewer than 19 points per game.

During the last three years, Feazell helped the Bearcats to a 27-8 overall record and three District 3 playoff appearances.

In 2019, Feazell finished with 57 tackles, 18 sacks, nine other tackles for loss, four caused fumbles and three fumble recoveries, according to stats provided by York High head coach Russ Stoner.

Long, Janneh and Feazell were all Y-A D-I first-team selections.

Bair helped paved the way for Northern’s Kyle Swartz to rush for more than 2,000 yards, score 26 TDs and average better than 237 yards a game and 8.4 yards per carry.

Bair was a first-team Mid-Penn Colonial selection on the offensive line. He helped the Polar Bears to a 7-4 record in 2019 and a District 3 playoff appearance. The Bears finished second in the Mid-Penn Colonial Division.

Swartz was named to the writers all-state team, but did not make the coaches’ team. York High center Trey Bernstein also earned 5-A all-state honors from the writers, but not from the coaches.

